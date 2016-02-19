Mechanisms in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125746625, 9781483268934

Mechanisms in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Authors: Efraim Racker
Editors: Anthony San Pietro
eBook ISBN: 9781483268934
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 272
Description

Advanced Biochemistry: Mechanisms in Bioenergetics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanisms in bioenergetics. This book covers a variety of topics, including the enzymatic mechanism of ATP formation and the regulatory mechanisms that control its metabolic utilization.

Organized into three parts encompassing 18 lectures, this book begins with an overview of the process of converting nutrients into forms of useful energy, which is the essence of energy metabolism. This text then explores the properties that have a specific bearing on the problem of oxidative phosphorylation. Other lectures consider the phosphoroclastic reaction with pyruvate, which plays a curious and apparently specific role in nitrogen fixation. This book discusses as well the operation of control mechanisms of energy metabolism in intact cells. The final lecture analyzes the rate-limiting steps in carbohydrate metabolism of various cells and some of the metabolic factors that govern them.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Abbreviations

Reference Abbreviations

Part I Formation of Adenosine Triphosphate in Soluble Systems

Lecture 1 General Considerations of Energy Production

Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation

Phosphoroclastic Reactions

Dehydration of 2-Phosphoglycerate Catalyzed by Enolase

Oxidative Phosphorylation and Photophosphorylation

Lecture 2 Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation (A)

Oxidation of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate

Lecture 3 Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation (B)

Oxidation of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate

Lecture 4 Substrate Level Oxidative Phosphorylation (C)

Oxidation of Acetaldehyde in Bacteria

Aspartic Semialdehyde Dehydrogenase

Oxidation of α-Ketoglutarate and Pyruvate

Other Variants

Lecture 5 Phosphoroclastic Reactions: Phosphoketolase

Phosphoketolase

Lecture 6 Other Phosphoroclastic Reactions

Reactions with Pyruvate

Phosphorolysis of a C—N Bond

Phosphorolysis of Thiol Esters

Dehydration of 2-Phosphoglycerate Catalyzed by Enolase

Part II Formation of Adenosine Triphosphate in Particulate Systems

Lecture 7 Oxidative Phosphorylation in Mitochondria

Stages of Discovery

Mitochondrial Enzymes

Lecture 8 The Respiratory Chain

Cytochromes 𝒂 and 𝒂3

Cytochrome 𝒄

Cytochrome 𝒄1

Cytochrome 𝒃

Flavoproteins

Pyridine Nucleotides

Ubiquinone-Coenzyme 𝑄

Phospholipids

Structural Protein

Electron Carriers

Lecture 9 Localization of Phosphorylation Sites in Mitochondria

The Crossover Point

Measurements of the Three Phosphorylation Sites

Thermodynamic Considerations

Lecture 10 Exchange Reactions in Oxidative Phosphorylation

The Pi32-ATP Exchange

Quantitative Evaluation

The ADP-ATP Exchange

The H2O18-Pi and H2O18-ATP Exchanges

Lecture 11 Partial Reactions of Oxidative Phosphorylation

ATPase

Reversal of Electron Transport

Lecture 12 Uncouplers and Inhibitors of Oxidative Phosphorylation

True Uncouplers of Oxidative Phosphorylation

Inhibitory Uncouplers

Inhibitors of Oxidative Phosphorylation

Inhibitors of Oxidation

Lecture 13 Soluble Factors and Intermediates of Oxidative Phosphorylation

Nonprotein Factors

Protein Coupling Factors

Lecture 14 Theories and Speculations

Text

Part III Regulation of Adenosine Triphosphate Utilization in Multi-Enzyme Systems

Lecture 15 Studies of Reconstructed Multi-Enzyme Systems

Text

Lecture 16 Approaches to The Metabolism of Intact Cells and to The Rate-Limiting Factors in Ascites Tumor Cells

Rate-Limiting Factors in Ascites Tumor Cells

Lecture 17 Metabolism of Intact Cells

Rate-Limiting Factors in HeLa Cells

Rate-Limiting Factors in Leukocytes and Brain

Rate-Limiting Factors in Muscle

Lecture 18 Induced Changes in Energy Metabolism

Text

Subject Index

About the Author

Efraim Racker

About the Editor

Anthony San Pietro

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, U.S.A.

