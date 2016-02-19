Mechanics of Granular Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421920, 9781483289816

Mechanics of Granular Materials, Volume 7

1st Edition

New Models and Constitutive Relations

Editors: James T. Jenkins M. Satake
eBook ISBN: 9781483289816
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Table of Contents


Preface

List of Participants

List of Observers

Stress and Fabric in Granular Masses

Fundamental Quantities in the Graph Approach to Granular Materials

Experimental Microchemical Evaluation of the Strength of Granular Materials: Effects of Particle Rolling

Induced Anisotropy in Assembles of Oval Cross-Sectional Rods in Biaxial Compression

The Significance of the Fabric Tensor in the Deformation Behavior of Saturated Sand in Cyclic Shearing

Cyclic Behavior of Sand During Rotation of Principal Stress Axes

Discussion on Yield Loci for Sands

A Simple Procedure to Predict Pore-Pressure-Rise of Saturated Granular Solis During Earthquakes

A Stress-Strain Model for Granular Materials Considering the Mechanism of Fabric Change

A Generalized Relationship Between the Stress and the Dilatancy in Granular Materials

Constitutive Equations of Granular Materials

Modeling of Microscopic Mechanisms in Granular Material

New Discrete Models and their Application to Mechanism of Granular Materials

Frequency Distribution of Voids in Randomly Packed Monogranular Layers

The Entropy of Granular Materials in Shearing Deformations

An effective Stress Principle for Partially Saturated Granular Media

Discussion on the Transmission of the Particle Bulk Density Generated in a Powder Layer

Generation of Fine Dust via Compaction of Granular Materials

Mechanical Properties of Ideal Granular Materials

Kinematically Determined Axially Symmetric Deformations of Granular Materials

Consequences of a Theory for Flowing Granular Materials

Granular Flows Down Rough Inclines - Review and Extension

Rapid Plane flow of Granular Materials Down a Chute

Rapid Shear Flow of Densenly Packed Granular Solids

Simulation of Granular Flow

Computer Simulation of Shear Flows of Granular Material

Particle-Dynamics Calculations of Shear Flow

Macroscopic Phase Transitions in Two-Dimensional Granular Materials

Kinematic Waves in Vertical Sand Columns

Nonlinear Instabilities in Fluidized Beds


Description

Studies in Applied Mechanics, Volume 7: Mechanics of Granular Materials: New Models and Constitutive Relations provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanics of granular materials. This book presents the theoretical and experimental studies of quasi-static deformations of granular materials.

Organized into 30 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the results on the description of a macroscopic stress measure and measures of the fabric of granular masses that support external loads through frictional contact. This text then introduces some quantities for the macroscopic description of mechanical and graphical characteristics of granular materials. Other chapters consider particle rolling, which appears to be a major microscopic deformation mechanism when interparticle friction is large. This book discusses as well the stress-induced anisotropy of granular materials that have initially strong anisotropic fabric. The final chapter deals with the interpretation of linear instabilities of voidage disturbances in fluidized beds.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, theoreticians, and experimentalists.

Reviews

@qu:...contains much that will be of interest to research workers who are studying, either experimentally or theoretically, the stress-strain behaviour of granular materials. @source:The Institution of Civil Engineers

About the Editors

James T. Jenkins Editor

M. Satake Editor

