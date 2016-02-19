Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in Neoplastic Cells
1st Edition
Bristol-Myers Cancer Symposia, Vol. 9
Description
Bristol-Myers Cancer Symposia, Volume 9: Mechanisms of Drug Resistance in Neoplastic Cells provides information on both basic scientific and clinical studies on the causes and implications of tumor cell resistance to common antineoplastic agents. The book describes the colon cancer as a model for resistance to antineoplastic drugs; mathematical modeling of drug resistance; and the mechanism of induced gene amplification in mammalian cells. The text also discusses the cellular concomitants of multidrug resistance; resistance to alkylating agents; and the phosphoprotein and protein kinase C changes in human multidrug-resistant cancer cells. Novel drugs that affect glutathione metabolism; the regulation of genes encoding drug-metabolizing enzymes in normal and preneoplastic tissues; and the relevance of glutathione S-transferases to anticancer drug resistance are also considered. The book further tackles the cellular resistance to cyclophosphamide; the preclinical and clinical experiences with drug combinations designed to inhibit DNA repair in resistant human tumor cells; and the modification of the cytotoxicity of DNA-directed chemotherapeutic agents by polyamine depletion. The text also demonstrates multidrug resistance and the circumvention of resistance. Oncologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, geneticists, and pharmacologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Editor's Foreword
Foreword
Preface
Part I General Considerations of Drug Resistance
1 Colon Cancer as a Model for Resistance to Antineoplastic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Types of Resistance: Intrinsic and Acquired
III. Clinical Resistance of Colon Cancer
IV. Behavior of Colon Cancer Cells in the Human Tumor Stem Cell Assay
V. Effects of Radiation and Oxygen Radicals on Colon Carcinoma Cells
VI. A Model of Colon Cancer Resistance
VII. Circumventing Resistance
References
2 Mathematical Modeling of Drug Resistance
I. Introduction
II. A Model for the Appearance of a Single Resistant Phenotype
III. Implications of a Stem-Cell Model of Tumor Growth for the Acquisition of Drug Resistance
IV. Effect of Variability on the Mean Value of the Mutation Rate in the System
V. Effect of Treatment Sequencing and the Question of Dose Intensity
VI. Partial Resistance
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
3 On the Mechanism of Induced Gene Amplification in Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Enhancement of the Frequency of Gene Amplification by Hypoxia
III. Overreplication of DNA Following Inhibition of DNA Synthesis
IV. On the Mechanism of Overreplication of DNA
V. Overreplication-Recombination and the Generation of Amplifications and Chromosomal Aberrations-Mutations
VI. Consequences for Tumor Progression and Chemotherapy Resistance
References
4 Cellular Concomitants of Multidrug Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Membrane Glycoprotein (gp 150-180/P-Glycoprotein)
III. Chromosomal Organization of Amplified MDRA Genes
IV. Low-Molecular-Weight Cytosolic Protein (Sorcin/V19)
V. EGF Receptor
VI. Summary and Overview
References
5 Resistance to Alkylating Agents: Basic Studies and Therapeutic Implications
I. Introduction
II. Development of Resistance to Alkylating Agents
III. High-Dose Effect of Alkylating Agents-Experimental Model
IV. Cross-Resistance among Alkylating Agents
V. Resistance Mechanisms—Heterogeneity
VI. Other Studies of Resistance Mechanisms
VII. Multilog Cell Kill by Drug and Tumor Type
VIII. Multilog Cell Kill for Alkylating Agents and Nonalkylating Agents against Sensitive Tumors
IX. Cross-Resistance among Alkylating Agents as Determined from Multilog Kill Analyses
X. Multilog Survival Analysis—Duration of Drug Exposure
XI. Synergism
XII. Conclusions
References
6 Phosphoprotein and Protein Kinase C Changes in Human Multidrug-Resistant Cancer Cells
I. Introduction
II. Human Breast Cancer Lines
III. Human Small-Cell Lung Cancer Lines
IV. Protein Kinase C
V. Conclusions
References
Part II Enzymatic Basis of Drug Resistance
7 Novel Drugs That Affect Glutathione Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Summary of Glutathione Metabolism and Transport
III. Decrease of Cellular Glutathione by Inhibition of 7-Glutamylcysteine Synthetase
IV. Methods for Increasing Cellular Levels of Glutathione
V. Prospects for More Effective Agents and for the Development of Other Approaches to the Modulation of Glutathione Metabolism
References
8 Regulation of Genes Encoding Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes in Normal and Preneoplastic Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Rat Liver Glutathione 5-Transferase
III. Analysis of a Rat Liver Glutathione S-Transferase Ya Structural Gene
