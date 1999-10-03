Mechanics of Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563679, 9780857099716

Mechanics of Solids

1st Edition

Authors: Carl T. F. Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780857099716
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563679
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd October 1999
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Statics; Stress and strain; Geometrical properties of symmetrical sections; Bending stresses in beams; Beam deflections due to bending; Torsion; Complex stress and strain; Membrane theory for thin-walled circular cylinders and spheres; Energy methods; Theories of elastic failure; Thick cylinders and spheres; Buckling of struts; Unsymmetrical bending of beams; Shear stresses in bending and shear deflections; Matrix displacement method; Experimental strain analysis; References and index.

Description

This text is the primary recommendation of the UK Engineering Council Faculty of Technology to all British universities as of approved standard and quality for use as a text for the Board's own examinations. It introduces the fundamental concepts and principles of statics and stress analysis as the essential reading for first year engineering students. Worked examples from the authors experience reinforce comprehension of key concepts. Tutorial solutions with explanation in extended detail have been provided for students. Key elements include: use of free-body diagrams to help problem solving; coverage of composite materials; torsion of circular and non-circular sections; and the matrix-displacement method.

Key Features

  Introduces the fundamental concepts and principles of statistics and stress analysis and applies these concepts and principles to a large number of practical problems
  The primary recommendation of the UK Engineering Council Faculty of Technology to all British universities

Readership

Undergraduates of all branches of engineering, construction, and architecture

Details

480
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099716
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563679

About the Authors

Carl T. F. Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Portsmouth, UK

