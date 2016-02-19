Mechanics of Granular Materials, Volume 7

Studies in Applied Mechanics, Volume 7: Mechanics of Granular Materials: New Models and Constitutive Relations provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the mechanics of granular materials. This book presents the theoretical and experimental studies of quasi-static deformations of granular materials.

Organized into 30 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the results on the description of a macroscopic stress measure and measures of the fabric of granular masses that support external loads through frictional contact. This text then introduces some quantities for the macroscopic description of mechanical and graphical characteristics of granular materials. Other chapters consider particle rolling, which appears to be a major microscopic deformation mechanism when interparticle friction is large. This book discusses as well the stress-induced anisotropy of granular materials that have initially strong anisotropic fabric. The final chapter deals with the interpretation of linear instabilities of voidage disturbances in fluidized beds.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, theoreticians, and experimentalists.