Mechanics of Material Behavior, Volume 6
1st Edition
The Daniel C. Drucker Anniversary Volume
Daniel C. Drucker
Technical Publications of Daniel C. Drucker
Anistropic Plasticity of Plane-Isotropic Sheets
Soil Mechanics, Plasticity and Landslides
Restrictions on Quasi-Statically Moving Surfaces of Strong Discontinuity in Elastic-Plastic Solids
Temperature Measurements During the Formation of Shear Bands in a Structural Steel
Thermoplasticity of Undirectional Metal Matrix Composites
The Prediction of Large Permanent Deformations in Rigid-Plastic Impulsively Loaded Frames
Dynamic Analysis of Elastic-Plastic Structures by Mode-Superposition and Equivalent Plastic Loads
Simple Examples of Complex Phenomena in Plasticity
Aspects of Damage to Building from Uncased Explosives
On Brittle Fracture of a Thin Plastic Interlayer in Creep Conditions
Dynamic Loading of Fiber-Reinforced Beams
Limit Concepts and High Temperature Design
Finite Deformation Effects in Elastic-Plastic Analysis
Experimental Evaluation of the Overall Anistropic Material Response at Continuous Damage
On the Unified Framework Provided by Mathematical Programming to Plasticity
Estimates for the Constitutive Moduli of Ductile Materials Containing a Small Volume Fraction of Voids or Inclusions
Some Remarks on Rate-Dependent Plasticity
Shear Flow of Kinematically Hardening Rigid-Plastic Materials
Yield Surfaces in the Stress-Temperature Space Generated by Thermal Loading
Note on the Mindlin Problem
Rigid-Plastic and Simplified Elastic-Plastic Solutions for Dynamically Side-Loaded Frames
Fracture Mechanics for Delamination Problems in Composite Materials
Description
Studies in Applied Mechanics, Volume 6: Mechanics of Material Behavior provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanics of material behavior. This book discusses the theory of plasticity and its application to the design of engineering components and structures.
Organized into 24 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of material stability, which provided a unified approach for the derivation of stress–strain relations for the plastic behavior of metals. This text then examines the general equation for the plane-stress condition of orthotropic sheet material that is isotropic in its plane. Other chapters consider the developments in plasticity as applied to soil mechanics, with emphasis on applications to earthquake-induced landslide problems. This book discusses as well the restrictions on a hypothesized quasi-statically propagating planar surface. The final chapter deals with the effects of fiber orientation, delamination length, and ply thickness on the interlaminar fracture.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers.
@qu:The editors of this book are to be congratulated for producing a strong anniversary volume which befits the outstanding and fundamental contributions made by D.C. Drucker to the theory of plasticity and its applications to structural analysis and design. The book provides not only a contemporary overview of the fields Drucker helped to create but also an insight into current interest in these areas. @source:Applied Mechanics Reviews