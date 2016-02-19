Mechanics of Composite Materials
1st Edition
Recent Advances
Description
Mechanics of Composite Materials: Recent Advances covers the proceedings of the International Union of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (IUTAM) Symposium on Mechanics of Composite Materials. The book reviews papers that emphasize fundamental mechanics, developments, and unresolved problems of the field. The text covers topics such as mechanical properties of composite materials; influence of microstructure on the thermoplastics and transport properties of particulate and short-fiber composites; and further applications of the systematic theory of materials with disordered constitution. The selection also explains the curved thermal crack growth in the interface of a unidirectional carbon-aluminum composite and energy release rates of various microcracks in short-fiber composites. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals whose line of work requires the understanding of the mechanics of composite materials.
Table of Contents
Preface
Opening Remarks
Session 1. Analysis of Properties I
Mechanical Properties of Composite Materials
Influence of Microstructure on the Thermoelastic and Transport Properties of Particulate and Short-Fiber Composites
Further Applications of the Systematic Theory of Materials with Disordered Constitution
Session 2. Analysis of Properties II
Finite Elastic-Plastic Deformation of Composites
Effective Constitutive Equations for Fiber-Reinforced Viscoplastic Composites
Metal Matrix Composites: Plasticity and Fatigue
Damping Mechanisms in Fiber Reinforced Laminates
Session 3. Strength
Failure of Fiber Composite Laminates
Statistics for the Time Dependent Failure of Kevlar-49/Epoxy Composites: Micromechanical Modeling and Data Interpretation
Analysis of a Hybrid, Uni-directional Laminate with Damage
Modeling of the Failure Process in Notched Laminates
Session 4. Dynamic Properties
Variational Characterization of Waves in Fiber Reinforced Materials
Harmonic Waves in a Periodically Laminated Medium
Computational Methods for Eigenvalue Problems in Composites
Session 5. Laminates I
Elastic Response of Composite Laminates
Nonlinear Effects of Elastic Coupling in Unsymmetric Laminates
Elasticity Solutions for a Class of Composite Laminate Problems with Stress Singularities
Failure Characteristics of Graphite-Epoxy Structural Components Loaded in Compression
Session 6. Laminates II
Optimization of Composite Structures
Mechanics of Bi-modular Composite Structures
Stresses Around Pin-Loaded Holes in Composite Materials
Optimization of Laminated Composite Plates and Shells
An Endochronic Model for the Response of Unidirectional Composites under Off-Axis Tensile Load
Curved Thermal Crack Growth in the Interfaces of a Unidirectional Carbon-Aluminum Composite
Session 7. Damage & Fatigue
Damage Mechanics and NDE of Composite Laminates
Fatigue Failure Mechanism of Composite Laminates
The Role of Matrix Cracking in the Continuum Constitutive Behavior of a Damaged Composite Ply
A Damage Approach to the Fatigue of Composites
Energy Release Rates of Various Microcracks in Short-Fiber Composites
Session 8. Experimental Mechanics
Experimental Mechanics of Composites
Session Chairmen
Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154428