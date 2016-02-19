Mechanisms of Animal Discrimination Learning
1st Edition
Mechanisms of Animal Discrimination Learning provides a review of the field of animal discrimination learning, with discussions into other areas such as generalization, partial reinforcement, and some aspects of comparative psychology.
This book elaborates the origins of continuity-noncontinuity controversy, analysis of attentional learning, Lashley and Wade's account of generalization, and evidence for a two-process analysis of the ORE. The reversal and nonreversal shifts, response unit hypothesis, inconsistent reinforcement and extinction of choice behavior, and aims and problems of comparative psychology are likewise described This text likewise covers the Zeaman and House model, Lovejoy's Model III, determinants of generalization gradients, cognitive dissonance hypothesis, and theoretical relevance of comparative psychology.
This publication is a good source for biologists and researchers concerned with animal discrimination learning.
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. The History of Selective Attention
I. Introduction
II. The Behaviorists
III. The Gestaltists
IV. Pavlov
V. Structuralists and Functionalists
VI. Noncontinuity Theorists
VII. Information Theory
VIII. Human Skilled Performance
IX. Some Neurophysiological Evidence
X. Scope of Book
2. Statement of the Model
I. Some Phenomena
II. Some Definitions
III. Some Theory
IV. Application of Theory to Phenomena
V. Conclusion
3. Analyzers and Responses
I. Are Analyzers Innate?
II. Perceptual Differentiation
III. Absolute Judgments
IV. Stimulus Control of Analyzers
V. Analyzer Strength and Response Attachments
VI. Analyzer Outputs and Response Attachments
VII. What Is Learned?
VIII. Conclusions
4. Continuity and Noncontinuity
I. Origins of Continuity-Noncontinuity Controversy
II. Hypotheses and Position Habits
III. Presolution-Period Reversal
IV. Incidental Learning and Blocking
V. Variables Affecting Incidental Learning
VI. Summary
5. Learning and Performance with More Than One Relevant Cue
I. Acquisition with Multiple Cues
II. What Is Learned with Multiple Cues
III. Conclusions
6. Learning to Switch-In Analyzers
I. The Analysis of Attentional Learning
II. The Acquired Distinctiveness of Cues
III. Acquired Nondistinctiveness of Cues
IV. Nature of Transfer Effects
V. Summary
7. Generalization
I. Lashley and Wade's Account of Generalization
II. Effects of Differential Training on the Slope of Generalization Gradients
III. Criticism of Lashley and Wade's Position
IV. The Determinants of Generalization Gradients
V. Further Determinants of the Slopes of Generalization Gradients
VI. Summary
8. Reversal Learning
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Analysis of Reversal Learning
III. Evidence for a Two-Process Analysis of the ORE
IV. The Elusive Nature of the ORE
V. Alternative Explanations of the ORE
VI. Summary
9. Reversal and Nonreversal Shifts, Serial Reversal Learning
I. Alternative Analyses of the ORE
II. Reversal and Nonreversal Shifts
III. Serial Reversal Learning
IV. Summary
10. Partial Reinforcement and Extinction
I. Introduction
II. The Two-Process Model
III. The Response Unit Hypothesis
IV. The Discrimination Hypothesis and Generalization Decrement
V. The Frustration Hypothesis
VI. The Cognitive Dissonance Hypothesis
VII. Conclusions
11. Partial Reinforcement and Choice Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Probability Learning
III. Inconsistent Reinforcement and Extinction of Choice Behavior
IV. Inconsistent Reinforcement and Reversal Learning
V. Summary
12. Some Comparative Psychology
I. Aims and Problems of Comparative Psychology
II. Overtraining and Reversal Learning
III. Serial Reversal Learning
IV. Probability Learning
V. The Theoretical Relevance of Comparative Psychology
VI. Summary
13. Formal Models
I. Phenomena
II. The Zeaman and House Model
III. Lovejoy's Model III
IV. A Further Model
V. Other Theoretical Analyses
VI. Summing Up
References
Author Index
Subject Index
