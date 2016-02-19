Mechanisms in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Advanced Biochemistry: Mechanisms in Bioenergetics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanisms in bioenergetics. This book covers a variety of topics, including the enzymatic mechanism of ATP formation and the regulatory mechanisms that control its metabolic utilization.
Organized into three parts encompassing 18 lectures, this book begins with an overview of the process of converting nutrients into forms of useful energy, which is the essence of energy metabolism. This text then explores the properties that have a specific bearing on the problem of oxidative phosphorylation. Other lectures consider the phosphoroclastic reaction with pyruvate, which plays a curious and apparently specific role in nitrogen fixation. This book discusses as well the operation of control mechanisms of energy metabolism in intact cells. The final lecture analyzes the rate-limiting steps in carbohydrate metabolism of various cells and some of the metabolic factors that govern them.
This book is a valuable resource for graduate students.
Part I Formation of Adenosine Triphosphate in Soluble Systems
Lecture 1 General Considerations of Energy Production
Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation
Phosphoroclastic Reactions
Dehydration of 2-Phosphoglycerate Catalyzed by Enolase
Oxidative Phosphorylation and Photophosphorylation
Lecture 2 Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation (A)
Oxidation of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate
Lecture 3 Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation (B)
Oxidation of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate
Lecture 4 Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation (C)
Oxidation of Acetaldehyde in Bacteria
Aspartic Semialdehyde Dehydrogenase
Oxidation of α-Ketoglutarate and Pyruvate
Other Variants
Lecture 5 Phosphoroclastic Reactions: Phosphoketolase
Phosphoketolase
Lecture 6 Other Phosphoroclastic Reactions
Reactions with Pyruvate
Phosphorolysis of a C—N Bond
Phosphorolysis of Thiol Esters
Dehydration of 2-Phosphoglycerate Catalyzed by Enolase
Part II Formation of Adenosine Triphosphate in Particulate Systems
Lecture 7 Oxidative Phosphorylation in Mitochondria
Stages of Discovery
Mitochondrial Enzymes
Lecture 8 The Respiratory Chain
Cytochromes 𝒂 and 𝒂3
Cytochrome 𝒄
Cytochrome 𝒄1
Cytochrome 𝒃
Flavoproteins
Pyridine Nucleotides
Ubiquinone-Coenzyme 𝑄
Phospholipids
Structural Protein
Electron Carriers
Lecture 9 Localization of Phosphorylation Sites in Mitochondria
The Crossover Point
Measurements of the Three Phosphorylation Sites
Thermodynamic Considerations
Lecture 10 Exchange Reactions in Oxidative Phosphorylation
The Pi32-ATP Exchange
Quantitative Evaluation
The ADP-ATP Exchange
The H2O18-Pi and H2O18-ATP Exchanges
Lecture 11 Partial Reactions of Oxidative Phosphorylation
ATPase
Reversal of Electron Transport
Lecture 12 Uncouplers and Inhibitors of Oxidative Phosphorylation
True Uncouplers of Oxidative Phosphorylation
Inhibitory Uncouplers
Inhibitors of Oxidative Phosphorylation
Inhibitors of Oxidation
Lecture 13 Soluble Factors and Intermediates of Oxidative Phosphorylation
Nonprotein Factors
Protein Coupling Factors
Lecture 14 Theories and Speculations
Part III Regulation of Adenosine Triphosphate Utilization in Multi-Enzyme Systems
Lecture 15 Studies of Reconstructed Multi-Enzyme Systems
Lecture 16 Approaches to The Metabolism of Intact Cells and to The Rate-Limiting Factors in Ascites Tumor Cells
Rate-Limiting Factors in Ascites Tumor Cells
Lecture 17 Metabolism of Intact Cells
Rate-Limiting Factors in HeLa Cells
Rate-Limiting Factors in Leukocytes and Brain
Rate-Limiting Factors in Muscle
Lecture 18 Induced Changes in Energy Metabolism
Subject Index
Efraim Racker
Anthony San Pietro
Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, U.S.A.