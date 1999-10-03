Mechanics of Solids
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Statics; Stress and strain; Geometrical properties of symmetrical sections; Bending stresses in beams; Beam deflections due to bending; Torsion; Complex stress and strain; Membrane theory for thin-walled circular cylinders and spheres; Energy methods; Theories of elastic failure; Thick cylinders and spheres; Buckling of struts; Unsymmetrical bending of beams; Shear stresses in bending and shear deflections; Matrix displacement method; Experimental strain analysis; References and index.
Description
This text is the primary recommendation of the UK Engineering Council Faculty of Technology to all British universities as of approved standard and quality for use as a text for the Board's own examinations. It introduces the fundamental concepts and principles of statics and stress analysis as the essential reading for first year engineering students. Worked examples from the authors experience reinforce comprehension of key concepts. Tutorial solutions with explanation in extended detail have been provided for students. Key elements include: use of free-body diagrams to help problem solving; coverage of composite materials; torsion of circular and non-circular sections; and the matrix-displacement method.
Key Features
- Introduces the fundamental concepts and principles of statistics and stress analysis and applies these concepts and principles to a large number of practical problems
- The primary recommendation of the UK Engineering Council Faculty of Technology to all British universities
Readership
Undergraduates of all branches of engineering, construction, and architecture
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 3rd October 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099716
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563679
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Carl T. F. Ross Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Portsmouth, UK