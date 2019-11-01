Mechanisms of Action in Disease and Recovery in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Mechanisms of Action in Disease and Recovery in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, volume six in the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine series, presents the structure, function and pathology of the cardiovascular system from Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine perspectives. Sections discuss cardiac acu-anatomy, including cardiac cells and heart structure, gastrointestinal cells and mouth, esophagus, stomach, small and large intestine structures, and more, while other chapters cover the qi, yin and yang roles in cardiac rhythm and pumping actions and the pathology of the heart and vascular system and the zang and fu relationship with other body organs.
This important reference will aid cardiovascular researchers in the study of integrative Chinese and Western medicine with its clear, structured base that will guide clinical practice and encourage collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine practitioners.
Key Features
- Provides evidence for the mainstreaming of acu-meridian theory and pathophysiology
- Explores the detailed connection between heart dysfunction and the disease mechanisms of other organ systems
- Combines western medicine anatomy and pathophysiology with TCM aspects of essence, qi, blood and body fluid concept, production and function to explain the cardiovascular system dysfunction, it’s independent role and dependent interactions with the functions of other organ systems
Readership
Researchers in biomedical science studying cardiology and clinicians practicing Chinese Medicine within the cardiovascular field
Table of Contents
Section I: Cardiovascular Anatomy
1. Cardiac Cell
2. Cardiac Structure
3. Cardiovascular System
4. Meridians and Acupoints
Section II Cardiovascular Physiology
5. Cardiac Rhythm
6. Pumping Actions
7. Vascular Function and Circulation
8. Humeral Control
9. Nervous System Regulation
Section III Pathology
10. Respiratory System Disorders
11. Neurological Disorders
12. Nephrotic and Nephritic Disorders
13. Hepatic Disorders
14. Splenic Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175781
About the Author
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine