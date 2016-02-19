Medical and Advanced Surgical Management of Pelvic Floor Disorders, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1
1st Edition
Authors: Cheryl Iglesia
eBook ISBN: 9780323416566
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416559
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th February 2016
Description
Dr. Iglesia has created an issue devoted to pelvic floor disorders that has a strong focus on the evidence behind current treatments and diagnostic methods. The authors are top experts in their areas and have contributed reviews on the most important topics in pelvic floor disorders, including Stress Urinary Incontinence; Urge Urinary Incontinence; Pelvic Organ Prolapse Native Tissue repairs; Pelvic Organ Prolapse Vaginal and Laparoscopic Mesh; Fecal Incontinence; PFDR Pelvic Floor Disorders Registry; Ultrasound Imaging of the Pelvic Floor; and Childbirth/Pelvic Floor Epidemiology to name a few.
About the Authors
Cheryl Iglesia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
