Mechanisms of Clinical Signs - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729542371, 9780729585590

Mechanisms of Clinical Signs

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Dennis William Bowen Lucy Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542371
eBook ISBN: 9780729585590
eBook ISBN: 9780729585613
eBook ISBN: 9780729585606
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd September 2015
Page Count: 792
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

2016 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in the Medicine Category!

What causes that condition?

What does it mean?

Organised by body system, Mechanisms of Clinical Signs, 2nd Edition explains the underlying mechanism and value of the clinical signs you are expected to know, and the conditions they indicate. Each chapter contains descriptions of clinical signs, a list of the conditions they are associated with (what conditions the signs indicate), an explanation of the mechanism and the ‘value’ of those signs (how reliable they are as an indication of a condition).

 

Key Features

There is a uniform set of subheadings for each sign:

  • Description

  • Condition/s associated with

  • Mechanism/s

  • Sign value

The explanations for the mechanisms underlying each sign are brief but accurate and informative, and provide sufficient information for the reader to understand the mechanism:

  • Signs are ordered alphabetically within each chapter outlining a specific body system.

  • Extensive reference lists of up-to-date literature strengthen the authority of the content.

  • Video and audio content presents real life evaluation scenarios of clinical signs.

Table of Contents

1 Musculoskeletal Signs
2 Respiratory Signs
3 Cardiovascular Signs
4 Haematological and Oncological Signs
5 Neurological Signs
6 Gastroenterological Signs
7 Endocrinological Signs

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542371
eBook ISBN:
9780729585590
eBook ISBN:
9780729585613
eBook ISBN:
9780729585606

About the Author

Mark Dennis

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia

William Bowen

Affiliations and Expertise

Resident, Division of Emergency Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (LSUHSC), New Orleans, Louisiana

Lucy Cho

Affiliations and Expertise

Emergency Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.