Mechanisms of Memory
1st Edition
Description
This book stands as the first unified overview of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying higher-order learning and memory. It integrates modern discoveries concerning learning and memory disorders such as mental retardation syndromes and Alzheimer's Disease, while also emphasizing the results gained from the cutting-edge research methodologies of genetic engineering, complex behavioral characterization, proteomics, and molecular biology. This book provides a foundation of experimental design that will be useful to all students pursuing an interest in laboratory research. This book is an enlightening and invaluable resource for anyone concerned with memory mechanisms.
Key Features
- Presents a unified view of memory mechanisms from behavior to genes and drawing examples from many different brain regions, types of learning, and various animal model systems
- Includes numerous practical examples for the new investigator on how to implement research program in the area of learning and memory
- Provides a balanced treatment of the strengths and weaknesses in modern experimental design
Readership
Neuroscience graduate students and researchers interested in learning and memory, as well as neurologists and psychiatrists.
Table of Contents
Introduction - the basics of psychological learning and memory theory Rodent behavioral learning and memory models The hippocampus serves a role in multimodal information processing, and memory consolidation Long-term Potentiation as a physiological phenomenon Complexities of Long-term Potentiation The biochemistry of LTP induction Biochemical mechanisms for short-term information storage at the cellular level Biochemical mechanisms for long-term information storage at the cellular level LTP does not equal memory Inherited disorders of human memory—mental retardation syndromes Aging-related memory disorders—Alzheimer's DiseaseThe chemistry of perpetual memory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 16th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521961
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126789577
About the Editor
J. David Sweatt
David Sweatt received a PhD in Pharmacology from Vanderbilt University for studies of intracellular signaling mechanisms. He then did a post-doctoral Fellowship at the Columbia University Center for Neurobiology and Behavior, working on memory mechanisms in the laboratory of Nobel laureate Eric Kandel. From 1989 to 2006 he was a member of the Neuroscience faculty at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, rising through the ranks there to Professor and Director of the Neuroscience PhD program. In 2006 he moved to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he served for ten years as the Evelyn F. McKnight endowed Chairman of the Department of Neurobiology at UAB Medical School, and the Director of the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute at UAB. Dr. Sweatt’s laboratory studies biochemical mechanisms of learning and memory, most recently focusing on the role of epigenetic mechanisms in memory formation. In addition, his research program also investigates mechanisms of learning and memory disorders, such as intellectual disabilities, Alzheimer’s Disease, and aging-related memory dysfunction. He is currently the Allan D. Bass endowed Chairman of the Department of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University Medical School, and has expanded his research program to include developing PharmacoEpigenetic approaches to enable new treatments for cognitive dysfunction. Dr. Sweatt has won numerous awards and honors, including an Ellison Medical Foundation Senior Scholar Award and election as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In 2013 he won the Ipsen Foundation International Prize in Neural Plasticity, one of the most prestigious awards in his scientific field. In 2014 he was the recipient of the PROSE Award for the most outstanding reference volume published in 2013, for his book Epigenetic Mechanisms in the Nervous System. The book was also one of five finalists for the 2014 Dawkins Award for the most outstanding academic book published in 2013. In 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 Thomson-Reuters named him as a “Highly Cited Researcher” and as one of the “World’s Most Influential Scientific Minds.”
Affiliations and Expertise
McKnight Brain Institute, Department of Neurobiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Reviews
"The book is well written and includes interesting and illustrative text inserts as well as colorful fugures with detailed explanations. Mechanisms of Memory is a successful integration of recent discoveries and technological advances applied to learning and memory at many different levels that will appeal to its target audience of advanced undergraduates and graduates across a number of disciplines." --AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PSYCHIATRY (November 2005, 162:11) "This is an exceptional book in more than one aspect. David Sweatt has written a monograph in which long term potentiation (LTP) is central issue. However, this book is not an endless presentation of all the numerous experiments into a context of learning and memory...the book presents a real opportunity for the advanced student, and the interested scientists, to learn more about LTP and how to put it into a perspective...The illustrations in the book are of high quality, informative and to the point. Every chapter is introduced at an abstract level, the last item I wanted to mention which makes this a special book, bringing long term reminiscences of Rothko and Pollock." - Journal of Chemical Neuroanatomy (2005)