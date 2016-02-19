Mechanics of Material Behavior, Volume 6

Studies in Applied Mechanics, Volume 6: Mechanics of Material Behavior provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanics of material behavior. This book discusses the theory of plasticity and its application to the design of engineering components and structures.

Organized into 24 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of material stability, which provided a unified approach for the derivation of stress–strain relations for the plastic behavior of metals. This text then examines the general equation for the plane-stress condition of orthotropic sheet material that is isotropic in its plane. Other chapters consider the developments in plasticity as applied to soil mechanics, with emphasis on applications to earthquake-induced landslide problems. This book discusses as well the restrictions on a hypothesized quasi-statically propagating planar surface. The final chapter deals with the effects of fiber orientation, delamination length, and ply thickness on the interlaminar fracture.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers.