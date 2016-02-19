Mechanisms of Adaptation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123072078, 9780323163286

Mechanisms of Adaptation

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Spkatch
eBook ISBN: 9780323163286
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1979
Page Count: 614
Description

The Bacteria: Volume VII: Mechanisms of Adaptation explores the mechanisms of bacterial adaptations and covers topics ranging from bacterial spores, cysts, and stalks to nitrogen fixation, bacterial chemotaxis, bacteriophage growth, and the structure and biosynthesis of bacterial cell walls. The roles of appendages and surface layers in adaptation of bacteria to their environment are also considered, along with cell division in Escherichia coli. This volume is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on the structure, properties, formation, and regulation of spores, cysts, and stalks in actinomycetes, blue-green bacteria, myxobacteria, Bacillus, Azotobacter, and Caulobacter. The reader is then introduced to the biochemistry, regulation, genetics, and evolution of nitrogen fixing in organisms; the receptors involved in bacterial chemotaxis and the nature of the sensing mechanism; the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and bacterial functions involved in nutrient detection and acquisition. The roles played by organelles and surface layers in the adaptation of bacteria to their environment are also examined. The final chapter deals with the regulation of, and coordination between, the multitude of events involved in cell division in Escherichia coli. This monograph will be a useful resource for microbiologists, bacteriologists, biochemists, and biologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume VII

Foreword

Preface

Contents of other Volumes

1. Spores, Cysts, and Stalks

I. Introduction

II. The Bacillus Endospore

III. Actinospores

IV. Myxospores

V. Azotobacter Cysts

VI. Heterocysts and Akinetes of Blue-Green Bacteria

VII. Caulobacter

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

IX. Selected Reviews

References

2. Nitrogen Fixation

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry

III. Regulation

IV. Genetics

V. N2-Fixing Symbioses

VI. Nitrogen-Fixing Associations

VII. Evolution of N2 Fixation

References

3. Bacterial Chemotaxis

I. Introduction

II. The Chemotactic Receptors

III. The Sensing Mechanism

IV. Biochemistry of the Sensing System

V. The Mechanism of Tumbling

VI . Bacterial Individuality

VII. Methods

VIII. Conclusions

References

4. The Role of the Cell Surface in Regulating the Internal Environment

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Functions Involved in Nutrient Detection and Acquisition

III. Transmembrane Solute Transport

IV. Regulation of the Synthesis of Carbohydrate Permeases and Catabolic Enzymes

V. Regulation of the Activities of Carbohydrate Permeases and Catabolic Enzymes

VI. Regulation of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur Metabolism in Bacteria

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

5. Roles of Appendages and Surface Layers in Adaptation of Bacteria to Their Environment

I. Flagella and Axial Filaments

II. Sex (Donor) Pili

III. Fimbriae

IV. Cell Walls and Envelopes

References

6. The Structure and Biosynthesis of Bacterial Cell Walls

I. Introduction

II. Reviews of Bacterial Cell Walls

III. Cell Wall Morphology of Gram-Negative and Gram-Positive Bacteria

IV. Bacterial Cell Wall Structure: Definitions of the Cell Wall

V. Peptidoglycan Structure

VI. Biosynthesis of Peptidoglycan

VII. Other Cell Wall Components in Gram-Positive Bacteria

VIII. Effect of Environment on Cell Wall Composition

IX. Conclusion

References

7. The Outer Membrane of Gram-Negative Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. General Properties of the Outer Membrane

III. Phospholipids

IV. Lipopolysaccharides

V. Outer Membrane Proteins

VI. Orientation of Components of the Outer Membrane

VII. Functions of the Outer Membrane

VIII. Overall Structure of the Outer Membrane

IX. Biosynthesis of the Outer Membrane

X. Conclusion

References

8. Bacteriophage and Bacteria: Friend and Foe

I. Introduction

II. Comments on the Existence of Phage

III. Some General Characteristics of Bacteriophage Growth

IV. Specific Examples of Bacteriophage Growth

V. Conclusions

References

9. Control of Cell Division in Escherichia Coli

I. Introduction

II. (I+C+D) Concept

III. Initiation of Chromosome Replication

IV. Plasmids and Chromosome Replication

V. Chromosome Replication and Segregation

VI. Cell Division

References

Index

