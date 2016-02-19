Mechanism and Kinetics of Addition Polymerizations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444987952, 9780080868257

Mechanism and Kinetics of Addition Polymerizations, Volume 31

1st Edition

Authors: M. Kucera
eBook ISBN: 9780080868257
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 1991
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Polymerization. 2. Monomers. 3. Initiation. 4. Active centres of polymerizations. 5. Propagation. 6. Termination. 7. Transfer. 8. Kinetics. 9. Conclusion. Index.

Description

This volume presents an up-to-date survey of knowledge concerning addition type polymerizations. It contains nine chapters, each of which covers a particular basic term. Whenever necessary, the phenomena are discussed from the viewpoint of both stationary and non-stationary state of radical, ionic (i.e. anionic and cationic) and coordination polymerization. Special attention has been paid to the propagation process. It provides not only a general overview but also information on important special cases (theoretical conditions of propagation, influence of external factors, controlled propagation, copolymerization, mechanism of various propagation types, etc.).

The book is arranged according to the basic steps in chain reactions, which is a novel approach in a monograph on this topic. It facilitates the identification of common features of various polymerization types which may appear quite different. This useful, comprehensive text should prove invaluable to all those involved in the field of macromolecular chemistry. It will also be of interest to all chemists who, beside the profound study of their own field, are looking for interdisciplinary liaison points.

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868257

Reviews

@qu:...very stimulating and well worth reading. It is recommended as reading material for all those who are actively interested and engaged in the field. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society @qu:...a very useful and essential text...should be a must edition for laboratories involved in polymerization processes. @source:Journal of Polymer Science Part B: Polymer Physics @qu:...an excellent, integrated overview of chain-growth polymerization...

...an important basic text for all polymer chemists involved in the synthesis of polymers and in the control of polymerization reactions and polymer structure. @source:Polymer News

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M. Kucera Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Institute of Macromolecular Chemistry, Brno, Czechoslovakia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.