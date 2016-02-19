Mechanics of Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080254432, 9781483299327

Mechanics of Solids

1st Edition

The Rodney Hill 60th Anniversary Volume

Editors: H. G. Hopkins M. J. Sewell
eBook ISBN: 9781483299327
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 716
Description

An important collection of review papers by internationally recognized experts on the broad area of the mechanics of solids.

Readership

Of interest to materials scientists, metallurgists, mechanical engineers and physicists.

Table of Contents

(partial) Distortions and interactions in a fast reactor core, J F W Bishop. Void growth and collapse in solids, B Budiansky et al. Surface waves in cubic elastic materials, P Chadwick & G D Smith. Universal bifurcation problems, D R J Chillingworth. Boundary value problems in plane strain plasticity, I F Collins. Aspects of the theory of dislocations, J D Eshelby. Superplasticity, J H Gittus. The theory of finite plastic deformation of crystalline solids, K S Havner. Dynamic plasticity, H G Hopkins. The mechanics of some industrial pressing, rolling and forging processes, W Johnson. Instability and the ill-posed Cauchy problem in elasticity, R J Knops. Experimental studies of plastic anisotropy in sheet metal, P B Mellor. Crystal elasticity, F Milstein. Aspects of plastic postbuckling behavior, A Needleham & V Tvergaard. Elastic deformations of rubberlike solids, R W Ogden. Elastic-plastic crack growth, J R Rice. Legendre transformations and extremum principles, M J Sewell. Deformation of ideal granular materials, A J M Spencer. Elasticity theory of composites, J R Willis. Index

Details

No. of pages:
716
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299327

About the Editor

H. G. Hopkins

Affiliations and Expertise

UMIST, UK

M. J. Sewell

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Reading, UK

