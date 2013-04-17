Mechanisms of Morphogenesis
2nd Edition
Description
Morphogenesis is the set of processes that generate shape and form in the embryo--an important area within developmental biology. An exciting and up-to-the-minute account of the very latest research into the factors that create biological form, Mechanisms of Morphogenesis, second edition is a text reference on the mechanisms of cell and tissue morphogenesis in a diverse array of organisms, including prokaryotes, animals, plants and fungi.
By combining hard data with computer modeling, Mechanisms of Morphogenesis, second edition equips readers with a much broader understanding of the scope of modern research than is otherwise available. The book focuses on the ways in which the genetic program is translated to generate cell shape, to direct cell migration, and to produce the shape, form and rates of growth of the various tissues. Each topic is illustrated with experimental data from real systems, with particular reference to gaps in current knowledge and pointers to future
Key Features
- Includes over 200 four-color figures
- Offers an integrated view of theoretical developmental biology and computer modelling with laboratory-based discoveries
- Covers experimental techniques as a guide to the reader
- Organized around principles and mechanisms, using them to integrate discoveries from a range of organisms and systems
Readership
Cell and developmental biologists, graduates, would attend conferences by the British Society for Developmental Biology and the American Society for Developmental Biology, the Developmental Pathology Society etc.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
A Note on References
SECTION I: Introductory Section
Chapter 1. Introduction: The Aims and Structure of This Book
Reference List
Chapter 2. Key Principles of Morphogenesis
The Idea of ‘Mechanism’
Emergence
Emergence, Trap-Door Processes and the Dangers of Post-Hoc Reasoning
Feedback, Self-Assembly and Adaptive Self-Organization
Reference List
Chapter 3. The Power and Limitations of Self-Assembly
Introduction to Self-Assembly
Self-Assembly of Bilayered Membranes
One-Dimensional Self-Assembly: Actin
One-Dimensional Self-Assembly: Collagen
Three-Dimensional Self-Assembly: Simple Viruses
Quality Control in Self-Assembling Structures
Limitations to Self-Assembly
Reference List
SECTION II: Cell Shape and Cell Morphogenesis
Chapter 4. Morphogenesis of Individual Cells: A Brief Overview
Flattening and Elongation of Cells
Production of Cell Processes
Cell Fusions
Cell Cavitation
Changes in Cell Shape can Directly Drive Morphogenesis of Tissues
Reference List
Chapter 5. Animal Cell Shape: The Importance of the Cytoskeleton
Tensegrity
Building and Placement of Tensile Microfilaments
Adaptive Self-Organization of the Microfilament Tension System
Assembly of the Microtubule System
Formation of Special Structures: Actin-Based Cell Protrusions
Reference List
Chapter 6. Cellular Morphogenesis in Plants
Diffuse Cell Elongation in Plants
Focused Cell Growth: Root Hairs, Pollen Tubes and Trichomes
Reference List
SECTION III: Cell Migration
Chapter 7. Cell Migration in Development: A Brief Overview
Morphogenesis by Coalescence of Dispersed Cells
Translocation of Groups of Cells from One Place to Another
Dispersal of Cells from One Site to the Rest of the Body
Migration by Cell Processes
Reference List
Chapter 8. The Nano-Machinery of Locomotion
Protrusion: The Actin-Based Nano-Machinery of the Leading Edge
Filopodia in Cell Crawling
Control of Formation of Lamellipodia/Filopodia
Advance of the Cell Body
Retraction of the Rear of the Cell
Key Points to Take Forward into the Next Chapters
Reference List
Chapter 9. Guidance by Chemotaxis
The Chemotactic Gradient
Reading the Chemotactic Gradient
Linking the Internal Representation of the External Gradient to Motility
How Good a Model is D. Discoideum for other Species?
Chemorepulsion
Multiple Sources of Chemorepellant can Define a Pathway in a Way that Multiple Sources of Chemoattractant Cannot
The Usefulness of Noise to Decision-Making by Migrating Cells
Integration of Chemotaxis and Contact Guidance
Reference List
Chapter 10. Guidance by Galvanotaxis
Cell Movement in Response to Electric Fields
Electric Fields in Living Systems
Reference List
Chapter 11. Guidance by Contact
Haptotaxis
Durotaxis: Guidance of Cells by Gradients of Mechanical Compliance
Attraction by Contact-Driven Cell Signal Transduction
Pathways of Attractive Molecules in the EmbrYO
Guidance of Cells by Aligned Fibres
Guidance by Inhibition of Locomotion
Reference List
Chapter 12. Waypoint Navigation in the Embryo
Waypoint Navigation by Germ Cells in Drosophila Melanogaster
Waypoint Navigation by Growth Cones
Dense Arrays of Waypoints Make Pathways
The Many Waypoints of the Vertebrate Visual System
Reference List
Chapter 13. Cooperative Migration of Mesenchymal Cells
Why Migrate as a Collective?
