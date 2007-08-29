Mechanical Ventilation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721601861, 9781437712995

Mechanical Ventilation

1st Edition

Clinical Applications and Pathophysiology

Authors: Peter Papadakos B. Lachmann
eBook ISBN: 9781437712995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721601861
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2007
Page Count: 688
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

One of the key tools in effectively managing critical illness is the use of mechanical ventilator support. This essential text helps you navigate this rapidly evolving technology and understand the latest research and treatment modalities. A deeper understanding of the effects of mechanical ventilation will enable you to optimize patient outcomes while reducing the risk of trauma to the lungs and other organ systems.

Key Features

  • A physiologically-based approach helps you better understand the impact of mechanical ventilation on cytokine levels, lung physiology, and other organ systems.
  • The latest guidelines and protocols help you minimize trauma to the lungs and reduce patient length of stay.
  • Expert contributors provide the latest knowledge on all aspects of mechanical ventilation, from basic principles and invasive and non-invasive techniques to patient monitoring and controlling costs in the ICU.
  • Comprehensive coverage of advanced biological therapies helps you master cutting-edge techniques involving surfactant therapy, nitric oxide therapy, and cytokine modulators.
  • Detailed discussions of both neonatal and pediatric ventilator support helps you better meet the unique needs of younger patients.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437712995
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721601861

About the Author

Peter Papadakos

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery, Director, Division of Critical Care, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY

B. Lachmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Erasmus University, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.