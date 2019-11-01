Mechanisms of Action in Disease and Recovery in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175781

Mechanisms of Action in Disease and Recovery in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine

1st Edition

Volume 6

Authors: Anika Al-Shura
Paperback ISBN: 9780128175781
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
144.00
122.40
165.00
140.25
127.00
107.95
230.86
196.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mechanisms of Action in Disease and Recovery in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, volume six in the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine series, presents the structure, function and pathology of the cardiovascular system from Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine perspectives. Sections discuss cardiac acu-anatomy, including cardiac cells and heart structure, gastrointestinal cells and mouth, esophagus, stomach, small and large intestine structures, and more, while other chapters cover the qi, yin and yang roles in cardiac rhythm and pumping actions and the pathology of the heart and vascular system and the zang and fu relationship with other body organs.

This important reference will aid cardiovascular researchers in the study of integrative Chinese and Western medicine with its clear, structured base that will guide clinical practice and encourage collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine practitioners.

Key Features

  • Provides evidence for the mainstreaming of acu-meridian theory and pathophysiology
  • Explores the detailed connection between heart dysfunction and the disease mechanisms of other organ systems
  • Combines western medicine anatomy and pathophysiology with TCM aspects of essence, qi, blood and body fluid concept, production and function to explain the cardiovascular system dysfunction, it’s independent role and dependent interactions with the functions of other organ systems

Readership

Researchers in biomedical science studying cardiology and clinicians practicing Chinese Medicine within the cardiovascular field

Table of Contents

Section I: Cardiovascular Anatomy
1. Cardiac Cell
2. Cardiac Structure
3. Cardiovascular System
4. Meridians and Acupoints

Section II Cardiovascular Physiology
5. Cardiac Rhythm
6. Pumping Actions
7. Vascular Function and Circulation
8. Humeral Control
9. Nervous System Regulation

Section III Pathology
10. Respiratory System Disorders
11. Neurological Disorders
12. Nephrotic and Nephritic Disorders
13. Hepatic Disorders
14. Splenic Disorders

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128175781

About the Author

Anika Al-Shura

Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.

Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.

During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.

Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.