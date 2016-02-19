Mechanics of Materials
2nd Edition
An Introduction to the Mechanics of Elastic and Plastic Deformation of Solids and Structural Components
Authors: E. J. Hearn
eBook ISBN: 9781483105543
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 542
Description
Mechanics of Materials, Second Edition, Volume 2 presents discussions and worked examples of the behavior of solid bodies under load. The book covers the components and their respective mechanical behavior. The coverage of the text includes components such cylinders, struts, and diaphragms. The book covers the methods for analyzing experimental stress; torsion of non-circular and thin-walled sections; and strains beyond the elastic limit. Fatigue, creep, and fracture are also discussed. The text will be of great use to undergraduate and practitioners of various engineering braches, such as materials engineering and structural engineering.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
Introduction
Notation
16 Unsymmetrical Bending
Summary
Introduction
16.1 Product Second Moment of Area
16.2 Principal Second Moments of Area
16.3 Mohr's Circle of Second Moments of Area
16.4 Land's Circle of Second Moments of Area
16.5 Rotation of Axes: Determination of Moments of Area in Terms of the Principal Values
16.6 The Ellipse of Second Moments of Area
16.7 Momental Ellipse
16.8 Stress Determination
16.9 Alternative Procedure for Stress Determination
16.10 Alternative Procedure Using the Momental Ellipse
16.11 Deflections
Examples
Problems
17 Struts
Summary
Introduction
17.1 Euler's Theory
17.2 Equivalent Strut Length
17.3 Comparison of Euler Theory with Experimental Results
17.4 Euler "Validity Limit"
17.5 Rankine or Rankine—Gordon Formula
17.6 Perry—Robertson Formula
17.7 British Standard Procedure (BS 449)
17.8 Struts with Initial Curvature
17.9 Struts with Eccentric Load
17.10 Laterally Loaded Struts
17.11 Alternative Procedure for Any Strut-Loading Condition
17.12 Struts with Unsymmetrical Cross-Sections
Examples
Problems
18 Strains Beyond the Elastic Limit
Summary
Introduction
18.1 Plastic Bending of Rectangular-Sectioned Beams
18.2 Shape Factor — Symmetrical Section
18.3 Application to I-Section Beams
18.4 Partially Plastic Bending of Unsymmetrical Sections
18.5 Shape Factor — Unsymmetrical Section
18.6 Deflection of Partially Plastic Beams
18.7 Length of Yielded Area in Beams
18.8 Collapse Loads — Plastic Limit Design
18.9 Residual Stresses after Yielding: Elastic Perfectly Plastic Material
18.10 Torsion of Shafts beyond the Elastic Limit — Plastic Torsion
18.11 Angles of Twist of Shafts Strained beyond the Elastic Limit
18.12 Plastic Torsion of Hollow Tubes
18.13 Plastic Torsion of Case-Hardened Shafts
18.14 Residual Stresses after Yield in Torsion
18.15 Plastic Bending and Torsion of Strain-Hardening Materials
(a) Inelastic Bending
(b) Inelastic Torsion
18.16 Residual Stresses — Strain-Hardening Materials
18.17 Influence of Residual Stresses on Bending and Torsional Strengths
18.18 Plastic Yielding in the Eccentric Loading of Rectangular Section
18.19 Plastic Yielding and Residual Stresses under Axial Loading with Stress Concentrations
18.20 Plastic Yielding of Axially Symmetric Components
(a) Thick Cylinders — Collapse Pressure
(b) Thick Cylinders— "Auto Frettage"
(c) Rotating Discs
Examples
Problems
19 Rings, Discs and Cylinders Subjected to Rotation and Thermal Gradients
Summary
19.1 Thin Rotating Ring or Cylinder
19.2 Rotating Solid Disc
19.3 Rotating Disc with a Central Hole
19.4 Rotating Thick Cylinders or Solid Shafts
19.5 Rotating Disc of Uniform Strength
19.6 Combined Rotational and Thermal Stresses in Uniform Discs and Thick Cylinders
Examples
Problems
20 Torsion of Non-Circular and Thin-Walled Sections
Summary
20.1 Rectangular Sections
20.2 Narrow Rectangular Sections
20.3 Thin-Walled Open Sections
20.4 Thin-Walled Split Tube
20.5 Other Solid (non-Tubular) Shafts
20.6 Thin-Walled Closed Tubes of non-Circular Section (Bredt—Batho Theory)
20.7 Use of "Equivalent J" for Torsion of non-Circular Sections
20.8 Thin-Walled Cellular Sections
20.9 Torsion of Thin-Walled Stiffened Sections
20.10 Membrane Analogy
20.11 Effect of Warping of Open Sections
Examples
Problems
21 Experimental Stress Analysis
Introduction
21.1 Brittle Lacquers
21.2 Strain Gauges
21.3 Unbalanced Bridge Circuit
21.4 Null Balance or Balanced Bridge Circuit
21.5 Gauge Construction
21.6 Gauge Selection
21.7 Temperature Compensation
21.8 Installation Procedure
21.9 Basic Measurement Systems
21.10 D.C. and A.C. Systems
21.11 Other Types of Strain Gauge
21.12 Photo-elasticity
21.13 Plane Polarized Light — Basic Polariscope Arrangements
21.14 Temporary Birefringence
21.15 Production of Fringe Patterns
21.16 Interpretation of Fringe Patterns
21.17 Calibration
21.18 Fractional Fringe Order Determination — Compensation Techniques
21.19 Isoclinics — Circular Polarization
21.20 Stress Separation Procedures
21.21 Three-Dimensional Photo-elasticity
21.22 Reflective Coating Technique
21.23 Other Methods of Strain Measurement
Bibliography
22 Circular Plates and Diaphragms
Summary
A. Circular Plates
22.1 Stresses
22.2 Bending Moments
22.3 General Equation for Slope and Deflection
22.4 General Case of a Circular Plate or Diaphragm Subjected to Combined Uniformly Distributed Load q (Pressure) and Central Concentrated Load F
