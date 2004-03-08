Mechanics of Fluid-Saturated Rocks, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword; Preface; Fundamentals of Poromechanics; Mechanical Compaction; Compaction by Intergranular Pressure Solution; Damage and Rock Physical Properties; Localization: Shear Bands and Compaction Bands; Fluid Transport in Deforming Rocks; Fluid Flow in Fractured Rocks.
Description
Mechanics of Fluid Saturated Rocks presents a current and comprehensive report on this emerging field that bridges the areas of geology and mechanics. It is of direct interest to a wide spectrum of earth scientists and engineers who are concerned with upper-crust mechanics and fluid movements, the most important fluids being oil and water.
This authoritative book is the result of a collaborative effort between scientists in academic institutions and industry. It examines important issues such as subsidence, geological fault formation, earthquake faulting, hydraulic fracturing, transport of fluids, and natural and direct applications.
Mechanics of Fluid Saturated Rocks provides a unique interdisciplinary viewpoint, as well as case studies, conclusions, and recommendations for further research.
Key Features
- Covers the physical, chemical, and mechanical analysis of porous saturated rock deformation on both large and small scales
- Discusses the latest developments of importance to engineers and geologists
- Examines natural and direct applications
- Includes extensive bibliographies for each chapter
Readership
Advanced Undergrads, Grads, Academics & Professionals Researchers in: Geology, Rock Mechanics, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Hydrogeology, Geophysics, Petroleum Engineering, Geological Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 8th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479361
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123053558
Reviews
Excerpt from the Foreword by James R. Rice, Harvard University, Cambridge "...the topic of this book is of major interest to a wide spectrum of earth scientists and engineers. That is all the more so because of the effectiveness of the presentation. The editors and their contributing authors, together constituting some fo the most notable scientists on the mechanics of fluid-saturated rocks, have assembled a volume of remarkable soundness ..."
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yves Gueguen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ENS, Paris, France
Maurice Bouteca Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Français du Pétrole, Rueil-Malmaison Cedex, France