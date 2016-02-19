Mechanics of Granular Materials, Volume 7
1st Edition
New Models and Constitutive Relations
Preface
List of Participants
List of Observers
Stress and Fabric in Granular Masses
Fundamental Quantities in the Graph Approach to Granular Materials
Experimental Microchemical Evaluation of the Strength of Granular Materials: Effects of Particle Rolling
Induced Anisotropy in Assembles of Oval Cross-Sectional Rods in Biaxial Compression
The Significance of the Fabric Tensor in the Deformation Behavior of Saturated Sand in Cyclic Shearing
Cyclic Behavior of Sand During Rotation of Principal Stress Axes
Discussion on Yield Loci for Sands
A Simple Procedure to Predict Pore-Pressure-Rise of Saturated Granular Solis During Earthquakes
A Stress-Strain Model for Granular Materials Considering the Mechanism of Fabric Change
A Generalized Relationship Between the Stress and the Dilatancy in Granular Materials
Constitutive Equations of Granular Materials
Modeling of Microscopic Mechanisms in Granular Material
New Discrete Models and their Application to Mechanism of Granular Materials
Frequency Distribution of Voids in Randomly Packed Monogranular Layers
The Entropy of Granular Materials in Shearing Deformations
An effective Stress Principle for Partially Saturated Granular Media
Discussion on the Transmission of the Particle Bulk Density Generated in a Powder Layer
Generation of Fine Dust via Compaction of Granular Materials
Mechanical Properties of Ideal Granular Materials
Kinematically Determined Axially Symmetric Deformations of Granular Materials
Consequences of a Theory for Flowing Granular Materials
Granular Flows Down Rough Inclines - Review and Extension
Rapid Plane flow of Granular Materials Down a Chute
Rapid Shear Flow of Densenly Packed Granular Solids
Simulation of Granular Flow
Computer Simulation of Shear Flows of Granular Material
Particle-Dynamics Calculations of Shear Flow
Macroscopic Phase Transitions in Two-Dimensional Granular Materials
Kinematic Waves in Vertical Sand Columns
Nonlinear Instabilities in Fluidized Beds
Studies in Applied Mechanics, Volume 7: Mechanics of Granular Materials: New Models and Constitutive Relations provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanics of granular materials. This book presents the theoretical and experimental studies of quasi-static deformations of granular materials.
Organized into 30 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the results on the description of a macroscopic stress measure and measures of the fabric of granular masses that support external loads through frictional contact. This text then introduces some quantities for the macroscopic description of mechanical and graphical characteristics of granular materials. Other chapters consider particle rolling, which appears to be a major microscopic deformation mechanism when interparticle friction is large. This book discusses as well the stress-induced anisotropy of granular materials that have initially strong anisotropic fabric. The final chapter deals with the interpretation of linear instabilities of voidage disturbances in fluidized beds.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, theoreticians, and experimentalists.
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
1st January 1983
- 1st January 1983
North Holland
- North Holland
9781483289816
- 9781483289816
@qu:...contains much that will be of interest to research workers who are studying, either experimentally or theoretically, the stress-strain behaviour of granular materials. @source:The Institution of Civil Engineers