Mechanisms in Radiobiology
1st Edition
Multicellular Organisms
Description
Mechanisms in Radiobiology, Volume II: Multicellular Organisms presents the development of radiobiology, which has run parallel with the advancement of biology. This book discusses the fundamental aspects of radiobiology in connection with the therapeutic use of X-rays in medicine. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of radiation effects on embryonic and adult organisms, particularly in mammals. This text then discusses the immunological processes in irradiated organisms. Other chapters consider the mechanisms of action of protective and sensitizing agents and examine the primary or secondary effects of the irradiation on the various organs. This book discusses as well the experimental possibilities of improving the recovery of irradiated mammals. The final chapter deals with the reactions of living organisms after a damaging dose of ionizing radiation, which is determined by a variety of biological and physical factors. This book is a valuable resource for radiobiologists, pathologists, scientists, physicists, clinicians, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Contributors to Volume I
Preface
Abbreviations and Units
Contents of Volume I
1. General Biology: Gametes, the Developing Embryo, and Cellular Differentiation
I. Effects of Ionizing Radiations on the Testes and Spermatozoa
II. Effects of Ionizing Radiations on the Ovary and Ova
III. Effects of Ionizing Radiations on the Embryo and/or the Fetus
IV. References
2. General Biology: The Adult Organism
I. Introduction
II. Blood-Forming Organs, Blood, and Lymphatic and Reticuloendothelial Systems
III. Gonads
IV. Endocrine Organs
V. Skin and Epidermal Derivatives
VI. Nervous System
VII. Sense Organs
VIII. Respiratory Tract
IX. Circulatory System
X. Alimentary Organs
XL Urinary Tract
XII. Bone and Cartilage
XIII. Muscular and Connective Tissues
XIV. Shortening of Life Span by Irradiation
XV. References
3. Immunology
I. Introduction
II. Enhancement of Immunity by Radiation
III. Inhibitory Effects of Radiation
IV. Long-Term Changes in the Immunological Reactivity of the Irradiated Organism
V. References
4. Mechanisms of Protective and Sensitizing Action
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Protective and Sensitizing Action
III. The Interaction of Protective and Sensitizing Agents with Radiation-Induced Free Radicals
IV. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Interference with Radiolysis
V. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Interaction with Activated Target Molecules
VI. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Pharmacological Action
VII. Modification of Radiosensitivity by Physicochemical and Chemical Alterations of Target Molecules
VIII. Summary of Protective and Sensitizing Mechanisms
IX. References
5. Recovery and Therapy of the Irradiated Organism
I. Introduction—General Survey of Factors Influencing Recovery
II. Some Physiologic Factors Influencing Recovery
III. Specific Therapy of the Bone Marrow Syndrome
IV. Effects of Parabiosis
V. Hormones in the Treatment of Irradiated Animals
VI. Specific Therapy of the Gastrointestinal Syndrome
VII. Therapeutic Attempts with Miscellaneous Substances
VIII. Conclusion
IX. References
Author Index
Subject Index
