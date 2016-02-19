Mechanisms of Catalysis, Volume 19
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
D.D. Hackney, Binding Energy and Catalysis. D.C. Rees and D. Farrelly, Biological Electron Transfer. W.W. Cleland, Steady-State Kinetics. K.A. Johnson and S.J. Benkovic, Analysis of Protein Function by Mutagenesis. M.A. Ator and P.R. Ortiz de Montellano, Mechanism-Based (Suicide) Enzyme Inactivation. R.F. Colman, Site-Specific Modification of Enzyme Sites. D.J. Creighton and N.S.R.K. Murthy, Stereochemistry of Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions at Carbon. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Description
The remarkable expansion of information leading to a deeper understanding of enzymes on the molecular level necessitated the development of this volume which not only introduces new topics to The Enzymes series but presents new information on some covered in Volume I and II of this edition.
Readership
Biochemists, enzymologists, pharmacologists, biotechnologists, physical and organic chemists, and molecular biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 459
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865966
Reviews
@qu:The chapters are well and clearly written; the book is very well presented, as are all the volumes of this series; and the editors are to be congratulated. @source:--CELL BIOCHEMISTRY AND FUNCTION @qu:This collection of reviews is well written andcarefully edited, and the selection of authors is excellent. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Sigman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Paul D. Boyer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Institute University of California Los Angeles, California