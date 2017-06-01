Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration, Volume 1: General Concepts and Elementary Sources, Second Edition, enables readers to fully understand flow-induced vibration and sound, unifying the disciplines of fluid dynamics, structural dynamics, vibration, acoustics, and statistics in order to classify and examine each of the leading sources of vibration and sound induced by various types of fluid motion.

Starting with classical theories of aeroacoustics and hydroacoustics, a formalism of integral solutions valid for sources near boundaries is developed and then broadened to address different source types, including jet noise, flow tones, dipole sound from cylinders, and cavitation noise. Step-by-step derivations clearly identify any assumptions made throughout. Each chapter is illustrated with comparisons of leading formulas and measured data.

Along with its companion, Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration, Volume 2: Complex Flow-Structure Interactions, the book covers everything an engineer needs to understand flow-induced sound and vibration. This book will be essential reading for postgraduate students, and for engineers and researchers with an interest in aerospace, ships and submarines, offshore structures, construction, and ventilation.