Mechanics of Hydraulic Fracturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884154747, 9780080536064

Mechanics of Hydraulic Fracturing

1st Edition

Authors: Ching H. Yew Ching H. Yew
eBook ISBN: 9780080536064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884154747
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 31st March 1997
Page Count: 182
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
15800.00
13430.00
185.00
157.25
149.00
126.65
195.00
165.75
120.00
102.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book examines the underlying mechanics of creating a fracture from vertical or deviated wellbores and the propagation of a hydraulic fracture in the reservoir.

Table of Contents

Featuring a wellbore and 2D fracture models. Three dimensional fracture model. Proppant transport in a 3D fracture. Deviated wellbores. Link-up of mini-fractures from perforated holes. Turning of fracture from a deviated wellbore. Experimental studies. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080536064
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884154747

About the Author

Ching H. Yew

Affiliations and Expertise

A Consulting Engineer who specializes in the areas of hydraulic fracturing, directional drillings and coiled tubing mechanics and was a former Professor of Engineering Mechanics with the University of Texas at Austin.

Ching H. Yew

Affiliations and Expertise

A Consulting Engineer who specializes in the areas of hydraulic fracturing, directional drillings and coiled tubing mechanics and was a former Professor of Engineering Mechanics with the University of Texas at Austin.

Reviews

...succeeds to combine, in a brief manner, most of the available information on the subject....a valuable reference for graduate students and research engineers. (Applied Mechanics Review)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.