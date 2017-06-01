Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration, Volume 1
2nd Edition
General Concepts and Elementary Sources
Description
Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration, Volume 1: General Concepts and Elementary Sources, Second Edition, enables readers to fully understand flow-induced vibration and sound, unifying the disciplines of fluid dynamics, structural dynamics, vibration, acoustics, and statistics in order to classify and examine each of the leading sources of vibration and sound induced by various types of fluid motion.
Starting with classical theories of aeroacoustics and hydroacoustics, a formalism of integral solutions valid for sources near boundaries is developed and then broadened to address different source types, including jet noise, flow tones, dipole sound from cylinders, and cavitation noise. Step-by-step derivations clearly identify any assumptions made throughout. Each chapter is illustrated with comparisons of leading formulas and measured data.
Along with its companion, Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration, Volume 2: Complex Flow-Structure Interactions, the book covers everything an engineer needs to understand flow-induced sound and vibration. This book will be essential reading for postgraduate students, and for engineers and researchers with an interest in aerospace, ships and submarines, offshore structures, construction, and ventilation.
Key Features
- Presents every important topic in flow-induced sound and vibration
- Covers all aspects of the topics addressed, from fundamental theory, to the analytical formulas used in practice
- Provides the building blocks of computer modeling for flow-induced sound and vibration
Readership
Postgraduate students, engineers and researchers with an interest in aerospace, ships and submarines, offshore structures, construction and ventilation
Table of Contents
1. Introductory Concepts
2. Theory of Sound and Its Generation by Flow
3. Shear Layer Instabilities, Flow Tones, and Jet Noise
4. Dipole Sound from Cylinders
5. Fundamentals of Flow-Induced Vibration and Noise
6. Introduction to Bubble Dynamics and Cavitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122891
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092736
About the Author
William K. Blake
William K. Blake is currently a consultant to the U.S. Navy as well as the commercial marine and consumer industries, and an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland. Blake spent many years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (formerly David Taylor Model Basin) at Bethesda, Maryland. His numerous contributions to US sea power and naval systems include research in ship hydroacoustics physics, development and application of advanced technology in submarine hull and propulsor ship components, and developing computational procedures. Blake was awarded the Doctor of Engineering, honoris causa, at the University of Notre Dame, in 1996, and the American Society of Naval Engineers Gold Medal in 2002, and he is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America in recognition of his achievements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD