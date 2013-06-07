Media Exposure and Risk is a video presentation. Length: 15 minutes.

Media Exposure and Risk discusses the risk of exposure of security-sensitive information through corporate communications. This 15-minute video presentation of narrated slides describes strategies to prevent sensitive information from reaching the public through a press release, web page, annual report, or other type of corporate communication.

Presenter Kenneth Kasten, former director of security at Carlson, provides numerous examples of the ways security practitioners can eliminate risk by identifying and removing sensitive personal and corporate information in communications. Any personal information, medical history, family information, business data, transportation and travel information, photographs, or timing information are areas of concern. This presentation is an excellent resource for business leaders and risk mitigation professionals who want to maintain a corporate reputation of transparency and openness without introducing unnecessary risk.

Media Exposure and Risk is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.