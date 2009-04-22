Medical and Veterinary Entomology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123725004, 9780080919690

Medical and Veterinary Entomology

2nd Edition

Editors: Gary Mullen Lance Durden
eBook ISBN: 9780080919690
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123725004
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 2009
Page Count: 637
Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Second Edition, has been fully updated and revised to provide the latest information on developments in entomology relating to public health and veterinary importance. Each chapter is structured with the student in mind, organized by the major headings of Taxonomy, Morphology, Life History, Behavior and Ecology, Public Health and Veterinary Importance, and Prevention and Control.

This second edition includes separate chapters devoted to each of the taxonomic groups of insects and arachnids of medical or veterinary concern, including spiders, scorpions, mites, and ticks. Internationally recognized editors Mullen and Durden include extensive coverage of both medical and veterinary entomological importance.

This book is designed for teaching and research faculty in medical and veterinary schools that provide a course in vector borne diseases and medical entomology; parasitologists, entomologists, and government scientists responsible for oversight and monitoring of insect vector borne diseases; and medical and veterinary school libraries and libraries at institutions with strong programs in entomology.

  • Follows in the tradition of Herm's Medical and Veterinary Entomology
  • The latest information on developments in entomology relating to public health and veterinary importance
  • Two separate indexes for enhanced searchability: Taxonomic and Subject

  • Three new chapters
    • Morphological Adaptations of Parasitic Arthropods
    • Forensic Entomology
    • Molecular Tools in Medical and Veterinary Entomology
  • 1700 word glossary
  • Appendix of Arthropod-Related Viruses of Medical-Veterinary Importance
  • Numerous new full-color images, illustrations and maps throughout

Teaching and research faculty in medical and veterinary schools that provide a course in vector borne diseases and medical entomology; Parasitologists, entomologists, government scientists responsible for oversight and monitoring of insect vector borne diseases; Medical and veterinary school libraries and libraries at institutions with strong programs in entomology.

1 INTRODUCTION Lance A. Durden and Gary R. Mullen

2 MORPHOLOGICAL ADAPTATIONS OF PARASITIC ARTHROPODS Nathan D. Burkett-Cadena

3 EPIDEMIOLOGY OF VECTOR-BORNE DISEASES William K. Reisen

4 FORENSIC ENTOMOLOGY William L. Krinsky

5 COCKROACHES (BLATTARIA) Richard J. Brenner and Richard D. Kramer

6 LICE (PHTHIRAPTERA) Lance A. Durden and John E. Lloyd

7 TRUE BUGS (HEMIPTERA) William L. Krinsky

8 BEETLES (COLEOPTERA) William L. Krinsky

9 FLEAS (SIPHONAPTERA) Lance A. Durden and Nancy C. Hinkle

10 FLIES (DIPTERA) Robert D. Hall and Reid R. Gerhardt

11 MOTH FLIES AND SAND FLIES (PSYCHODIDAE) Louis C. Rutledge and Raj K. Gupta

12 BITING MIDGES (CERATOPOGONIDAE) Gary R. Mullen

13 BLACK FLIES (SIMULIIDAE) Peter H. Adler and John W. McCreadie

14 MOSQUITOES (CULICIDAE) Woodbridge A. Foster and Edward D. Walker

15 HORSE FLIES AND DEER FLIES (TABANIDAE) Bradley A. Mullens

16 MUSCID FLIES (MUSCIDAE) Roger D. Moon

17 TSETSE FLIES (GLOSSINIDAE) William L. Krinsky

18 MYIASIS (MUSCOIDEA, OESTROIDEA) Philip J. Scholl, E. Paul Catts, and Gary R. Mullen

19 LOUSE FLIES, KEDS, AND RELATED FLIES (HIPPOBOSCOIDEA) John E. Lloyd

20 MOTHS AND BUTTERFLIES (LEPIDOPTERA) Gary R. Mullen

21 ANTS, WASPS AND BEES (HYMENOPTERA) Hal C. Reed and Peter J. Landolt

22 SCORPIONS (SCORPIONES) Gary R. Mullen and Scott A. Stockwell

23 SOLPUGIDS (SOLIFUGAE) Gary R. Mullen

24 SPIDERS (ARANEAE) Gary R. Mullen and Richard S. Vetter

25 MITES (ACARI) Gary R. Mullen and Barry M. OConnor

26 TICKS (IXODIDA) William L. Nicholson, Daniel E. Sonenshine, Robert S. Lane, and Gerrit Uilenberg

27 MOLECULAR TOOLS IN MEDICAL AND VETERINARY ENTOMOLOGY Dana Nayduch

APPENDIX. ARTHROPOD-RELATED VIRUSES OF MEDICAL AND VETERINARY IMPORTANCE Michael J. Turell

GLOSSARY

TAXONOMIC INDEX

SUBJECT INDEX

No. of pages:
637
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080919690
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123725004

Gary Mullen

Gary Mullen is Professor of Entomology emeritus in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, AL, USA. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in entomology at Cornell University before serving as medical entomologist and administrator of the Pennsylvania Vector Control Program, Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh, PA. He joined the faculty of Auburn University in 1975 as a medical-veterinary entomologist, acarologist, and aquatic ecologist, teaching courses and conducting research at Auburn for 34 years. His major areas of research have focused on biting flies, notably mosquitoes and biting midges, and ticks as vectors of animal pathogens

Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, AL, USA

Lance Durden

Lance Durden is Professor of Vector Ecology and Curator of the Insect Collection in the Department of Biology at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA. He earned a Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of London, UK and has worked at Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, Auburn University in Alabama, and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Frederick, Maryland. He is the author or co-author of approximately 300 peer-reviewed publications including 24 book chapters and 7 books or monographs. His research focuses on ectoparasitic arthropods and vector-borne diseases.

Professor and Curator, Department of Biology, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

"Without a doubt the finest book available in English on the subject today."--FLORIDA SCIENTIST from the previous edition

