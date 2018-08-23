Mechanobiology in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129524, 9780128129531

Mechanobiology in Health and Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Stefaan Verbruggen
eBook ISBN: 9780128129531
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129524
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2018
Page Count: 527
Description

Mechanobiology in Health and Disease brings together contributions from leading biologists, clinicians, physicists and engineers in one convenient volume, providing a unified source of information for researchers in this highly multidisciplinary area. Opening chapters provide essential background information on cell mechanotransduction and essential mechanobiology methods and techniques. Other sections focus on the study of mechanobiology in healthy systems, including bone, tendons, muscles, blood vessels, the heart and the skin, as well as mechanobiology studies of pregnancy. Final chapters address the nascent area of mechanobiology in disease, from the study of bone conditions, skin diseases and heart diseases to cancer. A discussion of future perspectives for research completes each chapter in the volume. 

This is a timely resource for both early-career and established researchers working on mechanobiology.

Key Features

  • Provides an essential digest of primary research from many fields and disciplines in one convenient volume
  • Covers both experimental approaches and descriptions of mechanobiology problems from mathematical and numerical perspectives
  • Addresses the hot topic of mechanobiology in disease, a particularly dynamic field of frontier science

Readership

Early-career researchers in fields of bioengineering and biomedical engineering. Established researchers entering field of mechanobiology from fields of engineering, biology, biomechanics, tissue engineering, and related fields

Table of Contents

1. Techniques for Studying Mechanobiology
2. Cell geometric control of nuclear dynamics and its implications
3. Mechanobiology Throughout Development
4. Cartilage Mechanobiology: how chondrocytes respond to mechanical load
5. Advances in Tendon Mechanobiology
6. Bone Mechanobiology in Health and Disease
7. Vascular Mechanobiology, Immunobiology, and Arterial Growth and Remodeling
8. Mechanobiology of the Heart Valve Interstitial Cell: Simulation, Experiment, Discovery
9. Platelet receptor-mediated mechanosensing and thrombosis
10. Mechanobiology of primary cilia in the vascular and renal systems
11. Neuromechanobiology
12. Mechanobiology of the eye
13. Gastrointestinal mechanosensory function in health and disease
14. Mechanobiology of Skin Diseases and Wound Healing
15. Mechanobiology of Metastatic Cancer

Details

No. of pages:
527
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128129531
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129524

About the Editor

Stefaan Verbruggen

Dr. Stefaan Verbruggen holds a bachelor degree and a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the National University of Ireland Galway, where his research focused on the mechanobiology of bone cells in both health and disease. His subsequent research was in the area of developmental biomechanics in the Department of Bioengineering at Imperial College London, focusing on how the prenatal biomechanical environment affects the development of musculoskeletal diseases in later life. Dr. Verbruggen is currently a Research Fellow investigating the mechanobiology of cancer metastases in bone, in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Columbia University in New York and in the Institute of Bioengineering at Queen Mary University of London.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow, Columbia University, New York, USA

