Mechanisms of Adaptation
1st Edition
Description
The Bacteria: Volume VII: Mechanisms of Adaptation explores the mechanisms of bacterial adaptations and covers topics ranging from bacterial spores, cysts, and stalks to nitrogen fixation, bacterial chemotaxis, bacteriophage growth, and the structure and biosynthesis of bacterial cell walls. The roles of appendages and surface layers in adaptation of bacteria to their environment are also considered, along with cell division in Escherichia coli. This volume is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on the structure, properties, formation, and regulation of spores, cysts, and stalks in actinomycetes, blue-green bacteria, myxobacteria, Bacillus, Azotobacter, and Caulobacter. The reader is then introduced to the biochemistry, regulation, genetics, and evolution of nitrogen fixing in organisms; the receptors involved in bacterial chemotaxis and the nature of the sensing mechanism; the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and bacterial functions involved in nutrient detection and acquisition. The roles played by organelles and surface layers in the adaptation of bacteria to their environment are also examined. The final chapter deals with the regulation of, and coordination between, the multitude of events involved in cell division in Escherichia coli. This monograph will be a useful resource for microbiologists, bacteriologists, biochemists, and biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VII
Foreword
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
1. Spores, Cysts, and Stalks
I. Introduction
II. The Bacillus Endospore
III. Actinospores
IV. Myxospores
V. Azotobacter Cysts
VI. Heterocysts and Akinetes of Blue-Green Bacteria
VII. Caulobacter
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
IX. Selected Reviews
References
2. Nitrogen Fixation
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry
III. Regulation
IV. Genetics
V. N2-Fixing Symbioses
VI. Nitrogen-Fixing Associations
VII. Evolution of N2 Fixation
References
3. Bacterial Chemotaxis
I. Introduction
II. The Chemotactic Receptors
III. The Sensing Mechanism
IV. Biochemistry of the Sensing System
V. The Mechanism of Tumbling
VI . Bacterial Individuality
VII. Methods
VIII. Conclusions
References
4. The Role of the Cell Surface in Regulating the Internal Environment
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Functions Involved in Nutrient Detection and Acquisition
III. Transmembrane Solute Transport
IV. Regulation of the Synthesis of Carbohydrate Permeases and Catabolic Enzymes
V. Regulation of the Activities of Carbohydrate Permeases and Catabolic Enzymes
VI. Regulation of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur Metabolism in Bacteria
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Roles of Appendages and Surface Layers in Adaptation of Bacteria to Their Environment
I. Flagella and Axial Filaments
II. Sex (Donor) Pili
III. Fimbriae
IV. Cell Walls and Envelopes
References
6. The Structure and Biosynthesis of Bacterial Cell Walls
I. Introduction
II. Reviews of Bacterial Cell Walls
III. Cell Wall Morphology of Gram-Negative and Gram-Positive Bacteria
IV. Bacterial Cell Wall Structure: Definitions of the Cell Wall
V. Peptidoglycan Structure
VI. Biosynthesis of Peptidoglycan
VII. Other Cell Wall Components in Gram-Positive Bacteria
VIII. Effect of Environment on Cell Wall Composition
IX. Conclusion
References
7. The Outer Membrane of Gram-Negative Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of the Outer Membrane
III. Phospholipids
IV. Lipopolysaccharides
V. Outer Membrane Proteins
VI. Orientation of Components of the Outer Membrane
VII. Functions of the Outer Membrane
VIII. Overall Structure of the Outer Membrane
IX. Biosynthesis of the Outer Membrane
X. Conclusion
References
8. Bacteriophage and Bacteria: Friend and Foe
I. Introduction
II. Comments on the Existence of Phage
III. Some General Characteristics of Bacteriophage Growth
IV. Specific Examples of Bacteriophage Growth
V. Conclusions
References
9. Control of Cell Division in Escherichia Coli
I. Introduction
II. (I+C+D) Concept
III. Initiation of Chromosome Replication
IV. Plasmids and Chromosome Replication
V. Chromosome Replication and Segregation
VI. Cell Division
References
Index
