Mechanics of Offshore Pipelines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080467320, 9780080551401

Mechanics of Offshore Pipelines

1st Edition

Volume 1 Buckling and Collapse

Authors: Stelios Kyriakides Edmundo Corona
eBook ISBN: 9780080551401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080467320
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd June 2007
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
85.00
59.50
59.50
59.50
68.00
59.50
59.50
68.00
11100.00
8325.00
7770.00
8325.00
8880.00
8325.00
8325.00
8880.00
124.54
87.18
87.18
87.18
99.63
87.18
87.18
99.63
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
91.95
64.36
64.36
64.36
73.56
64.36
64.36
73.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
88.95
62.27
62.27
62.27
71.16
62.27
62.27
71.16
109.00
76.30
76.30
76.30
87.20
76.30
76.30
87.20
116.00
81.20
81.20
81.20
92.80
81.20
81.20
92.80
71.00
49.70
49.70
49.70
56.80
49.70
49.70
56.80
11100.00
8325.00
7770.00
8325.00
8880.00
8325.00
8325.00
8880.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offshore oil and gas production was conducted throughout the entire 20th century, but the industry’s modern importance and vibrancy did not start until the early 1970s, when the North Sea became a major producer. Since then, the expansion of the offshore oil industry has been continuous and rapid. Pipelines, and more generally long tubular structures, are major oil and gas industry tools used in exploration, drilling, production, and transmission. Installing and operating tubular structures in deep waters places unique demands on them. Technical challenges within the field have spawned significant research and development efforts in a broad range of areas. Volume I addresses problems of buckling and collapse of long inelastic cylinders under various loads encountered in the offshore arena. Several of the solutions are also directly applicable to land pipelines. The approach of Mechanics of Offshore Pipelines is problem oriented. The background of each problem and scenario are first outlined and each discussion finishes with design recommendations.

Key Features

  • New and classical problems addressed - investigated through a combination of experiments and analysis
  • Each chapter deals with a specific mechanical problem that is analyzed independently
  • The fundamental nature of the problems makes them also applicable to other fields, including tubular components in nuclear reactors and power plants, aerospace structures, automotive and civil engineering structures, naval vehicles and structures

Readership

Aimed at the practicing professional, but can also serve as a graduate level text for inelastic design of tubular structures. Entry-level graduate school background in nonlinear structural and solid mechanics, and working knowledge of issues in structural stability and numerical methods should make going through the analytical developments easier.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Offshore facilities and pipeline installation methods
Chapter 3: Pipe and tube manufacturing processes
Chapter 4: Buckling and collapse under external pressure
Chapter 5: Collapse of UOE pipe under external pressure
Chapter 6: Collapse of dented pipes under external pressure
Chapter 7: Buckling and collapse under combined external pressure and tension
Chapter 8: Inelastic response, buckling and collapse under pure bending
Chapter 9: Buckling and collapse under combined bending and external pressure
Chapter 10: Inelastic response under combined bending and tension
Chapter 11: Plastic buckling and collapse under axial compression
Chapter 12: Combined internal pressure and axial compression
Chapter 13: Elements of plasticity theory
Appendix A: Mechanical testing
Appendix B: Plastic anisotropy in tubes
Appendix C: The Ramberg-Osgood stress-strain fit
Appendix D: Sanders' circular cylindrical shell equations
Appendix E: Stress-strain fitting for the Dafalias-Popov model
Appendix F: Stress-strain fitting for the Tseng-Lee model

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080551401
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080467320

About the Author

Stelios Kyriakides

Stelios Kyriakides is currently the John Webb Jennings Chair in Engineering and Professor n Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics for the University of Texas at Austin. He is also the Director of the Research Center for Mechanics of Solids, Structures, and Materials at UT. Stelios has had over 35 years involvement with the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry world-wide. Previously, he was a Visiting Scholar at Harvard and California Institute of Technology. He earned a B.Sc. (1st Class Honors) in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Bristol, a MS and PhD, both in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology. He is active in many journals including Elsevier's Applied Ocean Research and the International Journal of Solids and Structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

John Webb Jennings Chair in Engineering, Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, The University of Texas at Austin, USA

Edmundo Corona

Edmundo Corona currently works at the Sandia National Laboratories, researching structural and solid mechanics for more than 30 years. He has conducted research in the areas of elastic-plastic buckling and failure of various structural members ranging from structural shapes to beverage containers. Previously, he has collaborated with NASA Langley on investigations of buckling of flat plates that contain cracks. He has contributed and authored on many journals including Elsevier's International Journal of Solids and Structures. Edmundo earned a BS in Aerospace Engineering, a MS in Engineering Mechanics, and a PhD in Engineering Mechanics, all from the University of Texas at Austin.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sandia National Laboratories, New Mexico, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.