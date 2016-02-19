Mechanics and Electrodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080167398, 9781483285290

Authors: L D Landau E.M. Lifshitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483285290
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st May 1972
Description

Largely a condensed amalgamation of two previous books by the same authors - Mechanics and The Classical Theory of Fields - omitting the rather more advanced topics such as general relativity.

Table of Contents

(partial) Mechanics. The equations of motion. Conservation laws. Integration of the equations of motion. Collisions between particles. Small oscillations. Motion of a rigid body. The canonical equations. The principle of relativity. Relativistic mechanics. Electrodynamics. Charges in electromagnetic fields. The electromagnetic field equations. Constant electromagnetic fields. Radiation of electromagnetic waves.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285290

About the Author

L D Landau

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences

E.M. Lifshitz

@qu:The physicist who is thoroughly versed in this 'minimum of material' will be well equipped.

Nature @source:

