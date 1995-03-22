Mechatronics: Designing Intelligent Machines Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750624046, 9781483295510

Mechatronics: Designing Intelligent Machines Volume 1

1st Edition

Perception, Cognition and Execution

Authors: George Rzevski
eBook ISBN: 9781483295510
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd March 1995
Page Count: 336
Description

Mechatronics is the fusion of mechanics and electronics in the design of intelligent machines. Such machines now play an important role in consumer products, transport systems, manufacturing and the service sector. This book sets out the fundamentals of mechatronics and the engineering concepts and techniques that underpin the subject: planning, search techniques, sensors, actuators, control systems and architectures.

This student guide discusses the building blocks of mechatronic systems in terms of the subsystems for perception, cognition and execution, as a framework for designing intelligent machines such as video cameras, robots, and automatic guided vehicles.

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students of mechatronics

Table of Contents

Preface; Overview of Vol 1; Fundamentals; Sensors; Information; Perception; Cognition; Planning; Actuators; Control; Architectures; Design; Acknowledegments; Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483295510

About the Author

George Rzevski

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechatronics Course Team Chair, Open University

Reviews

'This will be an excellent addition to the very few books that have been published in this exciting field of mechatronics.' Mechatronics

Ratings and Reviews

