Mechanical Ventilation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416031413, 9781416069522

Mechanical Ventilation

2nd Edition

Authors: Neil MacIntyre Richard Branson
eBook ISBN: 9781416069522
Paperback ISBN: 9781416031413
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th January 2008
Page Count: 528
Description

With cutting-edge and clinically relevant information, MECHANICAL VENTILATION, 2nd Edition takes a practical, clinical approach to the principles and practice of mechanical ventilation. This informative resource explains mechanical ventilation decisions and procedures in real-world terms so information is easy to understand and apply. This thoroughly updated edition includes one new chapter, four completely updated chapters, and a wealth of new user-friendly features.

Key Features

  • Detailed, clinically focused coverage of the application of mechanical ventilation to the most common respiratory diseases, provides practical answers to real life problems.
  • UNIQUE! Sections of chapters on Special Techniques and Future Therapies include information on the newest techniques for treating patients in respiratory distress.
  • A separate appendix of case studies helps you apply what you’ve learned to realistic situations.
  • Well-known and respected authors, Neil MacIntyre and Rich Branson, share their vast expertise and accurate, cutting-edge information.

Table of Contents

Section I: Technical Aspects

1. Classification of Mechanical Ventilators

2. Modes of Ventilator Operation

3. The Patient-Ventilator Interface: Ventilator Circuit, Airway Care, and Suctioning

4. Humidification and Aerosol Therapy

5. Ventilator Monitors and Displays

Section II: Physiology

6. Respiratory System Mechanics

7. Alveolar-Capillary Gas Transport

8. Patient-Ventilator Interactions

9. Cardiopulmonary Interactions

10. Ventilator Induced Lung Injury

Section III: Adjunctive Therapy

11. Nutrition

12. Sedation, Analgesia, and Neuromuscular Blockade

13. Patient Positioning

14. Ventilator Associated Pneumonia

Section IV: Clinical Applications

15. Management of Parenchymal Lung Injury

16. Management of Obstructive Airway Disease

17. Unique Patient Populations NEW!

18. Discontinuing Mechanical Support

19. Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation

20. Transport and Resuscitation

21. Non-invasive Ventilation

Section V: Special Techniques and Future Therapies

22. Modifications on Conventional Ventilation Techniques

23. High-Frequency Ventilation

24. Extracorporeal Techniques for Cardiopulmonary Support

25. Heliox and Inhaled Nitric Oxide

Appendices

Case Studies

Assessment Question Answers

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416069522
Paperback ISBN:
9781416031413

About the Author

Neil MacIntyre

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Medical Director of Respiratory Care, Clinical Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Richard Branson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Surgery, Adjunct Faculty, College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, School of Aerospace Medicine, United States Air Force

