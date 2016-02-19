Mechanics of Solids
1st Edition
The Rodney Hill 60th Anniversary Volume
Description
An important collection of review papers by internationally recognized experts on the broad area of the mechanics of solids.
Readership
Of interest to materials scientists, metallurgists, mechanical engineers and physicists.
Table of Contents
(partial) Distortions and interactions in a fast reactor core, J F W Bishop. Void growth and collapse in solids, B Budiansky et al. Surface waves in cubic elastic materials, P Chadwick & G D Smith. Universal bifurcation problems, D R J Chillingworth. Boundary value problems in plane strain plasticity, I F Collins. Aspects of the theory of dislocations, J D Eshelby. Superplasticity, J H Gittus. The theory of finite plastic deformation of crystalline solids, K S Havner. Dynamic plasticity, H G Hopkins. The mechanics of some industrial pressing, rolling and forging processes, W Johnson. Instability and the ill-posed Cauchy problem in elasticity, R J Knops. Experimental studies of plastic anisotropy in sheet metal, P B Mellor. Crystal elasticity, F Milstein. Aspects of plastic postbuckling behavior, A Needleham & V Tvergaard. Elastic deformations of rubberlike solids, R W Ogden. Elastic-plastic crack growth, J R Rice. Legendre transformations and extremum principles, M J Sewell. Deformation of ideal granular materials, A J M Spencer. Elasticity theory of composites, J R Willis. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299327
About the Editor
H. G. Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
UMIST, UK
M. J. Sewell
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Reading, UK