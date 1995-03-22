Mechatronics: Designing Intelligent Machines Volume 1

Mechatronics is the fusion of mechanics and electronics in the design of intelligent machines. Such machines now play an important role in consumer products, transport systems, manufacturing and the service sector. This book sets out the fundamentals of mechatronics and the engineering concepts and techniques that underpin the subject: planning, search techniques, sensors, actuators, control systems and architectures.

This student guide discusses the building blocks of mechatronic systems in terms of the subsystems for perception, cognition and execution, as a framework for designing intelligent machines such as video cameras, robots, and automatic guided vehicles.