Mechanics and Electrodynamics
1st Edition
Mechanics and Electrodynamics
Description
Largely a condensed amalgamation of two previous books by the same authors - Mechanics and The Classical Theory of Fields - omitting the rather more advanced topics such as general relativity.
Table of Contents
(partial) Mechanics. The equations of motion. Conservation laws. Integration of the equations of motion. Collisions between particles. Small oscillations. Motion of a rigid body. The canonical equations. The principle of relativity. Relativistic mechanics. Electrodynamics. Charges in electromagnetic fields. The electromagnetic field equations. Constant electromagnetic fields. Radiation of electromagnetic waves.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st May 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285290
About the Author
L D Landau
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences
E.M. Lifshitz
Reviews
@qu:The physicist who is thoroughly versed in this 'minimum of material' will be well equipped.
Nature @source: