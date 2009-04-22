Medical and Veterinary Entomology
2nd Edition
Description
Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Second Edition, has been fully updated and revised to provide the latest information on developments in entomology relating to public health and veterinary importance. Each chapter is structured with the student in mind, organized by the major headings of Taxonomy, Morphology, Life History, Behavior and Ecology, Public Health and Veterinary Importance, and Prevention and Control.
This second edition includes separate chapters devoted to each of the taxonomic groups of insects and arachnids of medical or veterinary concern, including spiders, scorpions, mites, and ticks. Internationally recognized editors Mullen and Durden include extensive coverage of both medical and veterinary entomological importance.
This book is designed for teaching and research faculty in medical and veterinary schools that provide a course in vector borne diseases and medical entomology; parasitologists, entomologists, and government scientists responsible for oversight and monitoring of insect vector borne diseases; and medical and veterinary school libraries and libraries at institutions with strong programs in entomology.
Key Features
- Follows in the tradition of Herm's Medical and Veterinary Entomology
- The latest information on developments in entomology relating to public health and veterinary importance
- Two separate indexes for enhanced searchability: Taxonomic and Subject
New to this edition:
- Three new chapters
- Morphological Adaptations of Parasitic Arthropods
- Forensic Entomology
- Molecular Tools in Medical and Veterinary Entomology
- 1700 word glossary
- Appendix of Arthropod-Related Viruses of Medical-Veterinary Importance
- Numerous new full-color images, illustrations and maps throughout
Readership
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION Lance A. Durden and Gary R. Mullen
2 MORPHOLOGICAL ADAPTATIONS OF PARASITIC ARTHROPODS Nathan D. Burkett-Cadena
3 EPIDEMIOLOGY OF VECTOR-BORNE DISEASES William K. Reisen
4 FORENSIC ENTOMOLOGY William L. Krinsky
5 COCKROACHES (BLATTARIA) Richard J. Brenner and Richard D. Kramer
6 LICE (PHTHIRAPTERA) Lance A. Durden and John E. Lloyd
7 TRUE BUGS (HEMIPTERA) William L. Krinsky
8 BEETLES (COLEOPTERA) William L. Krinsky
9 FLEAS (SIPHONAPTERA) Lance A. Durden and Nancy C. Hinkle
10 FLIES (DIPTERA) Robert D. Hall and Reid R. Gerhardt
11 MOTH FLIES AND SAND FLIES (PSYCHODIDAE) Louis C. Rutledge and Raj K. Gupta
12 BITING MIDGES (CERATOPOGONIDAE) Gary R. Mullen
13 BLACK FLIES (SIMULIIDAE) Peter H. Adler and John W. McCreadie
14 MOSQUITOES (CULICIDAE) Woodbridge A. Foster and Edward D. Walker
15 HORSE FLIES AND DEER FLIES (TABANIDAE) Bradley A. Mullens
16 MUSCID FLIES (MUSCIDAE) Roger D. Moon
17 TSETSE FLIES (GLOSSINIDAE) William L. Krinsky
18 MYIASIS (MUSCOIDEA, OESTROIDEA) Philip J. Scholl, E. Paul Catts, and Gary R. Mullen
19 LOUSE FLIES, KEDS, AND RELATED FLIES (HIPPOBOSCOIDEA) John E. Lloyd
20 MOTHS AND BUTTERFLIES (LEPIDOPTERA) Gary R. Mullen
21 ANTS, WASPS AND BEES (HYMENOPTERA) Hal C. Reed and Peter J. Landolt
22 SCORPIONS (SCORPIONES) Gary R. Mullen and Scott A. Stockwell
23 SOLPUGIDS (SOLIFUGAE) Gary R. Mullen
24 SPIDERS (ARANEAE) Gary R. Mullen and Richard S. Vetter
25 MITES (ACARI) Gary R. Mullen and Barry M. OConnor
26 TICKS (IXODIDA) William L. Nicholson, Daniel E. Sonenshine, Robert S. Lane, and Gerrit Uilenberg
27 MOLECULAR TOOLS IN MEDICAL AND VETERINARY ENTOMOLOGY Dana Nayduch
APPENDIX. ARTHROPOD-RELATED VIRUSES OF MEDICAL AND VETERINARY IMPORTANCE Michael J. Turell
GLOSSARY
TAXONOMIC INDEX
SUBJECT INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 637
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919690
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725004
About the Editor
Gary Mullen
Gary Mullen is Professor of Entomology emeritus in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, AL, USA. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in entomology at Cornell University before serving as medical entomologist and administrator of the Pennsylvania Vector Control Program, Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh, PA. He joined the faculty of Auburn University in 1975 as a medical-veterinary entomologist, acarologist, and aquatic ecologist, teaching courses and conducting research at Auburn for 34 years. His major areas of research have focused on biting flies, notably mosquitoes and biting midges, and ticks as vectors of animal pathogens
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, AL, USA
Lance Durden
Lance Durden is Professor of Vector Ecology and Curator of the Insect Collection in the Department of Biology at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA. He earned a Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of London, UK and has worked at Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, Auburn University in Alabama, and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Frederick, Maryland. He is the author or co-author of approximately 300 peer-reviewed publications including 24 book chapters and 7 books or monographs. His research focuses on ectoparasitic arthropods and vector-borne diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Curator, Department of Biology, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
Reviews
"Without a doubt the finest book available in English on the subject today."--FLORIDA SCIENTIST from the previous edition