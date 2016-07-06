Mechanisms of Sensory Working Memory: Attention and Performance XXV provides an update on research surrounding the memory processes that are crucial for many facets of cognitive processing and experience, with new coverage of emerging areas of study, including a new understanding of working memory for features of stimuli devoid of verbal, phonological, or long-term memory content, such as memory for simple visual features (e.g., texture or color), simple auditory features (e.g., pitch), or simple tactile features (e.g., vibration frequency), now called sensory memory to distinguish from verbal memory.

This contemporary focus on sensory memory is just beginning, and this collection of original contributions provides a foundational reference for the study mechanisms of sensory memory. Students, scholars, and researchers studying memory mechanisms and processes in cognitive neuroscience, cognitive science, neuroscience, and psychology will find this book of great value to their work.