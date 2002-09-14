Medical and Veterinary Entomology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125104517, 9780080536071

Medical and Veterinary Entomology

1st Edition

Editors: Gary Mullen Gary Mullen Lance Durden
eBook ISBN: 9780080536071
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125104517
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 2002
Page Count: 597
Description

Medical and Veterinary Entomology is a comprehensive text and is primarily intended for graduate students and upper level undergraduates studying the medical and veterinary significance of insects and related arthropods. The book will also appeal to a larger audience, specialists and non-specialists alike, including entomologists, parasitologists, biologists, epidemiologists, physicians, public health personnel, veterinarians, wildlife specialists and others looking for a readable, authoritative book on this topic. The first two chapters provide overviews of medical-veterinary entomology and epidemiology, respectively. These are followed by individual chapters devoted to each group of insects or arachnids of medical-veterinary importance and the health problems they can cause including their role as vectors of pathogens. Each of these chapters provides an overview of the taxonomy, biology and ecology of the group, and is followed by separate sections on their medical and veterinary importance, then by a section on prevention and control and, finally, by a list of references and further reading.

Key Features

  • Nationally and internationally renowned contributing authors
  • Up to date and new information that is easy to locate, with extensive subheadings and highlighted key words throughout text
  • Includes extensive coverage of arachnids, including scorpions, solpugids, spiders, mites and ticks
  • Designed for teaching several courses including Medical Entomology, Veterinary Entomology or combined Medical-Veterinary Entomology courses

Readership

Students of insect vector borne diseases of humans and other animals. Teaching and research faculty in medical and veterinary schools that provide a course in vector borne diseases. Parasitologists, entomologists, government scientists responsible for oversight and monitoring of insect vector borne diseases. Medical and veterinary school libraries and libraries at institutions with strong programs in entomology

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Introduction

General Entomology

Medical-Veterinary Entomology Literature

History of Medical-Veterinary Entomology

Identification and Systematics of Arthropods of Medical-Veterinary Importance

Types of Problems Caused by Arthropods

Arthropod-Borne Diseases

Food Contaminants

Fear of Arthropods

Delusory Parasitosis

Toxins and Venoms

Host Defenses

Forensic Entomology

Minor Arthropod Problems of Medical-Veterinary Interest

References and Further Reading

Chapter 2. Epidemiology of Vector-Borne Diseases

Components of Transmission Cycles

Modes of Transmission

Transmission Cycles

Interseasonal Maintenance

Vector Incrimination

Surveillance

References and Further Reading

Chapter 3. Cockroaches (Blattaria)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Common Cockroach Species

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 4. Lice (Phthiraptera)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Lice of Medical Interest

Lice of Veterinary Interest

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 5. True Bugs (Hemiptera)

Kissing Bugs (Reduviidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

Bed Bugs (Cimicidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 6. Beetles (Coleoptera)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 7. Fleas (Siphonaptera)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Fleas of Medical-Veterinary Importance

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 8. Flies (Diptera)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Families of Minor Medical or Veterinary Interest

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 9. Moth Flies and Sand Flies (Psychodidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 10. Biting Midges (Ceratopogonidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 11. Black Flies (Simuliidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 12. Mosquitoes (Culicidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 13. Horse Flies and Deer Flies (Tabanidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 14. Muscid Flies (Muscidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Species of Medical-Veterinary Importance

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 15. Tsetse Flies (Glossinidae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 16. Myiasis (Muscoidea, Oestroidea)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Ecology and Behavior

Flies Involved in Myiasis

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 17. Louse Flies, Reds, and Related Flies (Hippoboscoidea)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Common Species of Hippoboscids

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 18. Moths and Butterflies (Lepidoptera)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 19. Ants, Wasps,and Bees (Hymenoptera)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Hymenoptera Venoms

Ants

Wasps and Hornets

Bees

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 20. Scorpions (Scorpiones)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 21. Solpugids (Solifugae)

References and Further Reading

Chapter 22. Spiders (Araneae)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Chapter 23. Mites (Acari)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Public Health Importance

Mite-Borne Diseases of Humans

Veterinary Importance

References and Further Reading

Chapter 24. Ticks (Ixodida)

Taxonomy

Morphology

Life History

Behavior and Ecology

Tick Species of Medical-Veterinary Importance

Public Health Importance

Veterinary Importance

Prevention and Control

References and Further Reading

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
597
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080536071
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125104517

About the Editor

Gary Mullen

Gary Mullen is Professor of Entomology emeritus in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, AL, USA. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in entomology at Cornell University before serving as medical entomologist and administrator of the Pennsylvania Vector Control Program, Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh, PA. He joined the faculty of Auburn University in 1975 as a medical-veterinary entomologist, acarologist, and aquatic ecologist, teaching courses and conducting research at Auburn for 34 years. His major areas of research have focused on biting flies, notably mosquitoes and biting midges, and ticks as vectors of animal pathogens

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, AL, USA

Gary Mullen

Gary Mullen is Professor of Entomology emeritus in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, AL, USA. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in entomology at Cornell University before serving as medical entomologist and administrator of the Pennsylvania Vector Control Program, Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh, PA. He joined the faculty of Auburn University in 1975 as a medical-veterinary entomologist, acarologist, and aquatic ecologist, teaching courses and conducting research at Auburn for 34 years. His major areas of research have focused on biting flies, notably mosquitoes and biting midges, and ticks as vectors of animal pathogens

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, AL, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, AL, USA

Lance Durden

Lance Durden is Professor of Vector Ecology and Curator of the Insect Collection in the Department of Biology at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA. He earned a Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of London, UK and has worked at Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, Auburn University in Alabama, and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Frederick, Maryland. He is the author or co-author of approximately 300 peer-reviewed publications including 24 book chapters and 7 books or monographs. His research focuses on ectoparasitic arthropods and vector-borne diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Curator, Department of Biology, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

Reviews

"Designed to be comprehensive, the 597-page book covers 22 groups of insects and arachnids that can adversely affect the heath of humans and animals." --VETERINARY PRACTICE NEWS (JUNE 2004)

"Highly recommended as a reference volume for public, college and university libraries or anyone seeking a detailed and thorough treatment of the subject. General readers; lower division undergraduates through professionals." --R.E. Lee Jr., Miami University for CHOICE (February 2003)

"This volume should command a place in all libraries and on bookshelves of all those who are seriously interested in entomology and eco-parasitology, whether they be clinicians, academics or students." --VETERINARY PARASITOLOGY (May 2003)

"...is without a doubt the finest book available in English on the subject today." --FLORIDA SCIENTIST (2003)

"The editiors and authors have crafted an outstanding, readable volume... Both students and professionals will find the wealth of information will serve as sound foundation for many years... As a text, this book will have a long uesful life." --Frank E. French, Georgia Southern University (June 2002)

"... the text was excellent. Unlike many other edited texts, this one adhered to a similar ground plan for all chapters and thus presented an even flow from one chapter to the next. The editors asked the best people in each of the specific areas to write chapters, and this choice of authorship was reflected in the quality of the contributions." --Marc J. Klowden, University of Idaho, College of Agriculture (February 2002)

"Let me start by saying this is an excellent book, probably the best text to comprehensively cover both medical and veterinary entomology." --Mike Service for ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY (2002)

Ratings and Reviews

