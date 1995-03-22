Mechatronics: Designing Intelligent Machines Volume 1
1st Edition
Perception, Cognition and Execution
Description
Mechatronics is the fusion of mechanics and electronics in the design of intelligent machines. Such machines now play an important role in consumer products, transport systems, manufacturing and the service sector. This book sets out the fundamentals of mechatronics and the engineering concepts and techniques that underpin the subject: planning, search techniques, sensors, actuators, control systems and architectures.
This student guide discusses the building blocks of mechatronic systems in terms of the subsystems for perception, cognition and execution, as a framework for designing intelligent machines such as video cameras, robots, and automatic guided vehicles.
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students of mechatronics
Table of Contents
Preface; Overview of Vol 1; Fundamentals; Sensors; Information; Perception; Cognition; Planning; Actuators; Control; Architectures; Design; Acknowledegments; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1995
- Published:
- 22nd March 1995
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295510
About the Author
George Rzevski
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechatronics Course Team Chair, Open University
Reviews
'This will be an excellent addition to the very few books that have been published in this exciting field of mechatronics.' Mechatronics