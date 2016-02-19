Mechanisms of Catalysis - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780121227197, 9780080865966

Mechanisms of Catalysis, Volume 19

3rd Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Sigman Paul D. Boyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080865966
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 459
Table of Contents

D.D. Hackney, Binding Energy and Catalysis. D.C. Rees and D. Farrelly, Biological Electron Transfer. W.W. Cleland, Steady-State Kinetics. K.A. Johnson and S.J. Benkovic, Analysis of Protein Function by Mutagenesis. M.A. Ator and P.R. Ortiz de Montellano, Mechanism-Based (Suicide) Enzyme Inactivation. R.F. Colman, Site-Specific Modification of Enzyme Sites. D.J. Creighton and N.S.R.K. Murthy, Stereochemistry of Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions at Carbon. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Description

The remarkable expansion of information leading to a deeper understanding of enzymes on the molecular level necessitated the development of this volume which not only introduces new topics to The Enzymes series but presents new information on some covered in Volume I and II of this edition.

Readership

Biochemists, enzymologists, pharmacologists, biotechnologists, physical and organic chemists, and molecular biologists.

Reviews

@qu:The chapters are well and clearly written; the book is very well presented, as are all the volumes of this series; and the editors are to be congratulated. @source:--CELL BIOCHEMISTRY AND FUNCTION @qu:This collection of reviews is well written andcarefully edited, and the selection of authors is excellent. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Sigman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Paul D. Boyer Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Institute University of California Los Angeles, California

