Medical and Advanced Surgical Management of Pelvic Floor Disorders, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416559, 9780323416566

Medical and Advanced Surgical Management of Pelvic Floor Disorders, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1

1st Edition

Authors: Cheryl Iglesia
eBook ISBN: 9780323416566
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416559
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th February 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Iglesia has created an issue devoted to pelvic floor disorders that has a strong focus on the evidence behind current treatments and diagnostic methods. The authors are top experts in their areas and have contributed reviews on the most important topics in pelvic floor disorders, including Stress Urinary Incontinence; Urge Urinary Incontinence; Pelvic Organ Prolapse Native Tissue repairs; Pelvic Organ Prolapse Vaginal and Laparoscopic Mesh; Fecal Incontinence; PFDR Pelvic Floor Disorders Registry; Ultrasound Imaging of the Pelvic Floor; and Childbirth/Pelvic Floor Epidemiology to name a few.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416566
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416559

About the Authors

Cheryl Iglesia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.