22.5 Uniformly Loaded Circular Plate with Edges Clamped
22.6 Uniformly Loaded Circular Plate with Edges Freely Supported
22.7 Circular Plate with Central Concentrated Load F and Edges Clamped
22.8 Circular Plate with Central Concentrated Load F and Edges Freely Supported
22.9 Circular Plate Subjected to a Load F Distributed Round a Circle
22.10 Application to the Loading of Annular Rings
22.11 Summary of End Conditions
22.12 Stress Distributions in Circular Plates and Diaphragms Subjected to Lateral Pressures
22.13 Discussion of Results — Limitations of Theory
22.14 Other Loading Cases of Practical Importance
B. Bending of Rectangular Plates
22.15 Rectangular Plates with Simply Supported Edges Carrying Uniformly Distributed Loads
22.16 Rectangular Plates with Clamped Edges Carrying Uniformly Distributed Loads
Examples
Problems
23 Introduction to Advanced Elasticity Theory
23.1 Types of Stress
23.2 The Cartesian Stress Components: Notation and Sign Convention
23.2.1 Sign Conventions
23.3 The State of Stress at a Point
23.4 Direct, Shear and Resultant Stresses on an Oblique Plane
23.4.1 Line of Action of Resultant Stress
23.4.2 Line of Action of Normal Stress
23.4.3 Line of Action of Shear Stress
23.4.4 Shear Stress in Any other Direction on the Plane
23.5 Principal Stresses and Strains in Three-Dimensions — Mohr's Circle Representation
23.6 Graphical Determination of Direction of Shear Stress Tn on an Inclined Plane
23.7 The Combined Mohr Diagram for Three-Dimensional Stress and Strain Systems
23.8 Application of the Combined Circle to Two-Dimensional Stress Systems
23.9 Graphical Construction for the State of Stress at a Point
23.10 Construction for the State of Strain on a General Strain Plane
23.11 State of Stress — Tensor Notation
23.12 The Stress Equations of Equilibrium
23.13 Principal Stresses in a Three-Dimensional Cartesian Stress System
23.13.1 Solution of Cubic Equations
23.14 Stress Invariants — Eigen Values and Eigen Vectors
23.15 Stress Invariants
23.16 Reduced Stresses
23.17 Strain Invariants
23.18 Alternative Procedure for Determination of Principal Stresses
23.18.1 Evaluation of Direction Cosines for Principal Stresses
23.19 Octahedral Planes and Stresses
23.20 Deviatoric Stresses
23.21 Deviatoric Strains
23.22 Plane Stress and Plane Strain
23.22.1 Plane Stress
23.22.2 Plane Strain
23.23 The Stress Strain Relations
23.24 The Strain—Displacement Relationships
23.25 The Strain Equations of Transformation
23.26 Compatibility
23.27 The Stress Function Concept
23.27.1 Forms of Airy Stress Function in Cartesian Coordinates
23.27.2 Case 1 - Bending of a Simply Supported Beam by a Uniformly Distributed Loading
23.27.3 The Use of Polar Coordinates in Two Dimensions
23.27.4 Forms of Stress Function in Polar Coordinates
23.27.5 Case 2 - Axi-Symmetric Case: Solid Shaft and Thick Cylinder Radially Loaded with Uniform Pressure
23.27.6 Case 3 - The Pure Bending of a Rectangular Section Curved Beam
23.27.7 Case 4 - Asymmetric Case n = 1. Shear Loading of a Circular Arc Cantilever Beam
