Mechanics of Solid Polymers
1st Edition
Theory and Computational Modeling
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1: Introduction and Overview
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 What Is a Polymer?
- 1.3 Types of Polymers
- 1.4 History of Polymers
- 1.5 Polymer Manufacturing and Processing
- 1.6 Polymer Mechanics
- 1.7 Exercises
- 2: Experimental Characterization Techniques
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Mechanical Testing for Material Model Calibration
- 2.3 Mechanical Testing for Material Model Validation
- 2.4 Surface Characterization Techniques
- 2.5 Volume Characterization Techniques
- 2.6 Chemical Characterization Techniques
- 2.7 Exercises
- 3: Finite Element Analysis as an Engineering Tool
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Types of FEA
- 3.3 Review of Modeling Techniques
- 3.4 Exercises
- 4: Continuum Mechanics Foundations
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Classical Definitions of Stress and Strain
- 4.3 Large Strain Kinematics
- 4.4 Vector and Tensor Algebra
- 4.5 Deformation Gradient
- 4.6 Strain, Stretch, and Rotation
- 4.7 Rates of Deformation
- 4.8 Stress Tensors
- 4.9 Balance Laws and Field Equations
- 4.10 Energy Balance and Stress Power
- 4.11 Constitutive Equations
- 4.12 Observer Transformation
- 4.13 Material Symmetry
- 4.14 List of Symbols
- 4.15 Exercises
- 5: Elasticity/Hyperelasticity
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Linear Elasticity
- 5.3 Isotropic Hyperelasticity
- 5.4 Summary of Predictive Capabilities of Isotropic Hyperelastic Models
- 5.5 Anisotropic Hyperelasticity
- 5.6 Hyperelastic Foam Models
- 5.7 Mullins Effect Models
- 5.8 Use of Hyperelasticity in Polymer Modeling
- 5.9 Hyperelastic Code Examples
- 5.10 Exercises
- 6: Linear Viscoelasticity
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Small Strain Linear Viscoelasticity
- 6.3 Large Strain Linear Viscoelasticity
- 6.4 Creep Compliance Behavior
- 6.5 Differential Form of Linear Viscoelasticity
- 6.6 The Use of Shift Functions to Generalize Linear Viscoelasticity Theory
- 6.7 Use of Linear Viscoelasticity in Polymer Modeling
- 6.8 Exercises
- 7: Plasticity Models
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 J2-Plasticity with Isotropic Hardening
- 7.3 Plasticity with Kinematic Hardening
- 7.4 Johnson-Cook Plasticity
- 7.5 Drucker Prager Plasticity
- 7.6 Use of Plasticity Models in Polymer Modeling
- 7.7 Exercises
- 8: Viscoplasticity Models
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Bergström-Boyce Model
- 8.3 Arruda-Boyce Model
- 8.4 Dual Network Fluoropolymer Model
- 8.5 Hybrid Model
- 8.6 Three Network Model
- 8.7 Parallel Network Model
- 8.8 Use of Viscoplasticity in Polymer Modeling
- 8.9 Python Code Examples
- 8.10 Exercises
- 9: Determination of Material Parameters from Experimental Data
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Mathematics of Material Parameter Determination
- 9.3 Initial Guess of the Material Parameters
- 9.4 Error Measurement Functions
- 9.5 Algorithms for Parameter Extraction
- 9.6 Exercises
- 10: User Material Subroutines
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Abaqus/Explicit VUMAT for the Neo-Hookean Model
- 10.3 Abaqus/Implicit UMAT for the Neo-Hookean Model
- 11: Material Modeling Case Studies
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Acrylate-Butadiene Rubber
- 11.3 Chloroprene Rubber
- 11.4 Nitrile Rubber
- 11.5 Santoprene
- 11.6 High-Density Polyethylene
- 11.7 Polytetrafluoroethylene
- 11.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 11.9 Polyether Ether Ketone
- 11.10 Exercises
- Index
Description
Very few polymer mechanics problems are solved with only pen and paper today, and virtually all academic research and industrial work relies heavily on finite element simulations and specialized computer software. Introducing and demonstrating the utility of computational tools and simulations, Mechanics of Solid Polymers provides a modern view of how solid polymers behave, how they can be experimentally characterized, and how to predict their behavior in different load environments.
Reflecting the significant progress made in the understanding of polymer behaviour over the last two decades, this book will discuss recent developments and compare them to classical theories. The book shows how best to make use of commercially available finite element software to solve polymer mechanics problems, introducing readers to the current state of the art in predicting failure using a combination of experiment and computational techniques. Case studies and example Matlab code are also included.
As industry and academia are increasingly reliant on advanced computational mechanics software to implement sophisticated constitutive models – and authoritative information is hard to find in one place - this book provides engineers with what they need to know to make best use of the technology available.
Key Features
- Helps professionals deploy the latest experimental polymer testing methods to assess suitability for applications
- Discusses material models for different polymer types
- Shows how to best make use of available finite element software to model polymer behaviour, and includes case studies and example code to help engineers and researchers apply it to their work
Readership
Professional polymer engineers. Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in mechanical engineering, materials science, and bioengineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 25th June 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323322966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323311502
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jorgen Bergstrom Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Engineer, Veryst Engineering LLC, Needham Heights, MA, USA