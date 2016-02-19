Advanced Biochemistry: Mechanisms in Bioenergetics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanisms in bioenergetics. This book covers a variety of topics, including the enzymatic mechanism of ATP formation and the regulatory mechanisms that control its metabolic utilization.

Organized into three parts encompassing 18 lectures, this book begins with an overview of the process of converting nutrients into forms of useful energy, which is the essence of energy metabolism. This text then explores the properties that have a specific bearing on the problem of oxidative phosphorylation. Other lectures consider the phosphoroclastic reaction with pyruvate, which plays a curious and apparently specific role in nitrogen fixation. This book discusses as well the operation of control mechanisms of energy metabolism in intact cells. The final lecture analyzes the rate-limiting steps in carbohydrate metabolism of various cells and some of the metabolic factors that govern them.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students.