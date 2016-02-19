Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121035020, 9780323145756

Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration V2

1st Edition

Complex Flow-Structure Interactions

Authors: William K. Blake
eBook ISBN: 9780323145756
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th August 1986
Page Count: 567
William K. Blake

William K. Blake is currently a consultant to the U.S. Navy as well as the commercial marine and consumer industries, and an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland. Blake spent many years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (formerly David Taylor Model Basin) at Bethesda, Maryland. His numerous contributions to US sea power and naval systems include research in ship hydroacoustics physics, development and application of advanced technology in submarine hull and propulsor ship components, and developing computational procedures. Blake was awarded the Doctor of Engineering, honoris causa, at the University of Notre Dame, in 1996, and the American Society of Naval Engineers Gold Medal in 2002, and he is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America in recognition of his achievements.

Adjunct Professor, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

