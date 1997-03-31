Mechanics of Hydraulic Fracturing
1st Edition
Description
This book examines the underlying mechanics of creating a fracture from vertical or deviated wellbores and the propagation of a hydraulic fracture in the reservoir.
Table of Contents
Featuring a wellbore and 2D fracture models. Three dimensional fracture model. Proppant transport in a 3D fracture. Deviated wellbores. Link-up of mini-fractures from perforated holes. Turning of fracture from a deviated wellbore. Experimental studies. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 31st March 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884154747
About the Author
Ching H. Yew
Affiliations and Expertise
A Consulting Engineer who specializes in the areas of hydraulic fracturing, directional drillings and coiled tubing mechanics and was a former Professor of Engineering Mechanics with the University of Texas at Austin.
Reviews
...succeeds to combine, in a brief manner, most of the available information on the subject....a valuable reference for graduate students and research engineers. (Applied Mechanics Review)