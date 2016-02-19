Mechanisms in Radiobiology, Volume II: Multicellular Organisms presents the development of radiobiology, which has run parallel with the advancement of biology. This book discusses the fundamental aspects of radiobiology in connection with the therapeutic use of X-rays in medicine. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of radiation effects on embryonic and adult organisms, particularly in mammals. This text then discusses the immunological processes in irradiated organisms. Other chapters consider the mechanisms of action of protective and sensitizing agents and examine the primary or secondary effects of the irradiation on the various organs. This book discusses as well the experimental possibilities of improving the recovery of irradiated mammals. The final chapter deals with the reactions of living organisms after a damaging dose of ionizing radiation, which is determined by a variety of biological and physical factors. This book is a valuable resource for radiobiologists, pathologists, scientists, physicists, clinicians, and research workers.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume II

Contributors to Volume I

Preface

Abbreviations and Units

Contents of Volume I

1. General Biology: Gametes, the Developing Embryo, and Cellular Differentiation

I. Effects of Ionizing Radiations on the Testes and Spermatozoa

II. Effects of Ionizing Radiations on the Ovary and Ova

III. Effects of Ionizing Radiations on the Embryo and/or the Fetus

IV. References

2. General Biology: The Adult Organism

I. Introduction

II. Blood-Forming Organs, Blood, and Lymphatic and Reticuloendothelial Systems

III. Gonads

IV. Endocrine Organs

V. Skin and Epidermal Derivatives

VI. Nervous System

VII. Sense Organs

VIII. Respiratory Tract

IX. Circulatory System

X. Alimentary Organs

XL Urinary Tract

XII. Bone and Cartilage

XIII. Muscular and Connective Tissues

XIV. Shortening of Life Span by Irradiation

XV. References

3. Immunology

I. Introduction

II. Enhancement of Immunity by Radiation

III. Inhibitory Effects of Radiation

IV. Long-Term Changes in the Immunological Reactivity of the Irradiated Organism

V. References

4. Mechanisms of Protective and Sensitizing Action

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Protective and Sensitizing Action

III. The Interaction of Protective and Sensitizing Agents with Radiation-Induced Free Radicals

IV. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Interference with Radiolysis

V. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Interaction with Activated Target Molecules

VI. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Pharmacological Action

VII. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Physicochemical and Chemical Alterations of Target Molecules

VIII. Summary of Protective and Sensitizing Mechanisms

IX. References

5. Recovery and Therapy of the Irradiated Organism

I. Introduction—General Survey of Factors Influencing Recovery

II. Some Physiologic Factors Influencing Recovery

III. Specific Therapy of the Bone Marrow Syndrome

IV. Effects of Parabiosis

V. Hormones in the Treatment of Irradiated Animals

VI. Specific Therapy of the Gastrointestinal Syndrome

VII. Therapeutic Attempts with Miscellaneous Substances

VIII. Conclusion

IX. References

Author Index

Subject Index



