Mechanical Working of Metals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080254647, 9781483189529

Mechanical Working of Metals

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: John Noel Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483189529
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 252
Description

Mechanical Working of Metals: Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive examination of the stress–strain relationships involved in the principal methods of shaping materials by mechanical working. This book discusses the various processing equipment and its application. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the metals utilized on a substantial scale for construction and engineering purposes. This text then examines the behavior of metal under compressive stress, which can be seen from an analysis of what happens when a cylindrical sample is compressed between two platens. Other chapters consider the effect of mechanical work on the structure and macro-properties of metals. This book discusses as well the classification of the processes used for mechanical working. The final chapter deals with the techniques of manufacturing tin cans, which are ideal packaging for food and beverages. This book is a valuable resource for mechanical engineers and metallurgists.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Properties of Metals

1.1. Introduction

1.2. The Structure Properties of Metals and Alloys

1.3. Mechanical Properties of Metals

1.4. Stress Systems

1.5. Behavior of Metals When Subjected to Stress

1.6. Work Done During Tensile Testing

1.7. Compression

Problems

Chapter 2. Deformation of Metals under Complex Stress Systems

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Basic Consideration of Stress

2.3. Deformation Loads and Deformation Energy

2.4. Temperature Rise During Deformation

2.5. Deformation Loads During Cold Rolling

2.6. Yield Under Plane-strain Conditions

2.7. Flow Stress for Metals

Chapter 3. Survey of Mechanical Working Processes

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Effects of Mechanical Work on Metals

3.3. The Effect of Heat on Cold Worked Metals

3.4. Hot Working of Metals

3.5. Deformation Processes and Classification

3.6. Deep Drawing or Pressing

3.7. Rolling

3.8. Forging

3.9. Stretch Forming

3.10. Extrusion

3.11. Wire Drawing

3.12. Methods of Classifying

Chapter 4. Forging

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Structure and Properties of Forgings

4.3. Effects of Friction in Forging

Chapter 5. Rolling

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Forces in the Roll Gap

5.3. Friction Force in the Arc of Contact

5.4. Rolling Loads

5.5. Automatic Gauge Control

5.6. Determination of Roll Pressure

5.7. Roll Torque

5.8. Mill Power

5.9. Cook and Parker Method

5.10. Ekelund's Method

5.11. Calculation of Hot Rolling Loads (Sims' Method)

Chapter 6. Extrusion

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Extrusion Dies

6.3. Production of Extruded Tubes

6.4. Metal Flow During Extrusion

6.5. Calculation of Extrusion Load

6.6. Slipline Field Theories

6.7. Load Bounding

6.8. Temperature Distribution in Extrusion

Chapter 7. Indirect Compression Systems of Deformation

7.1. Wire Drawing

7.2. Tube Drawing

7.3. Deep Drawing or Processing

7.4. Manufacture of Cans

Subject Index

About the Author

John Noel Harris