IV. Regulation of Rat Liver Glutathione S-Transferase mRNAs by Xenobiotics
V. Expression of Glutathione S-Transferases, Epoxide Hydrolase, and Quinone Reductase Genes during Chemical Carcinogenesis
VI. Conclusions
References
9 Glutathione S-Transferases and Anticancer
I. Introduction
II. The Resistant Phenotype in Walker 256 Rat Breast Carcinoma Cells
III. Drug Resistance and an Altered Glutathione STransferase Phenotype in Cell Culture
IV. Subcellular Compartmentalization of Glutathione S-Transferases
V. Glutathione S-Transferases in Human Biopsies
VI. Discussion
References
10 Cellular Resistance to Cylcophosphamide
I. Cyclophosphamide Metabolism
II. Tumor-Cell Resistance Due to Aldehyde Dehydrogenase
III. Normal Tissue Resistance Due to Aldehyde Dehydrogenase
IV. Tumor-Cell Resistance Due to Glutathione S-Transferase
V. Other Potential Mechanisms of Resistance to Cyclophosphamide
References
11 Preclinical and Clinical Experiences with Drug Combinations Designed to Inhibit DNA Repair in Resistant Human Tumor Cells
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
12 Modification of the Cytotoxicity of DNA-Directed Chemotherapeutic Agents by Polyamine Depletion
I. Introduction
II. Polyamine Biosynthesis and Inhibition of Pathways
III. Binding of Polyamines to Nucleic Acids
IV. Effect of Polyamine Depletion on Nitrosourea Cytotoxicity
V. Effects of Polyamine Depletion on CIS-Platinum Cytotoxicity
VI. Effects of Polyamine Depletion on Other Cytotoxic Agents
VII. Other Effects
References
Part III Multidrug Resistance
13 Multidrug Resistance and P-Glycoprotein Expression
I. Introduction
II. Overexpression of P-Glycoprotein
III. P-Glycoprotein Gene Amplification
IV. P-Glycoprotein Gene Transfection
V. Structure of P-Glycoprotein
VI. Does P-Glycoprotein Cause Multidrug Resistance?
References
14 Different Mechanisms of Multiple Drug Resistance in Two Human Leukemic Cell Lines
I. Introduction
II. Results and Discussion
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
15 Multidrug Resistance in the Mouse Macrophage-Like Cell Line J774.2
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Drug-Resistant Cell Line
III. Characterization of Resistant-Specific Proteins
IV. Gene Amplification
V. Summary
References
16 Expression, Amplification, and Transfer of DNA Sequences Associated with Multidrug Resistance
I. The Biological Problem of Multidrug Resistance
II. Development of a Genetic System for the Study of Multidrug Resistance in Human KB Cells
III. Drug Binding by P-Glycoprotein
IV. Clinical Implications: Expression of the mdrl Gene Product in Normal Tissues and Tumors
References
17 Cytogenetic and Molecular Biologic Alterations Associated with Anthracycline Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Resistant Cell Lines
III. Cytogenetic Alterations Associated with the Acquisition of Anthracycline Resistance
IV. Molecular Alterations Associated with Anthracycline Resistance
V. Conclusions
References
18 Roles of DNA Topoisomerases in Drug Cytotoxicity and Drug Resistance
I. DNA Topoisomerase II as a Therapeutic Target in Cancer Chemotherapy
II. DNA Topoisomerase I as a Possible Therapeutic Target in Cancer Chemotherapy
References
Part IV Circumvention Resistance
19 Manipulation of Cellular Thiols to Influence Drug Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Glutathione Levels and Drug Resistance
III. Experimental Model Systems of Human Ovarian Cancer
IV. GSH Metabolism and Effects of BSO in Vitro and in Vivo
V. DNA Repair in Drug-Resistant Cells
VI. Discussion
References
20 Drug Resistance as a Focus for New Drug Design
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Implications for Further Drug Development
IV. Relevance of Several Antitumor Screening Models for Analog Development
V. Summary
References
21 Manipulation of Drug Accumulation: Mechanisms to Overcome Resistance
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Acquired Drug Resistance (MADR): Patterns of Cross-Resistance Related to decreased Drug Accumulation
III. Multiple Intrinsic Drug Resistance (MIDR): Selective Cellular Sensitivity Related to Drug Accumulation
IV. Circumvention of MADR and MIDR
V. Conclusions
References
22 Manipulation of Antineoplastic Drug Sensitivity and Resistance by DNA Transfection
I. Introduction
II. Strategies for Circumvention of Drug Resistance with Gene-Insertion Methodologies
III. Intrinsic Construct and Target Requirements for Successful DNA Transfections
IV. Gene Insertion Methodologies
V. Therapeutic Perspectives for Gene Therapy in Circumventing Drug Resistance
References
23 Potential Use of Monoclonal Antibody-Drug Conjugates to Prevent Drug Resistance
Text
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th June 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220758
About the Editor
Paul V. Woolley
Kenneth D. Tew
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell & Molecular Pharmacology, Medical University of South Carolina, USA