Mechanisms of Deformation and Fracture contains the proceedings of the Interdisciplinary Conference on the Mechanisms of Deformation and Fracture held at the University of Luleå in Sweden on September 20-22, 1978. The papers explore the mechanisms underlying deformation and fracture of materials such as pearlite, metals, quartz, soils, and rocks. Results of theoretical and experimental studies on topics ranging from electromagnetic detection of low-cycle fatigue to stress and strain distribution in two-phase systems are presented. This book is comprised of 37 chapters and begins with a discussion on the interrelationships among solid mechanics, earth sciences, and material sciences. Subsequent chapters focus on the low-cycle behavior of case hardened steel; deformation and shear of normally consolidated flocculated kaolin; analytical modeling in inelasticity; creep mechanisms in clay; and initiation of crack growth at full plasticity. Plastic flow mechanisms and the rheological properties of the Earth's mantle are also examined, along with the fracture of glassy thermoplastics. The final chapter presents a thermodynamic model of consolidation in cohesive soils. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students and practitioners of mechanical engineering, metallurgy, materials science, and earth sciences.

Session I Introductory Keynote Lectures

The Inter-Relationship: Solid Mechanics - Earth Sciences

The Inter-Relationship: Earth Sciences - Material Sciences

The Inter-Relationship: Material Sciences - Solid Mechanics

Session 2 Experimental Studies

Effect of Grain Size on the Static and Dynamic Fracture Behavior of -Titanium

The Mechanism of Deformation of Pearlite

Electromagnetic Detection of Low-Cycle Fatigue

Low Cycle Behavior of Case Hardened Steel

Automatic Fatigue Threshold Value Testing

Processes of Quartz Fracture in Nature and the Formation of Clastic Sediments

Deformation and Shear of Normally Consolidated Flocculated Kaolin

Cohesion in Fine-Grained Soils

The Deformation of Granular Masses with Particular References to Partially-Melted Granite

Characterization of Microcracks

Deformation Structures in the Tännäs Augen Gneiss

Experimental Deformation of Augen-Gneisses

Rock Fracture under Superimposed Static and Dynamic Loads

Deformation of Muddy Rocks at Low Metamorhpic Grades

Study of Fresh Fracture Surfaces in Metals By Electron Spectroscopy

Session 3 Theoretical Studies

Capabilities, Limitations and Promises

Shakedown Analysis in Rolling Contact Problems

Analytical Modeling in Inelasticity

Initiation of Crack Growth at Full Plasticity

Stress and Strain Distribution in Two-Phase Systems

Micromodels for Granular Composites

A Calculation of Static and Dynamic Elasticity Constants in an Elastic Inhomogenous Material

A Cooperative Model of Stress Relaxation Kinetics in Solids

Damage in a Pressure Transducer Due to a High Speed Load

A General Theory for the Sensitivity of Clays

Mechanical Behavior of Clay Explained in Microstructural Terms

Shear Strength of Soils

Stress-Strain Relationships for Silty Soils

Creep Mechanisms in Clay

Plastic Flow Mechanisms and Rheological Properties of the Earth's Mantle

The Simple Fluid with Fading Memory as a Rheological Model for Steady-State Flow of Rocks

Crazes and the Fracture of Glassy Thermoplastics

A Theory of Mass-Transfer-Buckling Deformation in Finite Amplitude Sinusoidal Multilayers

A Thermodynamic Model of Consolidation in Cohesive Soils

