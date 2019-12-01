Mechanobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179314

Mechanobiology

1st Edition

From Molecular Sensing to Disease

Authors: Glen Niebur
Paperback ISBN: 9780128179314
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 370
Description

Mechanobiology: From Molecular Sensing to Disease will provide a review of the current state of understanding of mechanobiology and its role in health and disease. It covers: Current understanding of the main molecular pathways by which cells sense and respond to mechanical stimuli, A review of diseases that with known or purported mechanobiological underpinnings; The role of mechanobiology in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; Experimental methods to capture mechanobiological phenomena; Computational models in mechanobiology.

Key Features

  • Presents our current understanding of the main molecular pathways by which cells sense and respond to mechanical stimuli
  • Provides a review of diseases with known or purported mechanobiological underpinnings
  • Includes the role of mechanobiology in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
  • Covers experimental methods to capture mechanobiological phenomena

Readership

Research, post-doctoral scholars, graduate students, Medical device and regenerative medicine designers and manufacturers

Table of Contents

Section 1: Mechanobiological basis of diseases
1.1 Osteoporosis
1.2 Cardiovascular mechanics and disease
1.3 Glaucoma and eye diseases
1.4 Growth and development
1.5 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine

Section 2: Cellular basis of Mechanobiology
2.1 Cells as strain gages and load cells
2.2 Cell – extracellular matrix interactions
2.3 Mechanobiological pathways
2.4 Mechanically mediated epigenetics

Section 3: Experimental methods
3.1 Effects of shear stress on cells
3.2 Three-dimensional culture systems
3.3 Bioreactors
3.4 Tissue and organ on a chip systems

Section 4: Computational simulations in mechanobiology
4.1 Cell aggregation
4.2 Growth models
5. Future prospects and challenges
6. Bibliography
7. Glossary

About the Author

Glen Niebur

Glen Niebur is a professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Notre Dame. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Minnesota, and the Ph.D. from the University of California. Research is focused on orthopedics, including bone quality, damage mechanics of trabecular bone, mechanobiology of bone, hard and soft tissue constitutive modeling, computational mechanics of tissues, and genetic factors affecting bone quality. Current projects are investigating the interactions between microdamage formation in bone and the changes in bone porosity and structure that accompany osteoporosis. Osteoporosis results in changes at multiple levels of the hierarchical structure of bone, and these can either compensate for or enhance fracture risk. Medical imaging methods, especially computed tomography (CT) are used to image and quantify bone structures in bone samples and in live animals. A current project is using medical imaging to longitudinally monitor and understand fracture healing. Most recently, work has begun in the area of bone marrow mechanics, affects of aging and disease on bone marrow morphology, and interactions between bone and bone marrow.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

