Mechanical Working of Metals: Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive examination of the stress–strain relationships involved in the principal methods of shaping materials by mechanical working. This book discusses the various processing equipment and its application. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the metals utilized on a substantial scale for construction and engineering purposes. This text then examines the behavior of metal under compressive stress, which can be seen from an analysis of what happens when a cylindrical sample is compressed between two platens. Other chapters consider the effect of mechanical work on the structure and macro-properties of metals. This book discusses as well the classification of the processes used for mechanical working. The final chapter deals with the techniques of manufacturing tin cans, which are ideal packaging for food and beverages. This book is a valuable resource for mechanical engineers and metallurgists.