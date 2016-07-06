Mechanisms of Sensory Working Memory
Mechanisms of Sensory Working Memory: Attention and Performance XXV provides an update on research surrounding the memory processes that are crucial for many facets of cognitive processing and experience, with new coverage of emerging areas of study, including a new understanding of working memory for features of stimuli devoid of verbal, phonological, or long-term memory content, such as memory for simple visual features (e.g., texture or color), simple auditory features (e.g., pitch), or simple tactile features (e.g., vibration frequency), now called sensory memory to distinguish from verbal memory.
This contemporary focus on sensory memory is just beginning, and this collection of original contributions provides a foundational reference for the study mechanisms of sensory memory. Students, scholars, and researchers studying memory mechanisms and processes in cognitive neuroscience, cognitive science, neuroscience, and psychology will find this book of great value to their work.
- Introduces the study of sensory mechanisms of working memory as distinct from verbal memory
- Covers visual memory, auditory memory, and tactile memory
- Includes translational content as the breakdown of working memory is often associated with a disease, disorder, or trauma to the brain
Cognitive Neuroscience, Cognitive Psychology
- Acknowledgments
- Attention and Performance XXV
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Sensational Memorability: Working Memory for Things We See, Hear, Feel, or Somehow Sense
- Introduction
- Is There a Sensory Working Memory?
- Review of Sensory Memory Research
- Concluding Observations
- Chapter 3. The Brain Mechanisms of Working Memory: An Evolving Story
- Working Memory: Fundamental Characteristics
- Working Memory: Theoretical Models
- Working Memory: Neural Basis
- Simple Experimental Models of Visual WM
- Attention and WM
- A Single or Several Capacity-Limited Stores?
- Where Are the Sensory WM Representations Stored?
- What Are the Parietal and Prefrontal Contributions to VWM?
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4. The Contribution of Human Superior Intraparietal Sulcus to Visual Short-Term Memory and Perception
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Chapter 5. Neural Bases of the Short-term Retention of Visual Information
- Preamble: Defining Concepts and Terminology
- The Neuroanatomical Bases of the STR of Visual Information
- The Neurophysiological Bases of Working Memory
- The Neurophysiological Bases of the STR of Visual Information
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6. What are the Roles of Sensory and Parietal Activity in Visual Short-Term Memory?
- Introduction
- Evidence for a Fixed Capacity of VSTM
- Challenges to the Integrated Fixed-Capacity Model
- Updating the Classic Model of VSTM
- Reevaluating IPS Activity and the SPCN
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Hemispheric Organization of Visual Memory: Analyzing Visual Working Memory With Brain Measures
- Introduction
- General Methods
- Results and Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Visual Working Memory and Attentional Object Selection
- Are Representations in Visual Working Memory Position-Dependent?
- Attentional Object Selection and Working Memory Maintenance
- The Guidance of Attentional Object Selection by Visual Working Memory
- Summary
- Chapter 9. Individual Differences in Visual Working Memory Capacity: Contributions of Attentional Control to Storage
- The Capacity of Visual Working Memory
- Experiment 1
- Experiment 2
- Experiment 3
- General Discussion
- Chapter 10. Working Memory and Aging: A Review
- Introduction
- General Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Defining a Role for Lateral Prefrontal Cortex in Memory-Guided Decisions About Visual Motion
- Responses to Visual Motion in LPFC
- Activity During the Memory Delay
- Comparison-Related Activity
- Decision-Related Activity
- Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Working Memory Representations of Visual Motion along the Primate Dorsal Visual Pathway
- The Search for the Neural Correlates of Working Memory in the Primate Brain
- Neural Correlates of WM for Motion in the Dorsal Visual Pathway
- Redundancy of WM Representations in Areas MST and lPFC
- The Amplitude of Local Field Potential Oscillations in MT Encodes the Memorized Direction
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Working Memory: Cortical Specialization and Plasticity
- Introduction
- Prefrontal and Parietal Contributions to Working Memory
- Effects of Working Memory Training on Prefrontal Activity
- Changes in Working Memory Performance and Activity after Puberty
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Neural and Behavioral Correlates of Auditory Short-Term and Recognition Memory
- Introduction
- Discussion
- Chapter 15. Brain Activity Related to the Retention of Tones in Auditory Short-Term Memory
