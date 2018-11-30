Mechatronic Components
1st Edition
Roadmap to Design
Description
Mechatronic Components: Roadmap to Design explains the practical application of mechatronics, including sections on adaptive structures, robotics and other areas where mechanics and electronics converge. Professional engineers in a variety of areas will find this textbook to be extremely helpful with its in-depth use of flow diagrams and schemes that help readers understand the logic behind the design of such systems. Using approximately 130 different components with diagrams and flowcharts that help engineers from different fields understand the general properties and selection criteria of a component, this book presents a comprehensive resource on mechatronic components.
Key Features
- Presents different concepts from the cross-disciplinary field of mechatronics, including discussions from mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer science
- Explains the decision-making process for components with visually appealing flow diagrams
- Provides detailed guidance on the selection of materials and components for building mechatronic systems
- Includes specific cases studies that illustrate applied concepts
Readership
Researchers and Professionals involved with the practical application of mechatronics, including specialists in the adaptive structures, robotics and any other field where mechanics and electronics are jointly involved
Table of Contents
1.Mechatronics: A Brief History
2.Use of This Book: Roadmap to Design
3.Calculation of Mechanical Properties
3.1.Calculation for Friction
3.2.Calculation for Center of Gravity
3.3.Calculation for Moment of Inertia
3.4.Calculation for Flow
4.Mechanical Failure Modes
4.1.Bending
4.2.Shear
4.3.Torsion
4.4.Buckling
4.5.Fatigue
4.6.Creep
4.7.Thermal Shock
5.Materials Properties
5.1.AL Types
5.2.Plastic Types and Features
5.3.Steel Types
5.4.Titanium Types
5.5.3D Filament Types
5.6.3D Material Types
5.7.Materials in Machine Design
6.Manufacturing Processes
6.1.Lathe Operations
6.2.Milling Operations
6.3.Drilling
6.4.Forming Press
6.5.Shearing Process
6.6.Extrusion
6.7.Surface Finishing Methods
6.8.Electro Discharge Machining
6.9.Casting
6.10.Sintering
6.11.Rolling
6.12.Forging
6.13.Forging Process
6.14.Injection
6.15.Hot End / Nozzle Design Procedure
6.16.Motion Mechanisms for 3D Printers
6.17.CNC Axis
7.Machine Elements
7.1.Mechanical Power Transmission Types
7.2.Gears
7.3.Belts
7.4.Bolts
7.5.Mechanical Keys
7.6.Cam Mechanism
7.7.Brakes and Clutches
8.Design and Analysis Programs
8.1.Drawing Programs
8.2.Meshing
8.3.FEA Programs
8.4.CAM Programs
8.5.Circuit Drawing Programs
9.Assembly Processes
9.1.Fastening
9.2.Welding
9.3.Brazing Process Selection
9.4.Soldering
9.5.Adhesive Bonding
9.6.Additive Manufacturing
10.Electronic Components
10.1.Cable Selection
10.2.Capacitors
10.3.Resistors
10.4.Electronic Flow Control
10.5.Operational Amplifiers
10.6.Logic Operations
10.7.DA AD Converters
10.8.Multiplexers
10.9.Bridge Circuits
10.10.Displays
10.11.Power Supply Selection
10.12.Batteries
10.13.Digital Devices
10.14.Driver Selection
10.15.Motor Driver Properties
11.Actuators
11.1.Choosing Motors
11.2.DC Motors
11.3.AC Motors
11.4.Stepper Motors
11.5.Pneumatic Cylinders
11..Hydraulics
11. 7.Motor Placement
12.Sensors
12.1.Transducers
12.2.Temperature Sensor Types
12.3.Pressure Sensors
12.4.Humidity Sensors
12.5.Range Sensors
12.6.Position Sensors
12.7.Encoders
12.8.Velocity Sensors
12.9.Accelerometer
12.10.Gyroscopes
12.11.Magnetometer
12.12.IMU Selection
13.Signal Processing
13.1.Analog Filters
13.2.Noise in Electronics
13.3.Signal Linearization
13.4.Fourier Transform
13.5.Amplifiers
13. 6.Calculation for Sampling Rate
14.Controls Theory and Applications
14.1.Laplace Transform
14.2.Conversion from State Space to Transfer Function
14.3.Conversion from Transfer Function to State Space
14.4.Control Structures
14.5.Basic Feedback Controller Types
14.6.Time Domain Controller Design
14.7.Selection of Control Parameters
14.8.Lead Compensator Design
14.9.Lag Compensator Design
14.10.Ziegler – Nichols Method
15.Design and Simulation Softwares
15.1.Software Parts
15.2.Interrupts
15.3.Communication Protocols
15.4.Microcontroller Properties
15.5.Controllers
16.Case Studies
17.Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141274
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141267
About the Author
Emin Kececi
Professor of Mechatronics at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Abdullah Gul University, Kayseri, Turkey. Dr. Kececi received his BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from ITU and Duke University in 1996 and 1999 respectively and he received his PhD in Electrical Engineering from University of Virginia in 2003. His current research focuses on mobile robots and medical robotics as well as directing the AGU-MAKE, Maker Space. Dr. Kececi has edited 2 books in 2015 which are published by ASME, titled as Mobile Robots for Dynamic Environments and Design and Prototypes of Mobile Robots. Dr. Kececi also served as a member of the Editorial Board of Robotica. Affiliations and Expertise Professor of Mechatronics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Abdullah Gul University, Kayseri, Turkey. Robotics, mechatronics, machine design and controls.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Mechatronics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Istanbul Technical University (ITU) and Department Head of Mechanical Engineering, Abdullah Gul University, Kayseri, Turkey