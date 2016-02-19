Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis
1st Edition
Description
Mechanisms of Chemical Carcinogenesis provides information pertinent to the fundamental mechanisms of chemical carcinogenesis. This book surveys the interactions of chemical carcinogens with native DNA, the activation of normal cellular sequences, and the transforming role of the activated genes. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the relationship between the incidence of lung cancer and the frequency and duration of cigarette smoking. This text then examines the concept that carcinogens may require metabolic activation before they initiate carcinogenesis. Other chapters consider the structure of the nucleoside adducts resulting from the hydrolysis of salmon-sperm DNA and rat-liver ribosomal RNA. This book discusses as well the persistence of nucleoside analogues in target-tissue nucleic acid. The final chapter deals with mutational theory. This book is a valuable resource for workers involved with cancer research, toxicology, and molecular biology. Specialists in drug development, industrial hygiene and occupational medicine will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Landmarks in the Recognition of Chemical Carcinogenesis
Developing Theory from Its Roots in Experiment
Bibliography and References
2 Activation of Chemical Carcinogens in the Mammal
Presumptive Evidence of Metabolic Activation
Reactive Metabolites of Chemical Carcinogens
Biosynthesis of Reactive Metabolites and Matching Tissue Specificities
Bibliography and References
3 Authenticated Interactions with Nucleic Acid
Aromatic Amines and Amino-Azo Dyes
Nitrosamines and 3-Alkyl-1-Phenyltriazines
Metals
Vinyl Chloride
Glycidaldehyde
Aflatoxins
Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Safrole
Concluding Remarks
Bibliography and References
4 Mechanisms in Perspective: Biological Significance of Modified Deoxyribonucleoside Residues in DNA
Repair of Biochemical Lesions in DNA
Miscoding Induced by Carcinogens during Directed Nucleic Acid Biosynthesis
Effects On the Biosynthesis of Inter-Related Macromolecules
Bibliography and References
5 Mechanisms in Perspective: Inhibition of Tumor Induction
Inhibition of Tumor Initiation by Metabolic Inducers and Inhibitors
Inhibition of Tumor Initiation by the Interaction of Nucleophiles with Reactive Carcinogen Intermediates
Inhibition of Tumor Initiation through the Induction of DNA-Repair Mechanisms
Bibliography and References
6 Mechanisms in Perspective: Tumor Promotion
Two-Stage Carcinogenesis in the Skin System
The Croton Oil Promoters
Tumor Promoters for Other Physiological Systems
Other Experimental Models of Two-Stage Carcinogenesis
Mode of Action of Tumor Promotion in the Skin
Bibliography and References
7 Standard Mutational Theory of Cancer and the Impact of Contingent Advances in Genetics
Somatic Cell Mutation
Cancer Models
The 'Oncogene'/Proto-Oncogene Concept
The Developing 'Oncogene' Story
Activation of Oncogenes'
Proteins Encoded by Activated 'Oncogenes'
Concluding Remarks
Bibliography and References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 4th February 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192468