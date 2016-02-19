Mechanics
1st Edition
Classical and Quantum
Description
Mechanics: Classical and Quantum is a 13-chapter book that begins by explaining the Lagrangian and Hamiltonian formulation of mechanics. The Hamilton-Jacobi theory, historical background of the quantum theory, and wave mechanics are then described. Subsequent chapters discuss the time-independent Schrödinger equation and some of its applications; the operators, observables, and the quantization of a physical system; the significance of expectation values; and the concept of measurement in quantum mechanics. The matrix mechanics and the "hydrogenic atom", an atom in which one electron moves under the influence of a nucleus of charge that, to a very good approximation, can be thought of as a point, are also presented. This book will be very useful to students studying this field of interest.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Lagrangian Formulation of Mechanics
1.01. The Harmonic Oscillator; A New Look at an Old Problem
1.02. A System and Its Configuration
1.03. Generalized Coordinates and Velocities
1.04. Kinetic Energy and the Generalized Momenta
1.05. Lagrange's Equations
1.06. Holonomic Constraints
1.07. Electromagnetic Applications
1.08. Hamilton's Principle
2. The Hamiltonian Formulation of Mechanics
2.01. Hamilton's Equations
2.02. The Hamiltonian as a Constant of the Motion
2.03. Hamiltonian Analysis of the Kepler Problem
2.04. Phase Space
3. Hamilton-Jacobi Theory
3.01. Canonical Transformations
3.02. Hamilton's Principal Function and the Hamilton-Jacobi Equation
3.03. Elementary Properties of Hamilton's Principal Function
3.04. Field Properties of Hamilton's Principal Function in the Context of Forced Motion
3.05. Hamilton's Principal Function and the Concept of Action
4. Waves
4.01. Waves on a String under Tension
4.02. Waves on a String under Tension and Local Restoring Force
4.03. The Superposition of Waves
4.04. Extension to Three Dimensions; Plane Waves
4.05. Quasi-Plane Waves; The Short Wavelength Limit
5. Historical Background of the Quantum Theory
5.01. Isothermal Cavity Radiation
5.02. Enumeration of Electromagnetic Modes; The Rayleigh-Jeans Result
5.03. Planck's Quantum Hypothesis
5.04. The Photoelectric Effect
5.05. Bohr's Explanation of the Hydrogen Spectrum
5.06. The Compton Effect
5.07. The de Broglie Relations and the Davisson-Germer Experiment
6. Wave Mechanics
6.01. The Two Branches of Quantum Theory
6.02. Waves and Wave Packets
6.03. The Schrödinger Equation
6.04. Interpretation of Ψ*Ψ; Normalization and Probability Current
6.05. Expectation Values
7. The Time-Independent Schrödinger Equation and Some of Its Applications
7.01. Time-independent Potential Energy Functions and Stationary Quantum States
7.02. The Rectangular Step; Transmission and Reflection
7.03. The Rectangular Barrier and Tunneling
7.04. Stationary States of the Infinite Rectangular Well
7.05. Stationary States of the Finite Rectangular Well; Bound States and Continuum States
7.06. The Particle in a Box
7.07. The One-dimensional Harmonic Oscillator
8. Operators, Observables, and the Quantization of a Physical System
8.01. General Definition of Operators; Linear Operators
8.02. The Non-commutative Algebra of Operators
8.03. Eigenfunctions and Eigenvalues; The Operators for Momentum and Position
8.04. The Association of an Operator with an Observable and the Calculation of Expectation Values
8.05. The Hamiltonian Operator and the Generalized Derivation of the Schrödinger Equation
8.06. Hermitian Operators and Expansion in Eigenfunctions
8.07. The Role of Hermitian Operators and Their Eigenfunctions in Quantum Mechanics
9. The Significance of Expectation Values
9.01. Time Derivatives of Expectation Values
9.02. Ehrenfest's Theorem
9.03. A More Precise View of the Correspondence Principle and of the Nature of Classical Mechanics
10. The Momentum Representation
10.01. Fourier Series
10.02. Fourier Transforms and Their Application to Quantum Mechanics
10.03. Extension to Three Dimensions
10.04. Eigenfunctions of Position and of Momentum
10.05. The Unforced Particle in the Momentum Representation
10.06. The Stationary State in the Momentum Representation
11. The Concept of Measurement in Quantum Mechanics
11.01. Measurements: Classical and Quantum
11.02. The Uncertainty Principle
11.03. Realization of the Minimum Uncertainty Product
12. The Hydrogenic Atom
12.01. Separation of Center-of-Mass Motion from Relative Motion
12.02. Use of Spherical Polar Coordinates in the Analysis of the Relative Motion
12.03. Spherical Harmonics
12.04. Orbital Angular Momentum Operators
12.05. Solutions of the Radial Equation; Energy Levels
12.06. The Hydrogenic Wave Functions
13. Matrix Mechanics
13.01. The Non-commutative Algebra of Matrices
13.02. Matrix Formulation of Quantum Mechanics
13.03. Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors; The Diagonalization of a Matrix
13.04. Solution of a Quantum Mechanical Problem by Matrix Methods
Appendix A. Electromagnetic Interaction Energies in Terms of Local Potentials
Appendix B. Canonicity of the Transformation Generated by Gb(qj, Pj, t)
Appendix C. Most Probable Distribution of Energy among Cavity Modes
Appendix D. Poisson Brackets
References
Selected Supplementary References
Problems
Name Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139982