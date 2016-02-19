Mechanisms and Regulation of Carbohydrate Transport in Bacteria reviews the developments in the study of the mechanisms and regulation of carbohydrate transport in prokaryotic organisms. The book presents the progress made in the understanding of transport and regulation of carbohydrates in bacteria in the molecular level. Aspects on the important structural and topographical features of several sugar permeases in Escherichia coli are elucidated; the energy-coupling processes are clearly delineated for most (but not all) types of bacterial carbohydrate permease systems; and mechanistic details of the translocation processes are proposed. Molecular biologists, microbial biochemists, and cell biologists will find the book a good source of information.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. Mechanisms of Carbohydrate Transport

A. Glycerol Permease: Facilitated Diffusion

B. Lactose Permease: Sugar:H+ Symport

C. Melibiose Permease: Sugar:Na+ Symport

D. Maltose Permease: Primary Active Transport

3. Group Translocation Catalyzed by the Phosphoenolpyruvate : Sugar Phosphotransferase System

A. General Features of the Phosphotransferase System

B. Biochemical and Genetic Nomenclature of the PTS

C. Properties and Mechanism of Action of Enzyme I

D. Properties of HPr

E. Properties and Mechanism of Action of Enzyme 11mtl

F. Evolution of the Phosphotransferase System

4. Mechanisms of inducer Exclusion

A. Regulation of Transport by the Membrane Potential

B. Regulation of Transport by Intracellular Sugar Phosphates

C. PTS-Mediated Regulation of Carbohydrate Uptake

D. Regulation by PTS-Mediated Carbohydrate Uptake by Competition for Phospho-HPr

5. Mechanisms of Adenylate Cyclase Regulation in Gram-Negative Bacteria

A. Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase by the Membrane Potential

B. Regulation of Intracellular Sugar Phosphates

C. PTS-Mediated Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase

6. Involvement of Bacterial Protein Kinases in the Regulation of Carbohydrate Transport and Metabolism

A. Futile Cycles of Sugar Uptake and Efflux in E. coli and S. lactis

B. Physiological Characterization of Inducer Expulsion

C. HPr Kinase and HPr(ser)P Phosphatase in S. pyogenes

D. Properties of Bacterial Protein Kinases in S. typhirnurium

E. Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Phosphorylation and the Regulation of Carbon Metabolism

F. Evolution of Cyclic AMP and Protein Kinases as Regulatory Agents for the Control of Carbon and Energy Metabolism

7. Exogenous Induction of Certain Carbohydrate Permeases in Bacteria

A. Exogenous Induction of the Hexose Phosphate and Phosphoglycerate Permeases

B. Autogenous Induction of the Proteins of the Phosphotransferase System

C. Possible Involvement of Transport Proteins in Transcriptional Regulation

8. Permease Classification and Mechanism: Conclusions and Future Perspectives

A. Diversity of Permease Mechanisms in Living Cells

B. Classification of Carbohydrate Transport Systems in E. coli and 5. typhimurium

C. Conclusions

Bibliography

Index

