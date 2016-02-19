Medical and Advanced Surgical Management of Pelvic Floor Disorders, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-1

Dr. Iglesia has created an issue devoted to pelvic floor disorders that has a strong focus on the evidence behind current treatments and diagnostic methods. The authors are top experts in their areas and have contributed reviews on the most important topics in pelvic floor disorders, including Stress Urinary Incontinence; Urge Urinary Incontinence; Pelvic Organ Prolapse Native Tissue repairs; Pelvic Organ Prolapse Vaginal and Laparoscopic Mesh; Fecal Incontinence; PFDR Pelvic Floor Disorders Registry; Ultrasound Imaging of the Pelvic Floor; and Childbirth/Pelvic Floor Epidemiology to name a few.