Case Study: Collective Cell Migration by the Neural Crest
Case Study: The Rostral Migratory Stream
Concluding Remarks
Reference List
Chapter 14. Condensation of Cells
Condensation Through Enhanced Cell Adhesion
Condensation by Elimination of Interstitial Matrix
Reference List
SECTION IV: Epithelial Morphogenesis
Chapter 15. The Epithelial State: a Brief Overview
The Making of an Epithelium
The Forces that Shape an Epithelium
Reference List
Chapter 16. Neighbour Exchange and Convergent Extension
Reference List
Chapter 17. Closure of Holes
Dorsal Closure in Drosophila Melanogaster
Wound Healing in the Embryo
Reference List
Chapter 18. Invagination and Evagination: The Making and Shaping of Folds and Tubes
Invagination
Models for Axial Invagination (1): Apical Constriction
Models for Axial Invagination (2): Matrix Mechanics
Models for Axial Invagination (3): An Attempted Synthesis
Orthogonal Invagination: Neural Tube Formation in Vertebrates
Invagination without Tube Formation
Evagination of Imaginal Discs
Reference List
Chapter 19. Epithelial Fusion
Tracheal Fusion in Drosophila Melanogaster
Epithelial Fusion in Palate Development
Reference List
Chapter 20. Epithelial Branching
Branching by Sprouting
Switching Between Modes of Branching
How Conserved is Branching by Sprouting?
Branching by Clefting
Patterning the Branching Tree
Intussusceptive Branching
Automatic Versus Planned Architecture in Branching Systems
Reference List
Chapter 21. Boundaries to Epithelial Movement
Avoiding the Problem of Boundary Control
Protecting a Border by Controlling Migration
Theory 1: Boundary Formation by Differential Adhesion (caution!)
Theory 2: Boundary Formation by Tension
Reduced Cell Proliferation: an Aid to Boundary Stability?
Reference List
SECTION V: Morphogenesis by Cell Proliferation and Death
Chapter 22. Growth, Proliferation and Death: A Brief Overview
Cell Proliferation is Controlled at Several Scales
Control of Cell Proliferation
A Brief Introduction to the Cell Cycle
Local Control of Cell Proliferation
Tissue-Scale Control of Proliferation: A Mechanism for Keeping Different Cell Populations in Balance
Large-Scale Control of Cell Proliferation
Interplay Between Global and Organ-Specific Signals
Plants Show a Direct Connection Between Growth and Morphogenesis
Reference List
Chapter 23. Morphogenesis by Orientated Cell Division
Orientation of the Mitotic Spindle
Adaptive Self-Organization of Mitotic Orientation and Hertwig’s Rule
Orientated Cell Division in Plants
Reference List
Chapter 24. Morphogenesis by Elective Cell Death
Competition, Death and the Trophic Theory
Anoikis and Error Correction
Elective Cell Death in Plants
Death for Life
Reference List
SECTION VI: Modelling Morphogenesis
Chapter 25. Modelling Morphogenesis: A Brief Overview
The Purposes of Modelling
Broad Strategies for Modelling: Mathematical Versus Synthetic Biological
Reference List
Chapter 26. Mechanical and Mathematical Models of Morphogenesis
Physical Models
Computer Models of Epithelial Morphogenesis
Concluding Remarks
Reference List
Chapter 27. Modelling Using Living Cells: Tissue Engineering and Synthetic Morphology
Tissue Engineering as a Technique for Modelling Morphogenesis
Synthetic Morphology
Reference List
SECTION VII: Conclusion and Perspectives
Chapter 28. Conclusions and Perspectives
Provisional Conclusions from the Mechanisms Described in Foregoing Chapters
Are Multilayered Morphogenetic Systems Hierarchical?
Looking Forwards: What Remains to be Done?
Reference List
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 17th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124157576
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123910622
About the Author
Jamie Davies
Since 1995 Davies has run his own laboratory at the University of Edinburgh, with a multidisciplinary focus on discovering how mammalian organs construct themselves and how we can use apply knowledge to build new tissues and organs for those in need. Some of the work of his 20-strong research team is 'conventional' developmental biology; identifying signals and mechanisms used in natural organ development. Some is bioinformatic analysis (we host the editorial office of an international database for renal development – www.gudmap.org – funded by the USA National Institutes of Health, and the www.guidetopharmacology.org database, an international effort for the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology). Some of his work is in tissue engineering – his lab has recently developed a method to produce engineered 'fetal kidneys' from simple suspensions of stem cells, an activity that attracted considerable press attention last year. Finally, his lab is pioneering the application of synthetic biology techniques to tissue engineering, to 'program' cells to make structures that are designed rather than evolved.
Davies has published around 140 research papers in the field of mammalian development, has published one major specialist monograph (Mechanisms of Morphogenesis, Elsevier, 2005 2nd Ed 2014), one public engagement book (Life Unfoloding, OUP, 2013 (Hardback), 2015 (paperback), now in translation also) and has edited three multi-author books in the fields of development, stem cells and tissue engineering. His contributions to research and teaching in this area have been recognized by having been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine and a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Davies served as Deputy Chair of the National Centre for 3Rs, a government agency that promotes research that refines, reduces or replaces animal experiments. He has also served as Editor-in-Chief of the research journal Organogenesis for 8 years, and is currently an Editor of Journal of Anatomy and PLOS One.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh
Reviews
"Davies retains from the first edition the concentration on morphogenesis itself…with other aspects of development taken for granted, and the organization that progresses in size from the sub-cellular systems critical for larger scale morphogenesis to mechanisms that concern whole population of cells… to keep the textbook manageable, he has presented some material more succinctly, such as the morphogenesis of sub-cellular structures." --ProtoView.com, January 2014