Mechanics of Offshore Pipelines, Volume 2
1st Edition
Buckle Propagation and Arrest
Description
Mechanics of Offshore Pipelines: Volume 2: Buckle Propagation and Arrest explains various aspects of buckle propagation, including inspection, the installation of key equipment, and maintenance and mitigation. In addition, chapters cover design recommendations for buckle propagation avoidance, manufacturer guides to prevent buckling, a review of the application of arrestors to apply for pipe buckling propagation, and an explanation on how to extend the service life of the pipes that are most vulnerable to buckling. Rounding out with case studies and supportive experimental data, this book explains all the detailed elements and practical solutions for today’s offshore pipeline projects.
Key Features
- Helps readers understand the severity of pipeline buckling, along with its factors and causes
- Teaches how to assess propagation pressures and collapse pressure for risk of pipe failure through practical examples and case studies
- Includes current standard approaches on how to identify pipe failures due to buckling propagation and how to adopt the most optimized arrestor type
Readership
Pipeline engineers; offshore engineers; petroleum engineers; pipeline designers; mechanical engineers; graduate-level petroleum engineers; graduate-level mechanical engineers; practicing engineers in pipeline maintenance and inspection
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Buckle Propagation in Offshore Pipelines and its Arrests
2 On the Propagation Pressure of Pipelines
3. Propagation Pressure Under Tension
4. Buckle Propagation in Confined Tubes and Liners
5. Buckle Propagation in Pipe-in-Pipe Systems
6. Dynamic Buckle Propagation
7. Quasi-Static and Dynamic Buckle Arrest
8. Integral Buckle Arrestors
9. Dynamic Performance of Integral Buckle Arrestors
10. Slip-On and Clamped Buckle Arrestors
11. Internal Ring Buckle Arrestors
12. Spiral Buckle Arrestors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170144
About the Author
Stelios Kyriakides
Stelios Kyriakides is currently the John Webb Jennings Chair in Engineering and Professor n Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics for the University of Texas at Austin. He is also the Director of the Research Center for Mechanics of Solids, Structures, and Materials at UT. Stelios has had over 35 years involvement with the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry world-wide. Previously, he was a Visiting Scholar at Harvard and California Institute of Technology. He earned a B.Sc. (1st Class Honors) in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Bristol, a MS and PhD, both in Aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology. He is active in many journals including Elsevier's Applied Ocean Research and the International Journal of Solids and Structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Webb Jennings Chair in Engineering, Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, The University of Texas at Austin, USA
Liang-Hai Lee
Liang-Hai Lee is currently a Principal Specialist with Genesis/Technip specializing in solid mechanics, computational mechanics, and design of buckle arrestors. Previously, he was a Post-doc fellow and Teaching Assistant at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of ASME, active in journals including Elsevier's Engineering Structures and International Journal of Solids and Structures. He earned a MS in Structural Engineering from Chung Hua University in Taiwan, and a PhD in Engineering Mechanics from the University of Texas in Austin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Specialist, Genesis/Technip, USA