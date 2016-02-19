Mechanisms of Animal Discrimination Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126777505, 9781483258249

Mechanisms of Animal Discrimination Learning

1st Edition

Authors: N. S. Sutherland N. J. Mackintosh
eBook ISBN: 9781483258249
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 574
Description

Mechanisms of Animal Discrimination Learning provides a review of the field of animal discrimination learning, with discussions into other areas such as generalization, partial reinforcement, and some aspects of comparative psychology.

This book elaborates the origins of continuity-noncontinuity controversy, analysis of attentional learning, Lashley and Wade's account of generalization, and evidence for a two-process analysis of the ORE. The reversal and nonreversal shifts, response unit hypothesis, inconsistent reinforcement and extinction of choice behavior, and aims and problems of comparative psychology are likewise described This text likewise covers the Zeaman and House model, Lovejoy's Model III, determinants of generalization gradients, cognitive dissonance hypothesis, and theoretical relevance of comparative psychology.

This publication is a good source for biologists and researchers concerned with animal discrimination learning.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. The History of Selective Attention

I. Introduction

II. The Behaviorists

III. The Gestaltists

IV. Pavlov

V. Structuralists and Functionalists

VI. Noncontinuity Theorists

VII. Information Theory

VIII. Human Skilled Performance

IX. Some Neurophysiological Evidence

X. Scope of Book

2. Statement of the Model

I. Some Phenomena

II. Some Definitions

III. Some Theory

IV. Application of Theory to Phenomena

V. Conclusion

3. Analyzers and Responses

I. Are Analyzers Innate?

II. Perceptual Differentiation

III. Absolute Judgments

IV. Stimulus Control of Analyzers

V. Analyzer Strength and Response Attachments

VI. Analyzer Outputs and Response Attachments

VII. What Is Learned?

VIII. Conclusions

4. Continuity and Noncontinuity

I. Origins of Continuity-Noncontinuity Controversy

II. Hypotheses and Position Habits

III. Presolution-Period Reversal

IV. Incidental Learning and Blocking

V. Variables Affecting Incidental Learning

VI. Summary

5. Learning and Performance with More Than One Relevant Cue

I. Acquisition with Multiple Cues

II. What Is Learned with Multiple Cues

III. Conclusions

6. Learning to Switch-In Analyzers

I. The Analysis of Attentional Learning

II. The Acquired Distinctiveness of Cues

III. Acquired Nondistinctiveness of Cues

IV. Nature of Transfer Effects

V. Summary

7. Generalization

I. Lashley and Wade's Account of Generalization

II. Effects of Differential Training on the Slope of Generalization Gradients

III. Criticism of Lashley and Wade's Position

IV. The Determinants of Generalization Gradients

V. Further Determinants of the Slopes of Generalization Gradients

VI. Summary

8. Reversal Learning

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Analysis of Reversal Learning

III. Evidence for a Two-Process Analysis of the ORE

IV. The Elusive Nature of the ORE

V. Alternative Explanations of the ORE

VI. Summary

9. Reversal and Nonreversal Shifts, Serial Reversal Learning

I. Alternative Analyses of the ORE

II. Reversal and Nonreversal Shifts

III. Serial Reversal Learning

IV. Summary

10. Partial Reinforcement and Extinction

I. Introduction

II. The Two-Process Model

III. The Response Unit Hypothesis

IV. The Discrimination Hypothesis and Generalization Decrement

V. The Frustration Hypothesis

VI. The Cognitive Dissonance Hypothesis

VII. Conclusions

11. Partial Reinforcement and Choice Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Probability Learning

III. Inconsistent Reinforcement and Extinction of Choice Behavior

IV. Inconsistent Reinforcement and Reversal Learning

V. Summary

12. Some Comparative Psychology

I. Aims and Problems of Comparative Psychology

II. Overtraining and Reversal Learning

III. Serial Reversal Learning

IV. Probability Learning

V. The Theoretical Relevance of Comparative Psychology

VI. Summary

13. Formal Models

I. Phenomena

II. The Zeaman and House Model

III. Lovejoy's Model III

IV. A Further Model

V. Other Theoretical Analyses

VI. Summing Up

References

Author Index

Subject Index

