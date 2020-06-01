Mechatronics
2nd Edition
Principles and Applications
Resources
Description
Mechatronics: Principles and Applications, Second Edition describes how the components can be used and interfaced to create the system, and, naturally, giving references for further reading.
It describes some practical examples, which demonstrate how different competences, disciplines and technologies meet in an innovative mechatronic system. They deal with several domains like the hard disk drive technology, fluidic automation, UAV Vision System, vibration monitoring and suppression in steelmaking plants, materials machining and smart composites. These examples will show the reader, who is still looking for the real meaning of mechatronics, how some innovative technologies allow implementing a sort of artificial intelligence in several systems currently produced.
The book was completely updated to list the current edge technologies in industry application of mechatronics for the practitioners who needs to understand how to integrated components to create a mechatronic system. It is also a great source for students, both bachelor and master degrees.
Key Features
- This new edition lists the current edge technologies in industry application of mechatronics, such as motion control and PLC
- Provides an integrated view on mechatronic technologies
- Fully developed student exercises, detailed practical examples
Readership
Students, Practitioners, Professionals in mechanical and electrical engineering and mechatronics
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Mechatronics
2. Electrical Components and Circuits
3. Semiconductor Electronic Devices
4. Digital Electronics
5. Analog Electronics
6. Microcomputers and Micro-controllers
7. Data Acquisition
8. Sensors
9. Electrical Actuator Systems
10. Mechanical Actuator Systems
11. Interfacing Micro-controller with Actuators
12. Control Theory: Modeling
13. Control Theory: Analysis
14. Control Theory: Graphical techniques
15. Robotics Systems
16. Electronic Fabrication Process
17. Reliability
18. Artificial Intelligence in Mechatronics Systems
19. Mechatronics applications of some new optimization techniques
20. Mechatronics Systems & Case Shows
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027158
About the Author
Cesare Fantuzzi
Cesare has over 25 years of experience in the area of industrial automation and robotics, with a solid scientific background certified by over 200 publications in leading conferences and journals in automation and robotics area. He is associate editor of “Mechatronics” Journal (Elsevier) and has a chair in the scientific committee of IEEE International Conference on Emerging Technologies and Factory Automation, IEEE International Conference on Automation Science and Engineering and Intellimech Consortium. He is in the scientific committee who wrote the Italian Research and Innovation Roadmap for the Smart Factory. He is the reference researcher for University of Modena and Reggio Emilia at EFFRA (European Factory of the Future Research Association). Cesare was in the board of experts who wrote the “Smart Specialisation Strategy” for Emilia-Romagna Region, Italy. He is the coordinator for University of Modena and Reggio Emilia of Horizon 2020 European projects SYMPLEXITY (Symbiotic human-robot collaborations for safe and multimodal manufacturing systems) and IMPROVE (Innovative Modeling Approaches for Production Systems to raise validatable efficienccy).
Affiliations and Expertise
Full professor in industrial Automation and Control System, University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Reggio Emilia, RE, Italy
Godfrey Onwubolu
Godfrey Onwubolu holds a BEng degree (University of Benin), a MSc degree in mechanical engineering (Aston University) and a PhD in computer-aided design (Aston University). His industrial experience is in manufacturing engineering in West Midlands, England. He was a consultant to a centre of innovation for enabling small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector. Godfrey works mainly in three areas: computer-aided design (CAD), additive manufacturing, and inductive modelling. He has published two textbooks on CAD: One is heavily used in many North American universities and colleges, and the other is listed by London’s Imperial College Press as one of the top-10 bestsellers. Godfrey currently works in the area of additive manufacturing, popularly known as 3D printing, where he continues to investigate the functionality of additive manufactured parts based on machine input parameters, in order to make users understand the characteristics of additive manufacturing technologies.He is internationally recognized for his work in inductive modelling, especially in Europe, where he gives public lectures and examines doctoral theses on the subject in universities. He is currently the lead researcher at Sheridan College in applying this technology to the joint Sheridan-Nexflow project for studying the behaviours of Nexflow air products based on their operational parameters. Godfrey has authored more than 130 papers in international journals/conference proceedings and at least eight textbooks. For several years, he has been serving on the International Program Committee for the Inductive Modeling Conference in Europe. He is currently on the Editorial Boards of International Journal of Manufacturing Engineering and Production Planning & Control. He continues to use his expertise in the domains of computer-aided design, additive manufacturing, and inductive modelling to impart knowledge to students as an engineering and technology educator, and to advance productivity in the manufacturing industry sector in Canada and beyond.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical and Rehabilitation Engineering and Additive Manufacturing, Sheridan Institute of Technology, Brampton, Canada