Mechanisms of Release of Biogenic Amines
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Wenner-Gren Center Symposium Held in Stockholm, February 1965
Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, Volume 5: Mechanisms of Release of Biogenic Amines provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the release of biogenic amines. This book discusses the physiology, biochemistry, and pharmacology of the biogenic amines.
Organized into 39 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the release of amines, which is implicated in functional disturbances characteristic of different diseases. This text then examines the concepts of cell structure that are significant to the release of neurohumoral agents. Other chapters consider the fluorescence reaction, which made it possible to work out a practical histochemical procedure. This book describes as well a few examples in which the monoaminergic transmitter is not revealed as a diffuse cytoplasmic fluorescence. The final chapter deals with acetylcholine as the only brain amine investigated, which could be influenced by the tremorgenic agents during the period of tremor.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, morphologists, pharmacologists, and physiologists.
Introductory Remarks
Certain Concepts of Cell Structure Relevant to Release of Neurohumoral Agents
Central Monoamine Neurons
Histochemistry of Monoaminergic Mechanisms in Peripheral Neurons
In Vitro Release and Uptake of Noradrenaline in the Rat Iris
Structural Aspects of Histamine Binding: The Mast Cell Granule
Some Ultrastructural Features of Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells Treated with Compound 48/80
General Discussion
Biosynthesis and Release of Catecholamines
Uptake and Storage of Catecholamines
Synthesis, Uptake and Binding of Histamine and 5-Hydroxytryptamine in Mast Cells
The Binding of Acetylcholine by Brain Particles In Vitro
Metabolism of Monoamines by Blood Platelets and Relation to 5-Hydroxytryptamine Liberation
Disappearance of Monamines and of Enzymes Responsible for their Formation After Denervation
Some Observations on the Denervated Nictitating Membrane of the Cat During Degeneration of the Adrenergic Innervation
General Discussion
Release and Turnover of the Adrenergic Transmitter
Control of Catecholamine and Indoleamine Metabolism by Sympathetic Nerves
Catecholamines in Nerve and Organ Granules
Stereospecificity of Amine Uptake Mechanisms in Nerve Granules
Biochemical Aspects of Storage and Release of Biogenic Amines from Sympathetic Nerves
Release of Catecholamines from the Heart
Regulation of Increased Adrenomeduuary Secretion by Drugs
Calcium-Dependent Links in Stimulus-Secretion Coupling in the Adrenal Medulla and Neurohypophysis
Interaction of Guanethidine and Bretylium with Adrenergic Neurons
The Actions of Reserpine on the Biosynthesis and Storage of Catecholamines
On the Mechanism of Norepinephrine Depletion by Reserpine, Metaraminol and Related Compounds and Antagonism by Monoamine Oxidase Inhibition
Physiological and Pharmacological Release of Monoamines in the Central Nervous System
Release of Monoamines During Electrical Stimulation of Selected Brain Areas in Cats
The Release of Biogenic Amines by Bacterial Toxins
The Physiological Release and Action of Monoamines in the Spinal Cord
On the Function of the Nigro-Neostriatal Dopamine Pathway
A Physico-Chemical Model of Histamine Release from Mast Cells
Mechanisms of Histamine Release by Polymeric Compounds
Anaphylactic Release of Histamine
The Metabolism of Rat Peritoneal Mast Cells
Histamine Synthesis in Basophils
Uptake and Release of H3-Histamine
Acetylcholine Release from Motor Nerve Endings
Acetylcholine Release from the Brain
Tremorgenic Agents and Brain Acetylcholine
General Discussion
List of Participants
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149141