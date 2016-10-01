Mechanical Testing of Orthopaedic Implants
1st Edition
Description
Mechanical Testing of Orthopaedic Implants provides readers with a thorough overview of the fundamentals of orthopedic implants and various methods of mechanical testing. Historical aspects are presented, along with case studies that are particularly useful for readers.
Key Features
- Presents information on a range of implants, from dental to spinal implants
- Includes case studies throughout that help the reader understand how the content of the book is applied in practice
- Provides coverage and guidance on FDA regulations and requirements
- Focuses on application of mechanical testing methods
Readership
Mechanical engineers, orthopaedic clinicians, researchers in biomechanical engineering, post-grads
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of mechanical testing of orthopaedic implants
1. Introduction to mechanical testing of orthopaedic implants
2. Biomaterials in Orthopaedic Implants
3. Fundamentals of biomechanics in orthopaedics
4. Standards and regulations for orthopaedic implants
Part 2 Mechanical testing of orthopaedic implants in the head and upper extremity
5. Mechanical testing of dental and craniofacial implants
6. Mechanical testing of shoulder and elbow implants
7. Mechanical testing of hand and wrist implants
Part 3 Mechanical testing of orthopaedic implants in the spine
8. Mechanical testing of cervical spine implants
9. Mechanical testing of thoracic spine implants
10. Mechanical testing of lumbar and thoracolumbar spine implants
11. Human Motion Analysis of the Spine
Part 4 Mechanical testing of orthopaedic implants in the lower extremity
12. Mechanical testing of hip implants
13. Mechanical testing of knee implants
14. Mechanical testing of foot and ankle implants
15. Mechanical testing of engineered tissues for orthopaedic applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 1st October 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002841
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002865
About the Author
Elizabeth Friis
Dr. Friis joined the Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2001. Before coming to KU, she was a Research Scientist at the Orthopaedic Research Institute from 1987 to 2001. Dr. Friis’ main research interests are in biomaterials and biomechanics, with emphasis in spine biomechanics and mechanical testing and design of implants. Dr. Friis helped develop the Product Design and Development track in the KU Bioengineering Graduate program and has served as its Co-Director since 2007. She has received several teaching awards, including the KU Outstanding Woman Educator Award in 2007 and a Kemper Fellowship in 2006. Dr. Friis has led several efforts at KU to incorporate technology entrepreneurship education into the engineering curriculum.
Dr. Friis serves on the Editorial Board of The Journal of Biomedical Materials Research - Part A since 2007. In 2004, Dr. Friis was a Kauffman Entrepreneurial Faculty Scholar and was in the charter class of an entrepreneurial development program (PIPELINE) in 2007. She served as the Director of the Graduate Fellowship Program for the Institute for Advancing Medical Innovation from 2009 to 2011. Dr. Friis has received several National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation Research awards, and has licensed technologies that are currently commercialized.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Kansas, USA