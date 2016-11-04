Mechanical Ventilation in the Critically Ill Patient: International Nursing Perspectives, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323496261, 9780323496278

Mechanical Ventilation in the Critically Ill Patient: International Nursing Perspectives, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sandra Goldsworthy
eBook ISBN: 9780323496278
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496261
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th November 2016
Description

Dr. Goldsworthy has created a state-of-the-art issue that emphasizes the nurse's role in mechanical ventilation. Pertinent clinical topics include the following: basics of mechanical ventilation for nurses; current modes for mechanical ventilation; best practices for managing pain, sedation, and delirium in the mechanically ventilated patient; mobilization of and optimal oxygenation for the mechanicaly ventilated patient; managing complications; and effective weaning strategies.  Authors also address mechanical ventilation in both children and neonates. The current content in this issue will leave nurses with the clinical information they need to effectively manage mechanically ventilated patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496278
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323496261

About the Authors

Sandra Goldsworthy Author

Sandra Goldsworthy, RN, MSc, PhD, CNCC(C), CMSN(C)

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean Teaching-Learning and Technology; Associate Professor Research Professorship in Simulation Faculty of Nursing University of Calgary, Calgary, AB.

