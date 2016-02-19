Mechanics of Composite Materials: Recent Advances covers the proceedings of the International Union of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (IUTAM) Symposium on Mechanics of Composite Materials. The book reviews papers that emphasize fundamental mechanics, developments, and unresolved problems of the field. The text covers topics such as mechanical properties of composite materials; influence of microstructure on the thermoplastics and transport properties of particulate and short-fiber composites; and further applications of the systematic theory of materials with disordered constitution. The selection also explains the curved thermal crack growth in the interface of a unidirectional carbon-aluminum composite and energy release rates of various microcracks in short-fiber composites. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals whose line of work requires the understanding of the mechanics of composite materials.

Session 1. Analysis of Properties I

Mechanical Properties of Composite Materials

Influence of Microstructure on the Thermoelastic and Transport Properties of Particulate and Short-Fiber Composites

Further Applications of the Systematic Theory of Materials with Disordered Constitution

Session 2. Analysis of Properties II

Finite Elastic-Plastic Deformation of Composites

Effective Constitutive Equations for Fiber-Reinforced Viscoplastic Composites

Metal Matrix Composites: Plasticity and Fatigue

Damping Mechanisms in Fiber Reinforced Laminates

Session 3. Strength

Failure of Fiber Composite Laminates

Statistics for the Time Dependent Failure of Kevlar-49/Epoxy Composites: Micromechanical Modeling and Data Interpretation

Analysis of a Hybrid, Uni-directional Laminate with Damage

Modeling of the Failure Process in Notched Laminates

Session 4. Dynamic Properties

Variational Characterization of Waves in Fiber Reinforced Materials

Harmonic Waves in a Periodically Laminated Medium

Computational Methods for Eigenvalue Problems in Composites

Session 5. Laminates I

Elastic Response of Composite Laminates

Nonlinear Effects of Elastic Coupling in Unsymmetric Laminates

Elasticity Solutions for a Class of Composite Laminate Problems with Stress Singularities

Failure Characteristics of Graphite-Epoxy Structural Components Loaded in Compression

Session 6. Laminates II

Optimization of Composite Structures

Mechanics of Bi-modular Composite Structures

Stresses Around Pin-Loaded Holes in Composite Materials

Optimization of Laminated Composite Plates and Shells

An Endochronic Model for the Response of Unidirectional Composites under Off-Axis Tensile Load

Curved Thermal Crack Growth in the Interfaces of a Unidirectional Carbon-Aluminum Composite

Session 7. Damage & Fatigue

Damage Mechanics and NDE of Composite Laminates

Fatigue Failure Mechanism of Composite Laminates

The Role of Matrix Cracking in the Continuum Constitutive Behavior of a Damaged Composite Ply

A Damage Approach to the Fatigue of Composites

Energy Release Rates of Various Microcracks in Short-Fiber Composites

Session 8. Experimental Mechanics

Experimental Mechanics of Composites

