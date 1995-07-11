Mechatronics Volume 2
1st Edition
Concepts in Artifical Intelligence
Description
Mechatronics is the fusion of mechanics and electronics in the design of intelligent machines. This textbook is concerned with the concepts and techniques of artificial intelligence needed for the design of machines with advanced intelligent behaviour. It explores the topics of pattern recognition, neural networks, scheduling, reasoning, fuzzy logic, rule-based systems, machine learning, control and computer vision.
This student guide shows how fifty years of research into artificial intelligence (AI) have borne fruit in the design of better and more intelligent machines. The twin objectives of the text are: to explain the theory of the mainstream ideas of AI and to show how these ideas can be applied in practical engineering situations.
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students of mechatronics
Table of Contents
Preface; Overview of Vol 2; Introduction; Pattern recognition; Search; Neural networks; Scheduling; Reasoning; Rule-based systems; Learning; Intelligent control; Computer vision; Integration; Acknowledgements; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1995
- Published:
- 11th July 1995
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529769
About the Author
Jeffrey Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Open University
Philip Picton
Affiliations and Expertise
Open University
Reviews
'This book has been successful in presenting some of the most important concepts and techniques of artificial intelligence required for the design and building of intelligent machines. This reviewer thoroughly enjoyed reading this book. The book will be an excellent addition to the very few books that have been published in this exciting and emerging field of mechatronics.' Mechatronics, March 1996