Mechanics of Composite Materials
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics
Description
Mechanics of Composite Materials contains the proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 8-10, 1967. The papers explore the mechanics of composite materials for naval applications. The structural requirements of a system and the fundamental mechanical properties of composite materials, as well as the behavior of such materials under various environmental conditions, are discussed. This book is comprised of 40 chapters and begins with an analysis of missile and aircraft systems constraints and operational requirements, along with ship systems constraints and operational requirements, for composite materials. The following chapters focus on structural uses of composites, particularly in naval ships, aircraft, re-entry vehicles, and space vehicle structures; and the micromechanics, structural mechanics, and failure mechanics of composite materials. Problems in the design of joints and attachments are considered, along with the stability of pre-strained laminated media; environmental factors in the design of composite materials; and the effect of water on glass-reinforced plastics. This monograph will be a useful resource for scientists and engineers who are particularly concerned with the mechanics of composite materials.
Table of Contents
Preface
Welcoming Address
Session I. Requirements
Missile and Aircraft Systems Constraints and Operational Requirements
Ship Systems Constraints and Operational Requirements
Materials, and Engineering Problems
Session II. Applications
Structural Uses of Composites
The Use of Composite Materials in Naval Ships
Applications of Reinforced Plastics in Aircraft
Applications of Composite Materials in Re-Entry Vehicles
Applications of Composite Materials in Space Vehicle Structures
International Forum
Composites Research in England
French Developments in the Field of Thermal-Resistant and Mechanical Composites
Composites Research in Germany
Session III. Micromechanics
Theory of Composite Materials
Statistical Theory of Heterogeneous Media
Stress-Strain Relations for Composite Materials in Shells of Arbitrary Geometry
Strains and Stresses in Matrices with Inserts
Wave Propagation in Laminated and Fiber-Reinforced Composites
Basic Thermoelastic Problems in Fiber-Reinforced Materials
Continuum Theories for Composite Materials
Session IV. Structural Mechanics
Structural Mechanics of Fiber-reinforced Composites
The Application of Finite Element Stiffness Matrix Analysis for Composite Structures
Fiber-Reinforced Plastics for Hydrospace Applications
Problems in the Design of Joints and Attachments
Evaluation of the Potential Structural Performance of Composites
Optimization of Shell Structures Under Bending and Torsion Loads
Comments to Papers by Prof. U. Hütter and Prof. L. A. Schmit
The Structural Synthesis Concept and Its Potential Role in Design with Composites
Advanced Concepts for Composites
Discussion
Session V. Failure Mechanics
Strength of Uniaxial Fibrous Composites
The Contribution to the Work of Fracture of a Composite Material of "Pull-out" of Fibers
Experimental Investigations on the Dynamic Strength of Composites
Stability of Prestrained Laminated Media
Mechanical Properties of Wire-Reinforced Grains
The Evaluation of the Strength of Fiber-Reinforced Composites
Elastic Interface
Session VI. Environmental Interaction
Environmental Factors in the Design of Composite Materials
High-Temperature Ablation Interaction
Fabrication and Environmental Interaction Effects of Filament-Wound Composites
Degradation of Composite Materials: The Effect of Water on Glass-Reinforced Plastics
International Forum
Summary of Composites Research in Japan
Summary of Some Composites Applications and Research in Sweden
Dinner Address
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 902
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147796