23.27.8 Case 5 - The Asymmetric Cases n ≥ 2 — Stress Concentration at a Circular Hole in a Tension Field
23.27.9 Other Useful Solutions of the Biharmonic Equation
Examples
Problems
24 Miscellaneous Topics
24.1 Bending of Beams with Initial Curvature
24.2 Bending of Wide Beams
24.3 General Expression for Stresses in Thin-Walled Shells Subjected to Pressure or Self-Weight
24.4 Bending Stresses at Discontinuities in Thin Shells
24.5 Viscoelasticity
24.6 Introduction to the Finite Element Method
24.6.1 Applicability of the Finite Element Method (F.E.M.)
24.6.2 Boundary Value Problems
24.6.3 Formulation of the F.E.M.
24.6.4 The Displacement Method
24.6.5 The F.E.M. Applied to a Continuum
24.6.6 General Procedure of the F.E.M.
References
Examples
Problems
25 Contact Stress; Residual Stress and Stress Concentrations
Summary
25.1 Contact Stresses
Introduction
25.1.1 General Case of Contact between Two Curved Surfaces
25.1.2 Special Case 1 - Contact of Parallel Cylinders
25.1.3 Combined Normal and Tangential Loading
25.1.4 Special Case 2 - Contacting Spheres
25.1.5 Design Considerations
25.1.6 Contact Loading of Gear Teeth
25.1.7 Contact Stresses in Spur and Helical Gearing
25.1.8 Bearing Failures
25.2 Residual Stresses
Introduction
25.2.1 Reasons for Residual Stresses
25.2.2 The Influence of Residual Stress on Failure
25.2.3 Measurement of Residual Stresses
25.2.4 Summary of the Principal Effects of Residual Stress
25.3 Stress Concentrations
Introduction
25.3.1 Evaluation of Stress Concentration Factors
25.3.2 St. Versant's Principle
25.3.3 Theoretical Considerations of Stress Concentrations due to Concentrated Loads
25.3.4 Fatigue Stress Concentration Factor
25.3.5 Notch Sensitivity
25.3.6 Strain Concentration — Neuber's Rule
25.3.7 Designing to Reduce Stress Concentration
25.3.8 Use of Stress Concentration Factors with Yield Criteria
25.3.9 Design Procedure
References
Examples
Problems
26 Fatigue, Creep and Fracture
Summary
26.1 Fatigue
Introduction
26.1.1 The S/N Curve
26.1.2 P/S/N Curves
26.1.3 Effect of Mean Stress
26.1.4 Effect of Stress Concentration
26.1.5 Cumulative Damage
26.1.6 Cyclic Stress-Strain
26.1.7 Combating Fatigue
26.1.8 Slip Bands and Fatigue
26.2 Creep
Introduction
26.2.1 The Creep Test
26.2.2 Presentation of Creep Data
26.2.3 The Stress—Rupture Test
26.2.4 Parameter Methods
26.2.5 Stress Relaxation
26.2.6 Creep-Resistant Alloys
26.3 Fracture Mechanics
Introduction
26.3.1 Energy Variation in Cracked Bodies
26.3.2 Linear Elastic Fracture Mechanics (L.E.F.M.)
26.3.3 Elastic Plastic Fracture Mechanics (E.P.F.M.)
26.3.4 Fracture Toughness
26.3.5 Plane Strain and Plane Stress Fracture Modes
26.3.6 General Yielding Fracture Mechanics
26.3.7 Fatigue Crack Growth
26.3.8 Crack Tip Plasticity under Fatigue Loading
26.3.9 Measurement of Fatigue Crack Growth
References
Examples
Problems
Appendix 1. Typical Mechanical and Physical Properties for Engineering Materials
Appendix 2. Typical Mechanical Properties of Non-Metals
Appendix 3. Other Properties of Non-Metals
Index
