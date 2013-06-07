Media Exposure and Risk
Media Exposure and Risk is a video presentation. Length: 15 minutes.
Media Exposure and Risk discusses the risk of exposure of security-sensitive information through corporate communications. This 15-minute video presentation of narrated slides describes strategies to prevent sensitive information from reaching the public through a press release, web page, annual report, or other type of corporate communication.
Presenter Kenneth Kasten, former director of security at Carlson, provides numerous examples of the ways security practitioners can eliminate risk by identifying and removing sensitive personal and corporate information in communications. Any personal information, medical history, family information, business data, transportation and travel information, photographs, or timing information are areas of concern. This presentation is an excellent resource for business leaders and risk mitigation professionals who want to maintain a corporate reputation of transparency and openness without introducing unnecessary risk.
Media Exposure and Risk is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The 15-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
- Provides the practical strategies needed to deliver corporate communications without compromising corporate or personal security
- Uses example communications to identify the types of security-sensitive information that could expose the subject to risk
Readership
Executives and security personnel involved in corporate communications, public relations, and corporate security; and educators, specifically in programs that cover security and risk management
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
What are Proven Practices?
Media Exposure and Risk
A Proven Practices Presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 10
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 7th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124169913
About the Author
Kenneth Kasten
Ken Kasten is a skilled security practitioner with over 30 years of delivering superior organizational security strategies and solutions. His industry experiences include: mass merchant retail, marketing, hospitality and travel with practice in field and corporate environments for publicly held and privately owned companies. He is situation tested with competencies in strategy development; policy creation; program assessment; solutions design; process implementation; situational assessment; business ethics; crisis management; investigations and incident response.
His career has included assignments at Target, a Fortune 50 US discount retailer, where he served in numerous capacities on its renown loss prevention team; at Carlson, a global marketing, travel and hospitality corporation, where he led enterprise security and business ethics; and now, as principal and lead consultant, provides security and integrity consulting services to individuals and businesses in need.
Over the course of his career, he has become known for his innovated use of technology; for promoting ethical security practices and behaviors; for his contributions to the advancement of security practices; and for his continual efforts to broaden the horizons of security professionals, promoting security as a full fledge partner and contributor to business success.
Ken has degrees in both criminal justice and management. He is a member of the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) and is a founding member of the Twin Cities Security Partnership (TCSP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; former director of security at Carlson