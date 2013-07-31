Mechanisms of Flat Weaving Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
Preface
Note for students using this book
Chapter 1: Introduction: classification and mechanisms of weaving machines
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Classification of weaving machines
1.3 Basic mechanisms of the weaving machine
1.4 Elastic system of fabric formation (ESFF)
1.5 Advantages and disadvantages of different weaving machines
1.6 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 2: Mechanisms of the weaving machine for warp release and warp tension control
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction: mechanisms of the weaving machine for warp release and warp tension control
2.2 Warp brakes
2.3 Warp regulators
2.4 Condition of the equilibrium of the mechanism of a moving back-rest
2.5 Stabilization of the mode of release and the tensioning of warp threads
2.6 Comparative analysis of brakes and regulators
2.7 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 3: Warp shedding in weaving: parameters and devices
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction: parameters of the shed
3.2 Elongation of warp threads in shedding
3.3 The classification of shedding devices
3.4 Tappet shedding
3.5 Dobbies
3.6 The Jacquard machine
3.7 Comparative analysis of shedding devices
3.8 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 4: The supply of weft on the weaving machine
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction: the supply of weft on the weaving machine
4.2 Gauges for detecting the presence of weft on shuttle weaving machines
4.3 Battery type weft supply
4.4 Mechanisms for changing pirns
4.5 Safety devices of automatic pirn change
4.6 Change of hollow pirns
4.7 Change of shuttles
4.8 Multishuttle mechanisms
4.9 Weft supply on shuttleless weaving machines
4.10 Devices for measuring and control of weft tension
4.11 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 5: Weft insertion
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction: methods of weft insertion
5.2 Continuous insertion of weft by shuttle
5.3 Weft insertion by microshuttle
5.4 Weft insertion by projectile
5.5 Weft insertion by rapiers
5.6 Weft insertion by air and water jets
5.7 Pneumatic-rapier weft insertion
5.8 Weft insertion by an electromagnetic drive
5.9 Weft insertion by the inertial method
5.10 Comparative analysis of different methods of weft insertion
5.11 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 6: Woven fabric formation: principles and methods
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction: woven fabric formation
6.2 Fabric-forming mechanisms
6.3 Formation of the woven fabric cell
6.4 Parameters of woven fabric formation
6.5 Ring temples
6.6 Methods of easing of fabric formation
6.7 Comparative analysis of the methods of fabric forming
6.8 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 7: Mechanisms for woven fabric take-up
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction: mechanisms for woven fabric take-up
7.2 Winding woven fabric on the cloth beam
7.3 Comparative analysis of methods of woven fabric take-up
7.4 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 8: Safety devices on weaving machines
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction: safety devices on weaving machines
8.2 Weft controllers
8.3 Devices for prevention of warp thread breakage
8.4 Comparative analysis of safety devices
8.5 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 9: Weaving machine drives: mechanisms and types
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction: the weaving machine drive
9.2 Mechanisms for driving the main shaft of a weaving machine
9.3 Weaving machine brakes
9.4 Combined start-up and braking mechanisms
9.5 Comparative analysis of different loom drives
9.6 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 10: Weaving machine parameters for specific woven fabric structures
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction: the normalization process for weaving operations
10.2 Estimating drawing-in parameters for a weaving machine
10.3 Setting up parameters for the machine–yarn–fabric path (MYFP) on weaving machines
10.4 Verification of parameters for the elastic system of fabric formation (ESFF) and machine–yarn–fabric path (MYFP) on weaving machines
10.5 Evaluating warp thread tension by oscillogram analysis
10.6 Coordination of weaving cycles
10.7 Factors affecting the productivity of weaving machines
10.8 Comparing operating conditions for natural and synthetic fibres
10.9 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 11: Control of woven fabric quality: defects and quality assurance of grey fabrics
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction: the quality control of woven fabric
11. 2 Defects in grey fabric
11. 3 Quality assurance of grey fabric
11. 4 Equipment for the control of woven fabric quality
11. 5 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Chapter 12: Movement of raw materials and finished fabrics in weaving manufacture
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction: product transportation in weaving manufacture
12.2 Transportation of raw materials and outputs
12.3 Questions for self-assessment
Appendix 1: Further reading on weaving technology
Appendix 2: Glossary of terms applied to weaving machines and weaving technology
Index
Description
To create an effective woven fabric a process engineer must choose the appropriate type of weaving machine and determine the particular parameters of the elastic system of fabric formation to be applied. It is also essential to know the purpose of all the mechanisms of the chosen type of weaving machine. This title provides an important, indispensable reference for both weaving specialists and students.
Mechanisms of flat weaving technology introduces the reader to the classification of different types of weaving machines and the basic mechanisms involved, leading to a discussion of the principles and mechanisms of warp release (warp let-off), while also providing a description of the warp shed. The book reviews how the supply of weft is maintained on a weaving machine and describes the different methods of weft insertion used on weaving machines. Woven fabric formation is described alongside the characteristics of fabric take-up from the working area and its winding on the cloth beam. Later chapters describe safety (protective) devices provided on woven machines, and the different types of weaving machine driving and stopping mechanisms are presented. The authors then discuss ways of estimating the optimal parameters of weaving machine settings, whist describing methods for the evaluation of the quality and the quantity of the woven fabric produced. Finally, transportation of raw materials and outputs within the weaving factory are described. The book also includes an in-depth glossary and full bibliography.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to the classification of weaving machines and the mechanisms of warp release, insertion methods and weft supply
- Considers safety and protection including mechanisms for driving and stopping of weaving machines
- Discusses ways of estimating optimal parameters and methods for evaluating quality and quantity of production
Readership
Designers, engineers and technicians involved in the design, manufacture and use of woven textiles; Academics and students studying weaving
Details
No. of pages: 232
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857097804
About the Authors
Valeriy Choogin Author
Valeriy Choogin is Academician of the Ukrainian Technological Academy (UTA) and Professor in the Department of Mechanical Technology of Fibre Materials, Kherson National Technical University, Ukraine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kherson National Technical University, Ukraine
Palitha Bandara Author
Palitha Bandara is Associate Professor in the School of Design, University of Leeds, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK
Elena Chepelyuk Author
Elena Chepelyuk is Professor and Head of the Department of Design, Kherson National Technical University, Ukraine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kherson National Technical University, Ukraine