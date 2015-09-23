Mechanisms of Clinical Signs
2nd Edition
Description
2016 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in the Medicine Category!
What causes that condition?
What does it mean?
Organised by body system, Mechanisms of Clinical Signs, 2nd Edition explains the underlying mechanism and value of the clinical signs you are expected to know, and the conditions they indicate. Each chapter contains descriptions of clinical signs, a list of the conditions they are associated with (what conditions the signs indicate), an explanation of the mechanism and the ‘value’ of those signs (how reliable they are as an indication of a condition).
Key Features
There is a uniform set of subheadings for each sign:
- Description
- Condition/s associated with
- Mechanism/s
- Sign value
The explanations for the mechanisms underlying each sign are brief but accurate and informative, and provide sufficient information for the reader to understand the mechanism:
- Signs are ordered alphabetically within each chapter outlining a specific body system.
- Extensive reference lists of up-to-date literature strengthen the authority of the content.
- Video and audio content presents real life evaluation scenarios of clinical signs.
Table of Contents
1 Musculoskeletal Signs
2 Respiratory Signs
3 Cardiovascular Signs
4 Haematological and Oncological Signs
5 Neurological Signs
6 Gastroenterological Signs
7 Endocrinological Signs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 23rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542371
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585590
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585613
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585606
About the Author
Mark Dennis
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia
William Bowen
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident, Division of Emergency Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (LSUHSC), New Orleans, Louisiana
Lucy Cho
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia