Mechanical Ventilation
1st Edition
Clinical Applications and Pathophysiology
Authors: Peter Papadakos B. Lachmann
eBook ISBN: 9781437712995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721601861
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2007
Page Count: 688
Description
One of the key tools in effectively managing critical illness is the use of mechanical ventilator support. This essential text helps you navigate this rapidly evolving technology and understand the latest research and treatment modalities. A deeper understanding of the effects of mechanical ventilation will enable you to optimize patient outcomes while reducing the risk of trauma to the lungs and other organ systems.
Key Features
- A physiologically-based approach helps you better understand the impact of mechanical ventilation on cytokine levels, lung physiology, and other organ systems.
- The latest guidelines and protocols help you minimize trauma to the lungs and reduce patient length of stay.
- Expert contributors provide the latest knowledge on all aspects of mechanical ventilation, from basic principles and invasive and non-invasive techniques to patient monitoring and controlling costs in the ICU.
- Comprehensive coverage of advanced biological therapies helps you master cutting-edge techniques involving surfactant therapy, nitric oxide therapy, and cytokine modulators.
- Detailed discussions of both neonatal and pediatric ventilator support helps you better meet the unique needs of younger patients.
About the Author
Peter Papadakos
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology and Surgery, Director, Division of Critical Care, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
B. Lachmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Erasmus University, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