- The Sustained Anterior Negativity—An Electrophysiological Correlate of the Retention of Tones
- The Role of Internal Rehearsal in Auditory Short-Term Memory
- Brain Areas Related to the Retention of Tones
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16. The Interplay between Auditory Attention and Working Memory
- Current Views of Auditory Attention
- Feature-Specific Processing: A Comparison Between Auditory Attention and Working Memory
- Process-Specific Activation During Attention and Working Memory
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 17. Neuroimaging of the Mind’s Ear Using Representational Similarity Analysis
- The Representation of Auditory Memories: Connecting the Mind and Brain
- Flexibility of Representations across Tasks
- Flexibility of Representations across Individuals
- Summary
- Chapter 18. Remembering Touch: Using Interference Tasks to Study Tactile and Haptic Memory
- Investigating Our Sense of Touch
- Comparing Memory for Vision and for Touch
- Memory for Touch
- Sensory Memory in Touch
- Long-term Memory in Touch
- Short-term Memory and Working Memory in Touch
- Issues Arising from the Use of Interference Techniques
- Comparing Across Interference Studies Investigating Touch
- Using Interference Tasks to Investigate Short-term and Working Memory in Touch
- Drawing Conclusions from Studies of Memory for Touch Using Interference Tasks
- Experiment 1
- Experiment 2
- General Discussion
- Chapter 19. Human Cortical Representation of Tactile Short-Term Memory for Stimulation Patterns on the Hand: Evidence From Magnetoencephalography
- Introduction
- Method
- Results and Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 20. The Role of Spatial Attention in Tactile Short-Term Memory
- Attention in Visual STM
- Attention in Tactile Perception
- Investigating the Role of Spatial Attention in Tactile STM
- Study 1: Memory for Locations Causes Shifts of Tactile Attention
- Study 2: Functional Significance of Spatial Attention for Spatial STM
- Study 3: Non-spatial Cueing of STM Causes Shifts of Spatial Attention
- Overlapping Functions of STM and Perception
- The Role of Spatial Attention in STM for Locations: Attention-Based Rehearsal
- Are Effects of Attention-Based Rehearsal Genuine Memory Effects or Are They Caused by Anticipatory Attention?
- Selection of Non-spatial Attributes Within the Spatial Layout of STM
- Modality-Specific and Supramodal Mechanisms of Executive Control in STM
- Theoretical Perspectives
- Conclusions
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 6th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110430
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128110423
Pierre Jolicoeur
Dr. Pierre Jolicoeur studies complex cognitive systems using EEG, MEG, NIRS, and fMRI. His primary focus is on fundamental mechanisms of attention and working memory in the visual, auditory, and tactile domains and how they mediate performance in single and dual-task situations. By leveraging the exceptional skills and knowledge of extraordinary collaborators, he examines these mechanisms in normal younger and older individuals, and in a number of special populations, including mild cognitive impairment and mild traumatic brain injury. Dr. Jolicoeur is a member of the Royal Society of Canada, and he is a full professor in the department of psychology at Université de Montréal where he holds the Canada Research Chair in experimental cognitive science.
Départment de Psychologie, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Canada
Christine Lefebvre
Université de Montréal, Canada
Julio Martinez-Trujillo
Dr. Martinez-Trujillo is an associate professor at the departments of Physiology and Pharmacology and Psychiatry and a scientist at the Robarts Research Institute, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada. He studied Medicine at the University of Havana, Cuba and continued pursuing his medical training in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology at the Cuban Neuroscience Center. He continued his scientific training and obtained an MSc and PhD in Neurobiology at the Neurology Department of the University of Tübingen, Germany. He came to Canada in 2000 to pursue postdoctoral training at the Centre for Vision Research, York University, Toronto. In 2004 he became a Canada Research Chair and assistant professor at McGill University Department of Physiology in Montreal, Canada. In 2014 he joined Western University as associate professor and Western Research Chair in Autism. Dr. Martinez-Trujillo’s scientific work is dedicated to investigate the brain mechanisms underlying cognition, more specifically underlying the allocation of attention, and how these mechanisms fail during neurological and mental disease. His work has been published and acknowledged in prestigious scientific journal such as Nature, Nature Neuroscience, Neuron, Current Biology, amongst others.
Department of Physiology, McGill University, Montréal, Canada