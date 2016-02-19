Mechanisms of Release of Biogenic Amines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116983, 9781483149141

Mechanisms of Release of Biogenic Amines

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Wenner-Gren Center Symposium Held in Stockholm, February 1965

Editors: U. S. Von Euler S. Rosell B. Uvnäs
eBook ISBN: 9781483149141
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 490
Description

Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, Volume 5: Mechanisms of Release of Biogenic Amines provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the release of biogenic amines. This book discusses the physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology of the biogenic amines.

Organized into 39 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the release of amines, which is implicated in functional disturbances characteristic of different diseases. This text then examines the concepts of cell structure that are significant to the release of neurohumoral agents. Other chapters consider the fluorescence reaction, which made it possible to work out a practical histochemical procedure. This book describes as well a few examples in which the monoaminergic transmitter is not revealed as a diffuse cytoplasmic fluorescence. The final chapter deals with acetylcholine as the only brain amine investigated, which could be influenced by the tremorgenic agents during the period of tremor.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, morphologists, pharmacologists, and physiologists.

Table of Contents


Introductory Remarks

Certain Concepts of Cell Structure Relevant to Release of Neurohumoral Agents

Central Monoamine Neurons

Histochemistry of Monoaminergic Mechanisms in Peripheral Neurons

In Vitro Release and Uptake of Noradrenaline in the Rat Iris

Structural Aspects of Histamine Binding: The Mast Cell Granule

Some Ultrastructural Features of Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells Treated with Compound 48/80

General Discussion

Biosynthesis and Release of Catecholamines

Uptake and Storage of Catecholamines

Synthesis, Uptake and Binding of Histamine and 5-Hydroxytryptamine in Mast Cells

The Binding of Acetylcholine by Brain Particles In Vitro

Metabolism of Monoamines by Blood Platelets and Relation to 5-Hydroxytryptamine Liberation

Disappearance of Monamines and of Enzymes Responsible for their Formation After Denervation

Some Observations on the Denervated Nictitating Membrane of the Cat During Degeneration of the Adrenergic Innervation

General Discussion

Release and Turnover of the Adrenergic Transmitter

Control of Catecholamine and Indoleamine Metabolism by Sympathetic Nerves

Catecholamines in Nerve and Organ Granules

Stereospecificity of Amine Uptake Mechanisms in Nerve Granules

Biochemical Aspects of Storage and Release of Biogenic Amines from Sympathetic Nerves

Release of Catecholamines from the Heart

Regulation of Increased Adrenomeduuary Secretion by Drugs

Calcium-Dependent Links in Stimulus-Secretion Coupling in the Adrenal Medulla and Neurohypophysis

Interaction of Guanethidine and Bretylium with Adrenergic Neurons

The Actions of Reserpine on the Biosynthesis and Storage of Catecholamines

On the Mechanism of Norepinephrine Depletion by Reserpine, Metaraminol and Related Compounds and Antagonism by Monoamine Oxidase Inhibition

Physiological and Pharmacological Release of Monoamines in the Central Nervous System

Release of Monoamines During Electrical Stimulation of Selected Brain Areas in Cats

The Release of Biogenic Amines by Bacterial Toxins

The Physiological Release and Action of Monoamines in the Spinal Cord

On the Function of the Nigro-Neostriatal Dopamine Pathway

A Physico-Chemical Model of Histamine Release from Mast Cells

Mechanisms of Histamine Release by Polymeric Compounds

Anaphylactic Release of Histamine

The Metabolism of Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells

Histamine Synthesis in Basophils

Uptake and Release of H3-Histamine

Acetylcholine Release from Motor Nerve Endings

Acetylcholine Release from the Brain

Tremorgenic Agents and Brain Acetylcholine

General Discussion

List of Participants

