Mechanisms Underlying the Relationship Between Biodiversity and Ecosystem Function, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface - Mechanistic links between biodiversity and ecosystem function
Nico Eisenhauer
1. A multitrophic perspective on biodiversity–ecosystem functioning research
Nico Eisenhauer
2. Species contributions to above and belowground biodiversity effects in the Trait-Based Experiment
Liesje Mommer
3. "Lost in trait space: species-poor communities are inflexible in properties that drive ecosystem functioning"
Anja Vogel
4. Terrestrial laser scanning reveals temporal changes in biodiversity mechanisms driving grassland productivity
Claudia Guimarães-Steinicke
5. Plant functional trait identity and diversity effects on soil meso- and macrofauna in experimental grassland
Remy Beugnon and Nico Eisenhauer
6. How plant diversity impacts the coupled water, nutrient and carbon cycles
Markus Lange
7. A new experimental approach to test why biodiversity effects
Anja Vogel
8. Linking local species coexistence to ecosystem functioning - a conceptual framework from ecological first principles in grassland ecosystems
Kathryn E. Barry
9. Mapping change in biodiversity and ecosystem function research: Food webs foster integration of experiments and science policy
Jessica Hines
10. Transferring biodiversity-ecosystem function research to the management of ‘real-world’ ecosystems
Peter Manning
Description
Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 61, the latest release in this ongoing series includes specific chapters on the Mechanistic links between biodiversity and ecosystem function, A multitrophic, eco-evolutionary perspective on biodiversity–ecosystem functioning research, Linking species coexistence to ecosystem functioning - a conceptual framework from ecological first principles, Species contributions to above and below ground biodiversity effects in the Trait-Based Experiment, Plant diversity effects on element cycling, Plant diversity effects on consumer community structure, stability, and ecosystem function, Plant community assembly and the consequences for ecosystem function, and more.
Key Features
- Provides information that relates to a thorough understanding of the field of ecology
- Deals with topical and important reviews on the physiologies, populations and communities of plants and animals
Readership
Environmentalists, ecologists at undergraduate through to research level, social scientists and economists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081029121
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nico Eisenhauer Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Nico Eisenhauer is a soil ecologist with special interest in aboveground-belowground interactions and ecosystem ecology. He is professor for Experimental Interaction Ecology at Leipzig University and research group leader at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. He studies the causes and consequences of biodiversity in global change and biodiversity experiments. Dr. Eisenhauer is speaker of the Jena Experiment and head of the iDiv Ecotron and the MyDiv Experiment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor for Experimental Interaction Ecology, Leipzig University, Germany