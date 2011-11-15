Mechanisms of Clinical Signs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729540759, 9780729580755

Mechanisms of Clinical Signs

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Dennis William Bowen Lucy Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780729580755
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th November 2011
Page Count: 515
Description

The first consolidated textbook explaining the mechanism of clinical signs commonly seen in medicine.

Mechanisms of Clinical Signs is the first consolidated text of its kind; designed to help medical students and junior doctors understand the pathophysiological mechanisms behind clinical signs.

Unlike existing clinical examination textbooks which are predominantly organised by disease systems and states, Mechanisms of Clinical Signs is arranged by body system; bridging the gap between identifying clinical signs and understanding the causes behind them.

Presented in a useful handbook style, Mechanisms of Clinical Signs discusses the evidence base and clinical value of each clinical sign to assist with interpretation. Examples are plentiful and include such signs as distinctive tremors in a Parkinson’s disease patient and red hands on a patient with liver disease.

As well as being an easy-to-follow reference for clinical signs seen on the ward, Mechanisms of Clinical Signs is an excellent study aid – particularly useful for those preparing for ‘Viva’ or ‘OSCE’ practical stations.

The ability to accurately identify and interpret clinical signs of disease upon examination is a vital first step in correct diagnosis and treatment. Mechanisms of Clinical Signs is therefore an essential textbook for medical students and new practitioners.

Online StudentConsult resources accompany Mechanisms of Clinical Signs upon purchase.

Key Features

• first consolidated text explaining the mechanism of clinical signs commonly seen in medicine
• easy reference guide for clinical signs seen on the ward or during examinations
• a resource for those preparing for “Viva” or “OSCE” practical stations where students see patients and are asked specific questions relating to the clinical examination
• organised by body system it reviews the common clinical signs seen in diseases by the main system or specialty of medicine in a convenient handbook style
• each chapter contains all the clinical signs, a description of the sign, the disease/s in which the sign appears and an explanation as to the mechanism
• evidence base and clinical value of the sign is discussed to assist interpretation
• Online Student Consult resources accompany the text

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Musculoskeletal signs

Chapter 2 Respiratory signs

Chapter 3 Cardiobvascular signs

Chapter 4 Haematological signs

Chapter 5 Neurological signs

Chapter 6 Gastrointestinal signs

Chapter 7 Endocrinology signs

 

Details

No. of pages:
515
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729580755

About the Author

Mark Dennis

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia

William Bowen

Affiliations and Expertise

Resident, Division of Emergency Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (LSUHSC), New Orleans, Louisiana

Lucy Cho

Affiliations and Expertise

Emergency Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia

