Mechanisms of Deformation and Fracture
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Interdisciplinary Conference Held at the University of Luleå, Luleå, Sweden, September 20-22, 1978
Description
Mechanisms of Deformation and Fracture contains the proceedings of the Interdisciplinary Conference on the Mechanisms of Deformation and Fracture held at the University of Luleå in Sweden on September 20-22, 1978. The papers explore the mechanisms underlying deformation and fracture of materials such as pearlite, metals, quartz, soils, and rocks. Results of theoretical and experimental studies on topics ranging from electromagnetic detection of low-cycle fatigue to stress and strain distribution in two-phase systems are presented. This book is comprised of 37 chapters and begins with a discussion on the interrelationships among solid mechanics, earth sciences, and material sciences. Subsequent chapters focus on the low-cycle behavior of case hardened steel; deformation and shear of normally consolidated flocculated kaolin; analytical modeling in inelasticity; creep mechanisms in clay; and initiation of crack growth at full plasticity. Plastic flow mechanisms and the rheological properties of the Earth's mantle are also examined, along with the fracture of glassy thermoplastics. The final chapter presents a thermodynamic model of consolidation in cohesive soils. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students and practitioners of mechanical engineering, metallurgy, materials science, and earth sciences.
Table of Contents
Session I Introductory Keynote Lectures
The Inter-Relationship: Solid Mechanics - Earth Sciences
The Inter-Relationship: Earth Sciences - Material Sciences
The Inter-Relationship: Material Sciences - Solid Mechanics
Discussion
Session 2 Experimental Studies
Effect of Grain Size on the Static and Dynamic Fracture Behavior of -Titanium
The Mechanism of Deformation of Pearlite
Electromagnetic Detection of Low-Cycle Fatigue
Low Cycle Behavior of Case Hardened Steel
Automatic Fatigue Threshold Value Testing
Processes of Quartz Fracture in Nature and the Formation of Clastic Sediments
Deformation and Shear of Normally Consolidated Flocculated Kaolin
Cohesion in Fine-Grained Soils
The Deformation of Granular Masses with Particular References to Partially-Melted Granite
Characterization of Microcracks
Deformation Structures in the Tännäs Augen Gneiss
Experimental Deformation of Augen-Gneisses
Rock Fracture under Superimposed Static and Dynamic Loads
Deformation of Muddy Rocks at Low Metamorhpic Grades
Study of Fresh Fracture Surfaces in Metals By Electron Spectroscopy
Discussion
Session 3 Theoretical Studies
Capabilities, Limitations and Promises
Shakedown Analysis in Rolling Contact Problems
Analytical Modeling in Inelasticity
Initiation of Crack Growth at Full Plasticity
Stress and Strain Distribution in Two-Phase Systems
Micromodels for Granular Composites
A Calculation of Static and Dynamic Elasticity Constants in an Elastic Inhomogenous Material
A Cooperative Model of Stress Relaxation Kinetics in Solids
Damage in a Pressure Transducer Due to a High Speed Load
A General Theory for the Sensitivity of Clays
Mechanical Behavior of Clay Explained in Microstructural Terms
Shear Strength of Soils
Stress-Strain Relationships for Silty Soils
Creep Mechanisms in Clay
Plastic Flow Mechanisms and Rheological Properties of the Earth's Mantle
The Simple Fluid with Fading Memory as a Rheological Model for Steady-State Flow of Rocks
Crazes and the Fracture of Glassy Thermoplastics
A Theory of Mass-Transfer-Buckling Deformation in Finite Amplitude Sinusoidal Multilayers
A Thermodynamic Model of Consolidation in Cohesive Soils
Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159003