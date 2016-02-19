Mechanics of Composite Materials contains the proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 8-10, 1967. The papers explore the mechanics of composite materials for naval applications. The structural requirements of a system and the fundamental mechanical properties of composite materials, as well as the behavior of such materials under various environmental conditions, are discussed. This book is comprised of 40 chapters and begins with an analysis of missile and aircraft systems constraints and operational requirements, along with ship systems constraints and operational requirements, for composite materials. The following chapters focus on structural uses of composites, particularly in naval ships, aircraft, re-entry vehicles, and space vehicle structures; and the micromechanics, structural mechanics, and failure mechanics of composite materials. Problems in the design of joints and attachments are considered, along with the stability of pre-strained laminated media; environmental factors in the design of composite materials; and the effect of water on glass-reinforced plastics. This monograph will be a useful resource for scientists and engineers who are particularly concerned with the mechanics of composite materials.

Table of Contents



Preface

Welcoming Address

Session I. Requirements

Missile and Aircraft Systems Constraints and Operational Requirements

Ship Systems Constraints and Operational Requirements

Materials, and Engineering Problems

Session II. Applications

Structural Uses of Composites

The Use of Composite Materials in Naval Ships

Applications of Reinforced Plastics in Aircraft

Applications of Composite Materials in Re-Entry Vehicles

Applications of Composite Materials in Space Vehicle Structures

International Forum

Composites Research in England

French Developments in the Field of Thermal-Resistant and Mechanical Composites

Composites Research in Germany

Session III. Micromechanics

Theory of Composite Materials

Statistical Theory of Heterogeneous Media

Stress-Strain Relations for Composite Materials in Shells of Arbitrary Geometry

Strains and Stresses in Matrices with Inserts

Wave Propagation in Laminated and Fiber-Reinforced Composites

Basic Thermoelastic Problems in Fiber-Reinforced Materials

Continuum Theories for Composite Materials

Session IV. Structural Mechanics

Structural Mechanics of Fiber-reinforced Composites

The Application of Finite Element Stiffness Matrix Analysis for Composite Structures

Fiber-Reinforced Plastics for Hydrospace Applications

Problems in the Design of Joints and Attachments

Evaluation of the Potential Structural Performance of Composites

Optimization of Shell Structures Under Bending and Torsion Loads

Comments to Papers by Prof. U. Hütter and Prof. L. A. Schmit

The Structural Synthesis Concept and Its Potential Role in Design with Composites

Advanced Concepts for Composites

Discussion

Session V. Failure Mechanics

Strength of Uniaxial Fibrous Composites

The Contribution to the Work of Fracture of a Composite Material of "Pull-out" of Fibers

Experimental Investigations on the Dynamic Strength of Composites

Stability of Prestrained Laminated Media

Mechanical Properties of Wire-Reinforced Grains

The Evaluation of the Strength of Fiber-Reinforced Composites

Elastic Interface

Session VI. Environmental Interaction

Environmental Factors in the Design of Composite Materials

High-Temperature Ablation Interaction

Fabrication and Environmental Interaction Effects of Filament-Wound Composites

Degradation of Composite Materials: The Effect of Water on Glass-Reinforced Plastics

International Forum

Summary of Composites Research in Japan

Summary of Some Composites Applications and Research in Sweden

Dinner Address

Author Index

Subject Index